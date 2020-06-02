[LISTEN] New documentary looks at human-wildlife conflict
A documentary about human-wildlife conflict The _Edge of Existence _is expected to be launched after lockdown.
From crop raiding elephants, predators killing livestock or people setting snares and harvesting animals illegally, the project specifically focuses on Tanzania looks at conflict between people and wildlife - something the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) describes as a threat to the continued survival of many species.
The documentary does not only delve into the dangers posed to wildlife but the dangers animals pose to human life.
Azania spoke to documentary director James Suter to find out more.
It's a really multilayered subject which covers all different types of topics. We set out to produce a documentary that looked at a number of these layers, focusing on a number of different narratives as well - giving insight into a farmer's life in terms of living with wildlife and at the same time into a conservationist's life whose role is there to protect wilderness areas and to take care of our natural resources.James Suter, Documentary Director
Click on the link below to hear the full interview...
