City of Joburg opens four licensing centres

Streaming issues? Report here
Joanne Joseph 702 Gradients Joanne Joseph 702 Gradients
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 16:45
Level of police violence in South Africa
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Ferial Haffajee - Columnist at Daily Maverick and at News24
Today at 16:53
Special learning packs for school children
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Lebo Leitch
Today at 17:11
Mashaba files court application to retrieve bodies of three Lily Mine workers
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Herman Mashaba
Today at 17:20
Robyn Montsumi dies in the custody of Mowbray Police Station
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Megan Lessing
Today at 18:09
Can we see from electricity usage if the economy is kicking off again?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Jan Oberholzer - COO at Eskom
Today at 18:10
Are job opportunities picking for domestic workers again?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Aisha Pandor - Co-Founder at Sweepsouth
Today at 18:14
What is the cash register till is showing for SME
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Matt Brownell - Head of Brand Marketing, at Yoco
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Norman Mackechnie - Portfolio Manager at Momentum Asset Management
Today at 18:39
University of Pretoria's Centre for Entrepreneurship launches free National Support Portal for SMMEs
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Prof Alex Antonites - Landline for interview: (012) 420 3119
Today at 18:50
Bruce reads World News.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice + PLAY CLIP: ARY3 - Radio disclaimers - 1'03"
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Lee Kasumba - Host at Africa State of Mind
Today at 19:33
How it works: Online learning vs. Learning online
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ryan O'Mahoney - Managing Director at GetSmarter
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Vanished PPEs in KZN might amount to millions of rands EWN reporter Nkosikhona Duma says the matter is under investigation and there is no clarity on how the equipment disappeared. 2 June 2020 4:47 PM
City of Joburg opens four licensing centres MMC for Public Safety Mally Mokoena says they are working with 33% of staff for drivers license renewal and car registration. 2 June 2020 3:53 PM
R2K welcomes the SCA ruling over the release of apartheid-era secrets In 2016 court papers were filed seeking a final order compelling SARB to grant access to apartheid-era records of financial fraud. 2 June 2020 1:27 PM
View all Local
We do not have a branch in the ANC that is called social media - Pule Mabe The African National Congress spokesperson says they encourage their comrades to use the right platforms to raise issues. 2 June 2020 1:43 PM
'Number of trauma cases have increased since unbanning of alcohol' Chris Baragwanath Hospital CEO Dr Nkele Lesia says Level 3 started the number of trauma cases has doubled. 2 June 2020 1:09 PM
What do you need to know about lockdown Level 3? Pundits explain Nickolaus Bauer on the Eusebius McKaiser Show facilitates a discussion on the different regulations under this new lockdown level. 2 June 2020 11:21 AM
View all Politics
Hard decisions - a CEO talks about navigating the turbulence of Covid-19 National and business leaders have had to make some difficult decisions and will be expected to make many more as the crisis conti... 1 June 2020 8:31 PM
Purchasing Managers' Index remains in depressed territory The Purchasing Managers' Index remains dismal, stuck, depressed - suggesting subdued activity. 1 June 2020 7:37 PM
Vehicles sales fail to kick-start into motion As expected, the total lockdown that was in force resulted in almost zero vehicle sales. 1 June 2020 6:59 PM
View all Business
Lockdown having negative psychological effects on some South Africans Anxiety, depression and insomnia are only some of the negative effects of lockdown according to an online poll by Ipsos. 2 June 2020 4:16 PM
[LISTEN] New documentary looks at human-wildlife conflict The documentary called 'The Edge of Existence' will be launched after lockdown. 2 June 2020 3:41 PM
The playlist of the Special Africa Day Edition of “This is Africa” This weekend’s song list for Richard Nwamba's “This is Africa” show celebrating Africa Month. 30 May 2020 8:13 PM
View all Lifestyle
Morena and Sirino sign 5-year deals with Sundowns Earlier this year the defending Absa Premiership champions secured the services of coach Pitso Mosimane and captain Hlompho Kekana... 2 June 2020 12:49 PM
Contact and non-contact sport training to resume. Golfers, surfers seek clarity Professional rugby and soccer teams can resume training under Level 3, says Sport Minister Nathi Mthethwa. 30 May 2020 12:48 PM
[WATCH] Sports Minister gives details on Level 3 lockdown regulations Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa has updated the nation on the resumption of non-contact sport. 30 May 2020 10:29 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Interaction between father and son shows that people aren't born racists Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 2 June 2020 8:18 AM
[WATCH] Police officers take the knee in solidarity with George Floyd protestors Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 1 June 2020 9:05 AM
[WATCH] 3 generations of black men discuss how to get justice for George Floyd Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 1 June 2020 9:05 AM
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Home
arrow_forward
Local

City of Joburg opens four licensing centres

2 June 2020 3:53 PM
by
Tags:
City of Joburg
Driver license testing centres
drivers license renewal
Lockdown
drivers licenses
MMC for Public Safety Mally Mokoena says they are working with 33% of staff for drivers license renewal and car registration.

The City of Johannesburg has opened four licensing centres to assist customers.

The four centres will, however, offer limited services excluding new applications for drivers licenses and new drivers licenses.

Joanne Joseph speaks to the City of Johannesburg MMC for public safety Mally Mokoena about which centres are open.

Here are the centres that are open:

  1. Sandton MVRA, DLTC and Mini Bulk;
  2. Roodepoort MVRA and Mini Bulk;
  3. Dube MVRA and Mini Bulk; and
  4. Wemmer Super Bulk

We are working with 33% of our stuff.

Mally Mokoena, Public safety MMC - City of Johannesburg

We are offering renewal of drivers licenses and registration of cars.

Mally Mokoena, Public safety MMC - City of Johannesburg

Mokoena says they will not be allowing for the application of learners licenses as well as drivers licenses.

We are prioritising those that had registered before lockdown and those who need eye tests.

Mally Mokoena, Public safety MMC - City of Johannesburg

Listen to the full interview below...


2 June 2020 3:53 PM
by
Tags:
City of Joburg
Driver license testing centres
drivers license renewal
Lockdown
drivers licenses

More from Information about Covid-19 coronavirus

masks-surgical-ppe-protective-gear-123rf

Vanished PPEs in KZN might amount to millions of rands

2 June 2020 4:47 PM

EWN reporter Nkosikhona Duma says the matter is under investigation and there is no clarity on how the equipment disappeared.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Critical-care-ICU-hospital-patient-doctor-ventilator-Covid19-health-worker-123rf

'Number of trauma cases have increased since unbanning of alcohol'

2 June 2020 1:09 PM

Chris Baragwanath Hospital CEO Dr Nkele Lesia says Level 3 started the number of trauma cases has doubled.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

angie1gif

'We are not against the opening of schools, we are worried about the timing'

2 June 2020 11:23 AM

Callers on the Eusebius McKaiser show share views on the reopening of schools.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lockdown levels South Africa Covid-19 coronavirus 123rf

What do you need to know about lockdown Level 3? Pundits explain

2 June 2020 11:21 AM

Nickolaus Bauer on the Eusebius McKaiser Show facilitates a discussion on the different regulations under this new lockdown level.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

tobacco-farm-farming-cigarette-value-chain-industry-plant-crop-harvest-123rf

'Private sector must play role in emerging farmers to ensure food security'

2 June 2020 7:33 AM

AgriSA deputy executive director Christo van der Heeder reflects on what is happening with the Land Bank.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

man-smoking-smoke-cigarette-house-home-123rf

British American Tobacco SA goes to court again over cigarette ban

1 June 2020 4:57 PM

Business Day specialist reporter Karyn Maughan says FITA is determined to have the matter heard on 9 and 10 June.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mask South African flag coronavirus Covid-19 lockdown 123rf

SA recoveries reach 17,291 as death toll breaches 700

1 June 2020 4:55 PM

A total of 742,742 tests have been processed cumulatively of which 17,617 have been conducted since the previous report.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Angie Motshekga

Minister Angie Motsheka apologises for school reopening U-turn

1 June 2020 2:48 PM

One South Africa Movement founder Mmusi Maimane says Motshekga should resign or be removed from office.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

online-learning-internet-notes-training-remote-working-internet-laptop-123rf

Are workplaces ready to welcome workers during lockdown Level 3?

1 June 2020 11:35 AM

Eusebius McKaiser facilitates a discussion on the state of readiness for employers for employees during this lockdown level.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

alcoholjpeg

[VIDEOS] Jubilation as many buy booze to quench their thirst

1 June 2020 10:54 AM

Some customers started queuing outside bottle stores and licenced venues in the early hours of the morning.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

We do not have a branch in the ANC that is called social media - Pule Mabe

Politics

'Number of trauma cases have increased since unbanning of alcohol'

Politics

Vanished PPEs in KZN might amount to millions of rands

Local

EWN Highlights

Competition Commission files new charges against banks over rand manipulation

2 June 2020 4:39 PM

Comair unlikely to restart operations before November

2 June 2020 4:32 PM

ANC disappointed with Mzwandile Masina's continued undermining of party

2 June 2020 4:24 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA