Teaming up to provide special learning packs for foundation phase learning
The No Child Left Behind Fund - a project by Lebo Leitch and her friend Dudu Makhari- will be handing over education and nutrition support packs to children in the Johannesburg inner-city.
The Johannesburg Social Housing Company has partnered with the organisation to identify children in their foundation phase of learning who do not have access to online learning resources.
Leitch explains that the focus on this group of children is because they are likely to be the last to return to school and will likely not have an opportunity to double back to key concepts.
With the help of sponsors and corporate donations, the campaign will provide a workbook, fortified porridge, stationary as well as a bar of soap to encourage good hygiene as a result of COVID-19.
As a mom of small kids myself, I couldn't believe how much foundational material children get between grade 1 and grade 3... we started thinking about what's happening in the inner-city where, never mind access to WiFi, there isn't a spare device in the home. How are these children keeping up?Lebo Leitch, Founder - No Child Left Behind Fund
We went for fortified porridge because a lot of these children get a meal from school and we don't know whether or not they are able to maintain their nutrition and you know you can only really do good work if your body and your mind are nourished.Lebo Leitch, Founder - No Child Left Behind Fund
At the moment we are working with the Johannesburg Social Housing Company because they have access to a lot of low-income communities.Lebo Leitch, Founder - No Child Left Behind Fund
For anyone who would like to find out more or make a donation, visit www.nochildleftbehind.fund
Click on the link below to hear more...
More from Local
[LISTEN] Ipid investigating death of Robyn Montsumi in police custody
The Sex Workers Education and Advocacy Taskforce says it wants clarity around the events leading up to the sex worker's death.Read More
Lockdown regulations for levels 3 & 4 declared invalid and unconstitutional
The High Court has suspended the declaration for a period of 14 days and directed the Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, in consultation with the relevant ministers to review, amend and republish the regulations.Read More
Mashaba in bid to compel government to retrieve bodies of Lily Mine workers
Pretty Nkambule, Yvonne Mnisi and Solomon Nyarende died in 2016 while trapped underground.Read More
Vanished PPEs in KZN might amount to millions of rands
EWN reporter Nkosikhona Duma says the matter is under investigation and there is no clarity on how the equipment disappeared.Read More
City of Joburg opens four licensing centres
MMC for Public Safety Mally Mokoena says they are working with 33% of staff for drivers license renewal and car registration.Read More
R2K welcomes the SCA ruling over the release of apartheid-era secrets
In 2016 court papers were filed seeking a final order compelling SARB to grant access to apartheid-era records of financial fraud.Read More
Can you refuse to return to work if the necessary precautions aren't in place?
Elements Global Solutions employment director Sherisa Rajah shares some of what the new regulations prescribe.Read More
What the airlines will accept is an interesting question - Phillip de Wet
Domestic air travel for anything other than leisure and tourism is legal again under Level 3 rules.Read More
British American Tobacco SA goes to court again over cigarette ban
Business Day specialist reporter Karyn Maughan says FITA is determined to have the matter heard on 9 and 10 June.Read More
SA recoveries reach 17,291 as death toll breaches 700
A total of 742,742 tests have been processed cumulatively of which 17,617 have been conducted since the previous report.Read More