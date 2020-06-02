Vanished PPEs in KZN might amount to millions of rands

An undisclosed quantity of personal protective equipment (PPE) for students in KwaZulu-Natal has disappeared.

The PPE were meant for uMlazi, Pinetown and Zululand districts.

KZN Education MEC Kwazi Mshengu has expressed his shock at the theft that will hamper the return to schools for students on Monday.

Eyewitness News reporter Nkosikhona Duma has more.

We are told that the PPE disappeared but it is not clear where it disappeared, the matter is under investigation. Nkosikhona Duma, Reporter - Eyewitness News

We understand that there is confusion between the schools that were supposed to receive the PPE and the circuit offices that initially received the PPE from the supplier. Nkosikhona Duma, Reporter - Eyewitness News

They are saying they can't confirm the amount of PPE that has disappeared or how much it will cost to replace them. They are saying it is in the millions but they can't give an exact figure yet. Nkosikhona Duma, Reporter - Eyewitness News

