'We are not against the opening of schools, we are worried about the timing'

2 June 2020 11:23 AM
by
Callers on the Eusebius McKaiser show share views on the reopening of schools.

Parents are still not satisfied with the preparedness of the Basic Education Department to reopen schools.

Minister Angie Motshekga announced that grade 7 and 12 students should return to schools on 8 July.

Callers on the Eusebius McKaiser Show had this to say.

RELATED: Minister Angie Motsheka apologises for school reopening U-turn

I have been in the education sector for 42 years and I am retired now. Education is the manifestation of the perfection present in men. The virus is a dangerous virus, we are not against the opening of schools we are worried about the timing of the reopening. We are living in a very unequal society.

Nobi, Caller

I am concerned about Sadtu, I am service provider and when they say they want to postpone to the opening of schools what about us service providers because there is no source of income we are getting.

Ike, Caller

This country has no rule of law, no accountability and maybe a bit of unity over this COVID-19 thing. This school thing is ridiculous. Why don't they let the schools that are ready to go to school.

Sarah, Caller

Listen to the open line below...


