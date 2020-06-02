The African National Congress (ANC) has reprimanded Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina following his social media posts.

Masina briefly deactivated his account after dared he dared the ANC to fire him for his tweets.

The Ekurhuleni mayor and regional chairperson of the ANC in Ekurhuleni voiced his support for Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader, Julius Malema's call for 'white economy' to fall.

Clement Manyathela speaks to ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe about Masina's tweets.

We have issued a statement encouraging the comrades, including comrade Masina, to use the available platforms within the organisation to advance their views. Pule Mabe, Spokesperson - ANC

@MYANC appeals to its members and leadership to be cautious on what gets communicated on #socialmedia . #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/lP1GCWBQB0 — African National Congress (@MYANC) June 1, 2020

It is unfortunate because our doors are wide open and comrades are allowed to ventilate their issues in the organisation. Pule Mabe, Spokesperson - ANC

We do not have a branch in the ANC that is called social media. Pule Mabe, Spokesperson - ANC

