What do you need to know about lockdown Level 3? Pundits explain
South Africa on Monday officially entered lockdown Level 3 which meant that many employees returned to work.
Lockdown Level 3 also means that South Africans can now buy alcohol from 9 am until 5 pm from Monday to Thursday, it also means people can now exercise at any time of the day.
Restaurants would also allow customers to collect food orders with strict COVID-19 regulations in place, or they could opt for the drive-through route, which is also now allowed.
Nickolaus Bauer on the Eusebius McKaiser Show facilitates a discussion on the different regulations under lockdown Level 3 with Chemaly Attorneys Incorporated and Consulting Strategist director Richard Chemaly and News24 journalist James de Villiers.
For most, Level 3 is where most people want to be, its a balance of caution but also far less restrictions, low restrictions on those who effectively want to go out and exercise during the day. The opening of businesses and for the most part non-contact businesses can open and function relatively normally.Richard Chemaly, Director - Chemaly Attorneys Incorporated and Consulting Strategist
He says this is the space where a lot of people are happy to be as most of the economic sector is able to open.
De Villiers says most people were surprised with the level of openness that is seen with lockdown Level 3.
We are seeing a major reopening of the economy and we can expect that reopening to be broaden as the days and months go ahead.James de Villiers, Journalist - News24
Listen below to the full conversation on what lockdown Level 3 means:
'We are not against the opening of schools, we are worried about the timing'
Callers on the Eusebius McKaiser show share views on the reopening of schools.Read More
'Private sector must play role in emerging farmers to ensure food security'
AgriSA deputy executive director Christo van der Heeder reflects on what is happening with the Land Bank.Read More
British American Tobacco SA goes to court again over cigarette ban
Business Day specialist reporter Karyn Maughan says FITA is determined to have the matter heard on 9 and 10 June.Read More
SA recoveries reach 17,291 as death toll breaches 700
A total of 742,742 tests have been processed cumulatively of which 17,617 have been conducted since the previous report.Read More
Minister Angie Motsheka apologises for school reopening U-turn
One South Africa Movement founder Mmusi Maimane says Motshekga should resign or be removed from office.Read More
Are workplaces ready to welcome workers during lockdown Level 3?
Eusebius McKaiser facilitates a discussion on the state of readiness for employers for employees during this lockdown level.Read More
[VIDEOS] Jubilation as many buy booze to quench their thirst
Some customers started queuing outside bottle stores and licenced venues in the early hours of the morning.Read More
[WATCH LIVE] Angie Motshekga gives update on reopening of schools
Grade 7 and grade 12 students were supposed to have returned to school on 1 June but the department postponed the date.Read More
We are looking at 50% for buses and 70% for taxis - Fikile Mbalula
Transport minister gives the different regulations for the industry as the country moves to lockdown Level 3.Read More
[LISTEN] Latest info on SA's Covid-19 hotspots and testing
Investigative journalist Kyle Cowan gives a break down of the statistics and the backlog in South Africa's testing.Read More