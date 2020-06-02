[LISTEN] New documentary looks at human-wildlife conflict

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 16:45
Level of police violence in South Africa
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Ferial Haffajee - Columnist at Daily Maverick and at News24
Today at 16:53
Special learning packs for school children
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Lebo Leitch
Today at 17:11
Mashaba files court application to retrieve bodies of three Lily Mine workers
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Herman Mashaba
Today at 17:20
Robyn Montsumi dies in the custody of Mowbray Police Station
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Megan Lessing
Today at 18:09
Can we see from electricity usage if the economy is kicking off again?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Jan Oberholzer - COO at Eskom
Today at 18:10
Are job opportunities picking for domestic workers again?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Aisha Pandor - Co-Founder at Sweepsouth
Today at 18:14
What is the cash register till is showing for SME
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Matt Brownell - Head of Brand Marketing, at Yoco
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Norman Mackechnie - Portfolio Manager at Momentum Asset Management
Today at 18:39
University of Pretoria's Centre for Entrepreneurship launches free National Support Portal for SMMEs
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Prof Alex Antonites - Landline for interview: (012) 420 3119
Today at 18:50
Bruce reads World News.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice + PLAY CLIP: ARY3 - Radio disclaimers - 1'03"
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Lee Kasumba - Host at Africa State of Mind
Today at 19:33
How it works: Online learning vs. Learning online
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ryan O'Mahoney - Managing Director at GetSmarter
No Items to show
Vanished PPEs in KZN might amount to millions of rands EWN reporter Nkosikhona Duma says the matter is under investigation and there is no clarity on how the equipment disappeared. 2 June 2020 4:47 PM
City of Joburg opens four licensing centres MMC for Public Safety Mally Mokoena says they are working with 33% of staff for drivers license renewal and car registration. 2 June 2020 3:53 PM
R2K welcomes the SCA ruling over the release of apartheid-era secrets In 2016 court papers were filed seeking a final order compelling SARB to grant access to apartheid-era records of financial fraud. 2 June 2020 1:27 PM
We do not have a branch in the ANC that is called social media - Pule Mabe The African National Congress spokesperson says they encourage their comrades to use the right platforms to raise issues. 2 June 2020 1:43 PM
'Number of trauma cases have increased since unbanning of alcohol' Chris Baragwanath Hospital CEO Dr Nkele Lesia says Level 3 started the number of trauma cases has doubled. 2 June 2020 1:09 PM
What do you need to know about lockdown Level 3? Pundits explain Nickolaus Bauer on the Eusebius McKaiser Show facilitates a discussion on the different regulations under this new lockdown level. 2 June 2020 11:21 AM
Hard decisions - a CEO talks about navigating the turbulence of Covid-19 National and business leaders have had to make some difficult decisions and will be expected to make many more as the crisis conti... 1 June 2020 8:31 PM
Purchasing Managers' Index remains in depressed territory The Purchasing Managers' Index remains dismal, stuck, depressed - suggesting subdued activity. 1 June 2020 7:37 PM
Vehicles sales fail to kick-start into motion As expected, the total lockdown that was in force resulted in almost zero vehicle sales. 1 June 2020 6:59 PM
Lockdown having negative psychological effects on some South Africans Anxiety, depression and insomnia are only some of the negative effects of lockdown according to an online poll by Ipsos. 2 June 2020 4:16 PM
[LISTEN] New documentary looks at human-wildlife conflict The documentary called 'The Edge of Existence' will be launched after lockdown. 2 June 2020 3:41 PM
The playlist of the Special Africa Day Edition of “This is Africa” This weekend’s song list for Richard Nwamba's “This is Africa” show celebrating Africa Month. 30 May 2020 8:13 PM
Morena and Sirino sign 5-year deals with Sundowns Earlier this year the defending Absa Premiership champions secured the services of coach Pitso Mosimane and captain Hlompho Kekana... 2 June 2020 12:49 PM
Contact and non-contact sport training to resume. Golfers, surfers seek clarity Professional rugby and soccer teams can resume training under Level 3, says Sport Minister Nathi Mthethwa. 30 May 2020 12:48 PM
[WATCH] Sports Minister gives details on Level 3 lockdown regulations Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa has updated the nation on the resumption of non-contact sport. 30 May 2020 10:29 AM
[LISTEN] New documentary looks at human-wildlife conflict

2 June 2020 3:41 PM
by
Tags:
Wildlife
Edge of Existence
human-wildlife conflict
The documentary called 'The Edge of Existence' will be launched after lockdown.

A documentary about human-wildlife conflict The _Edge of Existence _is expected to be launched after lockdown.

From crop raiding elephants, predators killing livestock or people setting snares and harvesting animals illegally, the project specifically focuses on Tanzania looks at conflict between people and wildlife - something the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) describes as a threat to the continued survival of many species.

The documentary does not only delve into the dangers posed to wildlife but the dangers animals pose to human life.

Azania spoke to documentary director James Suter to find out more.

It's a really multilayered subject which covers all different types of topics. We set out to produce a documentary that looked at a number of these layers, focusing on a number of different narratives as well - giving insight into a farmer's life in terms of living with wildlife and at the same time into a conservationist's life whose role is there to protect wilderness areas and to take care of our natural resources.

James Suter, Documentary Director

Click on the link below to hear the full interview...


2 June 2020 3:41 PM
by
Tags:
Wildlife
Edge of Existence
human-wildlife conflict

191010depressiongif

Lockdown having negative psychological effects on some South Africans

2 June 2020 4:16 PM

Anxiety, depression and insomnia are only some of the negative effects of lockdown according to an online poll by Ipsos.

richardjpg

The playlist of the Special Africa Day Edition of “This is Africa”

30 May 2020 8:13 PM

This weekend’s song list for Richard Nwamba's “This is Africa” show celebrating Africa Month.

africa-day-1jpg

Celebrating Africa Month with the continent's music legends

30 May 2020 6:20 PM

"This is Africa with Richard Nwamba" will feature 10 of the continent's legendary names.

young-woman-at-home-staring-outside-window-lockdown-blues-123rf

'Anxiety and over-eating top 2 lockdown conditions, more South Africans smoking'

30 May 2020 10:30 AM

An Ipsos poll found that under-exercising, insomnia and depression have also been problems for South Africans under lockdown.

thandiswa-mazwaijpg

Thandiswa Mazwai to perform at Play Your Part Africa Live Stream Concert

30 May 2020 7:57 AM

The icon says now is actually an important time for music because it can travel much further than any language can.

pj-powers-world-in-union-tygerberg-childrens-choirjpg

PJ Powers and Tygerberg Children's Choir honour COVID-19 essential workers

29 May 2020 5:57 PM

The group has recorded a rendition of the hit song 'World in Union.'

Sex

[LISTEN] Exploring pleasure as a sexual right

29 May 2020 12:30 PM

In this week's Talking Sex feature, Dr Eve unpacks pleasure as a sexual right.

drive-in-theaterjpg

ParkUpp hopes to launch drive-in cinemas in SA once it gets the green light

27 May 2020 6:24 PM

ParkUpp co-founder Michael Savvides says exact locations will only be specified once the lockdown regulations allow for it.

child-daughter-mom-mother-divorce-childhood-trauma-psychologist-parents-123rf

COVID-19 and its impact: Why you should engage your children on their anxieties

26 May 2020 2:41 PM

Azania Mosaka speaks to clinical psychologist Viwe Dweba about this.

mask-Covid-19-woman-driver-driving-car-coronavirus-commuting-sanitiser-123rf

Sanitisers can cause allergic reaction to your skin

25 May 2020 6:23 PM

Dermatologist Nomphelo Gantsho says soaps are much more effective than hand sanitisers.

