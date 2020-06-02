City of Joburg opens four licensing centres

The City of Johannesburg has opened four licensing centres to assist customers.

The four centres will, however, offer limited services excluding new applications for drivers licenses and new drivers licenses.

Joanne Joseph speaks to the City of Johannesburg MMC for public safety Mally Mokoena about which centres are open.

Here are the centres that are open:

Sandton MVRA, DLTC and Mini Bulk; Roodepoort MVRA and Mini Bulk; Dube MVRA and Mini Bulk; and Wemmer Super Bulk

We are working with 33% of our stuff. Mally Mokoena, Public safety MMC - City of Johannesburg

We are offering renewal of drivers licenses and registration of cars. Mally Mokoena, Public safety MMC - City of Johannesburg

Mokoena says they will not be allowing for the application of learners licenses as well as drivers licenses.

We are prioritising those that had registered before lockdown and those who need eye tests. Mally Mokoena, Public safety MMC - City of Johannesburg

Listen to the full interview below...