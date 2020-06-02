Lockdown having negative psychological effects on some South Africans

Anxiety, depression, over eating, under exercising, insomnia and migraines are only some of the negative physical and psychological effects of lockdown on South Africans.

This is according to an online poll conducted by Ipsos from 7–10 May 2020.

The online poll was part of a larger global poll of more than 16 000 people asking participants what the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown are on their lives.

Joanne Joseph spoke to Ipsos public affairs service line manager Ezethu Mandlelize to find out more.

Quite a lot of people indicated that they are under exercising and over eating during this time. Ezethu Mandlelize, Public affairs service line manager - Ipsos

The only thing that has increased, which is surprising, is smoking. Ezethu Mandlelize, Public affairs service line manager - Ipsos

Even with previous pandemics, researchers have found that people tend to experience negative physical and psychological effects as a result of pandemics. Ezethu Mandlelize, Public affairs service line manager - Ipsos

