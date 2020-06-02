'Number of trauma cases have increased since unbanning of alcohol'
South Africa on Monday officially entered lockdown Level 3, which meant that many employees returned to work.
Lockdown Level 3 also means that South Africans can now buy alcohol from 9am until 5pm from Monday to Thursday, it also means people can now exercise at any time of the day.
RELATED: Jubilation as many buy booze to quench their thirst
How has the alcohol ban lift affected trauma units in hospitals?
Clement Manyathela chats to Chris Baragwanath Hospital chief executive officer Dr Nkele Lesia to give more insight on the matter.
In 24 hours in our trauma units, we have observed that the number of patients has now increased. On 31 May we only saw 66 trauma patients but the number almost doubled yesterday. Majority of patients were actually drunk.Dr Nkele Lesia, CEO - Chris Baragwanath Hospital
The unbanning of alcohol is going to increase the number of trauma cases, she says.
During Level 5 lockdown our trauma unit was empty but now there are more cases. The increase means we need to assist these cases impacting on the medical side as well.Dr Nkele Lesia, CEO - Chris Baragwanath Hospital
It is not ideal to have overcrowding in the emergency unit because we are dealing with COVID-19 cases.Dr Nkele Lesia, CEO - Chris Baragwanath Hospital
Listen below to the full conversation:
More from Information about Covid-19 coronavirus
Vanished PPEs in KZN might amount to millions of rands
EWN reporter Nkosikhona Duma says the matter is under investigation and there is no clarity on how the equipment disappeared.Read More
City of Joburg opens four licensing centres
MMC for Public Safety Mally Mokoena says they are working with 33% of staff for drivers license renewal and car registration.Read More
'We are not against the opening of schools, we are worried about the timing'
Callers on the Eusebius McKaiser show share views on the reopening of schools.Read More
What do you need to know about lockdown Level 3? Pundits explain
Nickolaus Bauer on the Eusebius McKaiser Show facilitates a discussion on the different regulations under this new lockdown level.Read More
'Private sector must play role in emerging farmers to ensure food security'
AgriSA deputy executive director Christo van der Heeder reflects on what is happening with the Land Bank.Read More
British American Tobacco SA goes to court again over cigarette ban
Business Day specialist reporter Karyn Maughan says FITA is determined to have the matter heard on 9 and 10 June.Read More
SA recoveries reach 17,291 as death toll breaches 700
A total of 742,742 tests have been processed cumulatively of which 17,617 have been conducted since the previous report.Read More
Minister Angie Motsheka apologises for school reopening U-turn
One South Africa Movement founder Mmusi Maimane says Motshekga should resign or be removed from office.Read More
Are workplaces ready to welcome workers during lockdown Level 3?
Eusebius McKaiser facilitates a discussion on the state of readiness for employers for employees during this lockdown level.Read More
[VIDEOS] Jubilation as many buy booze to quench their thirst
Some customers started queuing outside bottle stores and licenced venues in the early hours of the morning.Read More