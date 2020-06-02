Morena and Sirino sign 5-year deals with Sundowns

Streaming issues? Report here
Joanne Joseph 702 Gradients Joanne Joseph 702 Gradients
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 16:45
Level of police violence in South Africa
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Ferial Haffajee - Columnist at Daily Maverick and at News24
Today at 16:53
Special learning packs for school children
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Lebo Leitch
Today at 17:11
Mashaba files court application to retrieve bodies of three Lily Mine workers
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Herman Mashaba
Today at 17:20
Robyn Montsumi dies in the custody of Mowbray Police Station
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Megan Lessing
Today at 18:09
Can we see from electricity usage if the economy is kicking off again?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Jan Oberholzer - COO at Eskom
Today at 18:10
Are job opportunities picking for domestic workers again?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Aisha Pandor - Co-Founder at Sweepsouth
Today at 18:14
What is the cash register till is showing for SME
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Matt Brownell - Head of Brand Marketing, at Yoco
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Norman Mackechnie - Portfolio Manager at Momentum Asset Management
Today at 18:39
University of Pretoria's Centre for Entrepreneurship launches free National Support Portal for SMMEs
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Prof Alex Antonites - Landline for interview: (012) 420 3119
Today at 18:50
Bruce reads World News.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice + PLAY CLIP: ARY3 - Radio disclaimers - 1'03"
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Lee Kasumba - Host at Africa State of Mind
Today at 19:33
How it works: Online learning vs. Learning online
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ryan O'Mahoney - Managing Director at GetSmarter
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Vanished PPEs in KZN might amount to millions of rands EWN reporter Nkosikhona Duma says the matter is under investigation and there is no clarity on how the equipment disappeared. 2 June 2020 4:47 PM
City of Joburg opens four licensing centres MMC for Public Safety Mally Mokoena says they are working with 33% of staff for drivers license renewal and car registration. 2 June 2020 3:53 PM
R2K welcomes the SCA ruling over the release of apartheid-era secrets In 2016 court papers were filed seeking a final order compelling SARB to grant access to apartheid-era records of financial fraud. 2 June 2020 1:27 PM
View all Local
We do not have a branch in the ANC that is called social media - Pule Mabe The African National Congress spokesperson says they encourage their comrades to use the right platforms to raise issues. 2 June 2020 1:43 PM
'Number of trauma cases have increased since unbanning of alcohol' Chris Baragwanath Hospital CEO Dr Nkele Lesia says Level 3 started the number of trauma cases has doubled. 2 June 2020 1:09 PM
What do you need to know about lockdown Level 3? Pundits explain Nickolaus Bauer on the Eusebius McKaiser Show facilitates a discussion on the different regulations under this new lockdown level. 2 June 2020 11:21 AM
View all Politics
Hard decisions - a CEO talks about navigating the turbulence of Covid-19 National and business leaders have had to make some difficult decisions and will be expected to make many more as the crisis conti... 1 June 2020 8:31 PM
Purchasing Managers' Index remains in depressed territory The Purchasing Managers' Index remains dismal, stuck, depressed - suggesting subdued activity. 1 June 2020 7:37 PM
Vehicles sales fail to kick-start into motion As expected, the total lockdown that was in force resulted in almost zero vehicle sales. 1 June 2020 6:59 PM
View all Business
Lockdown having negative psychological effects on some South Africans Anxiety, depression and insomnia are only some of the negative effects of lockdown according to an online poll by Ipsos. 2 June 2020 4:16 PM
[LISTEN] New documentary looks at human-wildlife conflict The documentary called 'The Edge of Existence' will be launched after lockdown. 2 June 2020 3:41 PM
The playlist of the Special Africa Day Edition of “This is Africa” This weekend’s song list for Richard Nwamba's “This is Africa” show celebrating Africa Month. 30 May 2020 8:13 PM
View all Lifestyle
Morena and Sirino sign 5-year deals with Sundowns Earlier this year the defending Absa Premiership champions secured the services of coach Pitso Mosimane and captain Hlompho Kekana... 2 June 2020 12:49 PM
Contact and non-contact sport training to resume. Golfers, surfers seek clarity Professional rugby and soccer teams can resume training under Level 3, says Sport Minister Nathi Mthethwa. 30 May 2020 12:48 PM
[WATCH] Sports Minister gives details on Level 3 lockdown regulations Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa has updated the nation on the resumption of non-contact sport. 30 May 2020 10:29 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Interaction between father and son shows that people aren't born racists Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 2 June 2020 8:18 AM
[WATCH] Police officers take the knee in solidarity with George Floyd protestors Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 1 June 2020 9:05 AM
[WATCH] 3 generations of black men discuss how to get justice for George Floyd Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 1 June 2020 9:05 AM
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Home
arrow_forward
Sport

Morena and Sirino sign 5-year deals with Sundowns

2 June 2020 12:49 PM
by
Tags:
Mamelodi sundowns
Absa Premiership
Gaston Sirino
Thapelo Morena
Earlier this year the defending Absa Premiership champions secured the services of coach Pitso Mosimane and captain Hlompho Kekana after both signed new four-year contracts.

JOHANNESBURG - Mamelodi Sundowns announced on Tuesday that Thapelo Morena and Gaston Sirino have both signed contract extensions with the club. This will see the pair stay with the Brazilians until 2025.

Earlier this year, the defending Absa Premiership champions secured the services of coach Pitso Mosimane and captain Hlompho Kekana after both signed new four-year contracts.

Morena, who is approaching a full return to fitness after suffering a fracture and ligament damage on his right ankle in a Nedbank Cup Last 16 match in February, said he was optimistic and excited to get back on the pitch.

“Masandawana, I am happy and excited to let you know that I have extended my contract with Mamelodi Sundowns, we still have a long way to go and many more trophies to win! Ka Bo Yellow!” he told the club’s website.

Sundowns also moved to secure the services of influential Uruguayan forward Sirino.

The 29-year old is approaching 100 appearances for Sundowns and has already added two Absa Premiership titles and one TKO crown to his name.

“I am happy to have extended my contract at the club, me and my family are happy and settled here in Mzansi, so that gives me comfort to push hard on the pitch. I believe my best years are ahead of me and am confident we will add trophies with this group of players,” he said.


This article first appeared on EWN : Morena and Sirino sign 5-year deals with Sundowns


2 June 2020 12:49 PM
by
Tags:
Mamelodi sundowns
Absa Premiership
Gaston Sirino
Thapelo Morena

More from Sport

nathi-mthethwa-briefing-30-maypng

Contact and non-contact sport training to resume. Golfers, surfers seek clarity

30 May 2020 12:48 PM

Professional rugby and soccer teams can resume training under Level 3, says Sport Minister Nathi Mthethwa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

mthethwajpg

[WATCH] Sports Minister gives details on Level 3 lockdown regulations

30 May 2020 10:29 AM

Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa has updated the nation on the resumption of non-contact sport.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

202004005netballsapresidentjpg

#ExtraTime with Netball SA president Cecilia Molokwane

28 May 2020 8:00 PM

In today’s edition of Extra Time, we speak to Netball SA president Cecilia Molokwane about her many years in the sport, and some of the exciting plans she has as the World Cup approaches.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sibusiso Vilane.jpg

History-making climber Sibusiso Vilane still haunted by his Mandela challenge

28 May 2020 4:21 PM

Sibusiso Vilane knows a thing or two about facing a storm. His historic ascent of Mount Everest in 2003 was filled with them, but he pushed through and climbed many more peaks.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

191001dorettegif

#ExtraTime with SA netball coach Dorette Badenhorst

25 May 2020 7:09 PM

In this week's edition of #ExtraTime, we focus our attention on netball, and we speak to national team coach Dorette Badenhorst who takes us through her journey in the sport.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Caitlin Rooskrantz

#ExtraTime with top SA gymnast Caitlin Rooskrantz

22 May 2020 2:50 PM

In the latest instalment of #ExtraTime, we speak to South Africa's star gymnast Caitlin Rooskrantz who opens up about her 12-year journey to the top, and what qualifying for the Olympic Games means to her.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

160927-Richard-GloverED.jpg

#ExtraTime with Tennis SA CEO Richard Glover

21 May 2020 1:56 PM

The latest instalment of #ExtraTime sees EWN Sport catch up with Tennis South Africa CEO Richard Glover, to talk about the growth of the sport – and about working for Arsenal FC many years.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

140725Grace2.jpg

#ExtraTime: Why gymnastics is at the heart of every sport

17 May 2020 8:30 PM

In #ExtraTime this week we focus on gymnastics – a sport that has been a part of our communities for decades and is the foundation of every movement.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

130218birkettJPG.JPG

SA's sports bodies face bleak future if lockdown persists

16 May 2020 12:29 PM

A Sascoc survey shows over 80% of sports federations will only survive for 6 months under current lockdown restrictions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

190610edwardjpeg

2020 Comrades Marathon cancelled due to coronavirus

14 May 2020 12:26 PM

This means that the Comrades 2021 will now be the 95th edition of the Ultimate Human Race, starting from the Pietermaritzburg City Hall at 5.30 am and finishing 12 hours later at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

We do not have a branch in the ANC that is called social media - Pule Mabe

Politics

'Number of trauma cases have increased since unbanning of alcohol'

Politics

Vanished PPEs in KZN might amount to millions of rands

Local

EWN Highlights

Competition Commission files new charges against banks over rand manipulation

2 June 2020 4:39 PM

Comair unlikely to restart operations before November

2 June 2020 4:32 PM

ANC disappointed with Mzwandile Masina's continued undermining of party

2 June 2020 4:24 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA