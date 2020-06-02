Lockdown having negative psychological effects on some South Africans
Anxiety, depression, over eating, under exercising, insomnia and migraines are only some of the negative physical and psychological effects of lockdown on South Africans.
This is according to an online poll conducted by Ipsos from 7–10 May 2020.
The online poll was part of a larger global poll of more than 16 000 people asking participants what the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown are on their lives.
Joanne Joseph spoke to Ipsos public affairs service line manager Ezethu Mandlelize to find out more.
Quite a lot of people indicated that they are under exercising and over eating during this time.Ezethu Mandlelize, Public affairs service line manager - Ipsos
The only thing that has increased, which is surprising, is smoking.Ezethu Mandlelize, Public affairs service line manager - Ipsos
Even with previous pandemics, researchers have found that people tend to experience negative physical and psychological effects as a result of pandemics.Ezethu Mandlelize, Public affairs service line manager - Ipsos
Click on the link below to hear more....
More from Lifestyle
[LISTEN] New documentary looks at human-wildlife conflict
The documentary called 'The Edge of Existence' will be launched after lockdown.Read More
The playlist of the Special Africa Day Edition of “This is Africa”
This weekend’s song list for Richard Nwamba's “This is Africa” show celebrating Africa Month.Read More
Celebrating Africa Month with the continent's music legends
"This is Africa with Richard Nwamba" will feature 10 of the continent's legendary names.Read More
'Anxiety and over-eating top 2 lockdown conditions, more South Africans smoking'
An Ipsos poll found that under-exercising, insomnia and depression have also been problems for South Africans under lockdown.Read More
Thandiswa Mazwai to perform at Play Your Part Africa Live Stream Concert
The icon says now is actually an important time for music because it can travel much further than any language can.Read More
PJ Powers and Tygerberg Children's Choir honour COVID-19 essential workers
The group has recorded a rendition of the hit song 'World in Union.'Read More
[LISTEN] Exploring pleasure as a sexual right
In this week's Talking Sex feature, Dr Eve unpacks pleasure as a sexual right.Read More
ParkUpp hopes to launch drive-in cinemas in SA once it gets the green light
ParkUpp co-founder Michael Savvides says exact locations will only be specified once the lockdown regulations allow for it.Read More
COVID-19 and its impact: Why you should engage your children on their anxieties
Azania Mosaka speaks to clinical psychologist Viwe Dweba about this.Read More
Sanitisers can cause allergic reaction to your skin
Dermatologist Nomphelo Gantsho says soaps are much more effective than hand sanitisers.Read More