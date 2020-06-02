R2K welcomes the SCA ruling over the release of apartheid-era secrets

The Right2Know Campaign (R2K) has welcomed a ruling by the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) against the South African Reserve Bank's (SARB) decision to refuse access to the records requested by the South African History Archive (SAHA) and Open Secrets that may shed light into foreign exchange fraud, Eskom bonds and gold smuggling during apartheid years.

In 2016, SAHA and Open Secrets filed court papers seeking a final order compelling the Reserve Bank to grant access to apartheid-era records of financial fraud.

The court found the decision of the SARB to refuse the request in respect of the late Brigadier Blaauw, Robert Hill and Vito Palazzolo unlawful and in conflict with the provisions of the Promotion of Access to Information (PAIA).

R2K vice-chairperson Vainola Makan explains the significance of the judgment.

It has been a struggle of many years and when we left the apartheid government with these racist policies we thought we that now we have a new constitution, a new democracy.. Vainola Makan, Vice-chairperson - R2K

What we find is that our same new government has been protecting information and have been complicit in keeping secrets that actually need to be opened up in the interest of the public, and so that is the core and first responsibility of this new government and we have not seen that. Vainola Makan, Vice-chairperson - R2K

