Today at 21:05
High Court declares Level 3 and 4 lockdown regulations invalid and unconstitutional - What does this mean?
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Reyno De Beer - Lawyer for Liberty Fighters Network (LFN)
Today at 22:05
Man Torque: Raising Men in a fatherless nation
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Dennis Welcome Witbooi
Patrick Neo Mabiletsa - Author, Motivational speaker and Life Coach
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
[LISTEN] Ipid investigating death of Robyn Montsumi in police custody The Sex Workers Education and Advocacy Taskforce says it wants clarity around the events leading up to the sex worker's death. 2 June 2020 6:29 PM
Lockdown regulations for levels 3 & 4 declared invalid and unconstitutional The High Court has suspended the declaration for a period of 14 days and directed the Minister of Cooperative Governance and Tradi... 2 June 2020 6:11 PM
Teaming up to provide special learning packs for foundation phase learning The packs will be distributed to children from low-income families in the Johannesburg inner-city. 2 June 2020 6:11 PM
We do not have a branch in the ANC that is called social media - Pule Mabe The African National Congress spokesperson says they encourage their comrades to use the right platforms to raise issues. 2 June 2020 1:43 PM
'Number of trauma cases have increased since unbanning of alcohol' Chris Baragwanath Hospital CEO Dr Nkele Lesia says Level 3 started the number of trauma cases has doubled. 2 June 2020 1:09 PM
What do you need to know about lockdown Level 3? Pundits explain Nickolaus Bauer on the Eusebius McKaiser Show facilitates a discussion on the different regulations under this new lockdown level. 2 June 2020 11:21 AM
University of Pretoria launches free National Support Portal for SMMEs The University of Pretoria's Centre for Entrepreneurship has launched a free National Support Portal for SMMEs. 2 June 2020 7:45 PM
What is the cash register till showing for small enterprises? The Yoco Small Business Recovery Monitor is a live, publicly available, small business transaction data resource. 2 June 2020 7:18 PM
Are job opportunities picking up for domestic workers again? Domestic workers and gardeners are allowed back at work this week, as lockdown restrictions relax under Level 3. 2 June 2020 7:08 PM
[LISTEN] New documentary looks at human-wildlife conflict The documentary called 'The Edge of Existence' will be launched after lockdown. 2 June 2020 3:41 PM
The playlist of the Special Africa Day Edition of “This is Africa” This weekend’s song list for Richard Nwamba's “This is Africa” show celebrating Africa Month. 30 May 2020 8:13 PM
Celebrating Africa Month with the continent's music legends "This is Africa with Richard Nwamba" will feature 10 of the continent's legendary names. 30 May 2020 6:20 PM
Morena and Sirino sign 5-year deals with Sundowns Earlier this year the defending Absa Premiership champions secured the services of coach Pitso Mosimane and captain Hlompho Kekana... 2 June 2020 12:49 PM
Contact and non-contact sport training to resume. Golfers, surfers seek clarity Professional rugby and soccer teams can resume training under Level 3, says Sport Minister Nathi Mthethwa. 30 May 2020 12:48 PM
[WATCH] Sports Minister gives details on Level 3 lockdown regulations Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa has updated the nation on the resumption of non-contact sport. 30 May 2020 10:29 AM
[WATCH] Interaction between father and son shows that people aren't born racists Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 2 June 2020 8:18 AM
[WATCH] Police officers take the knee in solidarity with George Floyd protestors Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 1 June 2020 9:05 AM
[WATCH] 3 generations of black men discuss how to get justice for George Floyd Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 1 June 2020 9:05 AM
'US in worst circumstances, there has been no presidential leadership' Honorary professor of international relations John Stremlau says the country is having multiple crises at once. 1 June 2020 5:12 PM
SA recoveries reach 17,291 as death toll breaches 700 A total of 742,742 tests have been processed cumulatively of which 17,617 have been conducted since the previous report. 1 June 2020 4:55 PM
Chaos erupts in US as protestors demand justice for George Floyd's death EWN US correspondent Nadia Neophytou reflects on the different demonstrations held in cities around America. 1 June 2020 7:53 AM
Thandiswa Mazwai to perform at Play Your Part Africa Live Stream Concert The icon says now is actually an important time for music because it can travel much further than any language can. 30 May 2020 7:57 AM
Mauritius has no active COVID-19 cases M&G African correspondent Simon Allison says they have tested about 7% of their population. 25 May 2020 6:32 PM
The playlist of the special Africa Day Edition of “This is Africa” This weekend’s song list for Richard Nwamba's “This is Africa” show celebrating Africa Month. 23 May 2020 8:44 PM
'We are not against the opening of schools, we are worried about the timing' Callers on the Eusebius McKaiser show share views on the reopening of schools. 2 June 2020 11:23 AM
SANDF findings into Collins Khosa's death absolute BS, says Eusebius Callers on the open line discuss the SANDF internal inquiry into the death of Alexandra resident Collins Khosa. 28 May 2020 10:55 AM
I think the government has gone absolutely bonkers, says Eusebius McKaiser Callers on the open line comment on the decision by the government to open congregational worship at Level 3. 27 May 2020 11:29 AM
2 June 2020 6:11 PM
by
foundation phase
No Child Behind Fund
The packs will be distributed to children from low-income families in the Johannesburg inner-city.

The No Child Left Behind Fund - a project by Lebo Leitch and her friend Dudu Makhari- will be handing over education and nutrition support packs to children in the Johannesburg inner-city.

The Johannesburg Social Housing Company has partnered with the organisation to identify children in their foundation phase of learning who do not have access to online learning resources.

Leitch explains that the focus on this group of children is because they are likely to be the last to return to school and will likely not have an opportunity to double back to key concepts.

With the help of sponsors and corporate donations, the campaign will provide a workbook, fortified porridge, stationary as well as a bar of soap to encourage good hygiene as a result of COVID-19.

As a mom of small kids myself, I couldn't believe how much foundational material children get between grade 1 and grade 3... we started thinking about what's happening in the inner-city where, never mind access to WiFi, there isn't a spare device in the home. How are these children keeping up?

Lebo Leitch, Founder - No Child Left Behind Fund

We went for fortified porridge because a lot of these children get a meal from school and we don't know whether or not they are able to maintain their nutrition and you know you can only really do good work if your body and your mind are nourished.

Lebo Leitch, Founder - No Child Left Behind Fund

At the moment we are working with the Johannesburg Social Housing Company because they have access to a lot of low-income communities.

Lebo Leitch, Founder - No Child Left Behind Fund

For anyone who would like to find out more or make a donation, visit www.nochildleftbehind.fund

Click on the link below to hear more...


More from Local

Prison cell jail

[LISTEN] Ipid investigating death of Robyn Montsumi in police custody

2 June 2020 6:29 PM

The Sex Workers Education and Advocacy Taskforce says it wants clarity around the events leading up to the sex worker's death.

Read More arrow_forward

200429-ndz-edjpg

Lockdown regulations for levels 3 & 4 declared invalid and unconstitutional

2 June 2020 6:11 PM

The High Court has suspended the declaration for a period of 14 days and directed the Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, in consultation with the relevant ministers to review, amend and republish the regulations.

Read More arrow_forward

Herman Mashaba

Mashaba in bid to compel government to retrieve bodies of Lily Mine workers

2 June 2020 6:03 PM

Pretty Nkambule, Yvonne Mnisi and Solomon Nyarende died in 2016 while trapped underground.

Read More arrow_forward

masks-surgical-ppe-protective-gear-123rf

Vanished PPEs in KZN might amount to millions of rands

2 June 2020 4:47 PM

EWN reporter Nkosikhona Duma says the matter is under investigation and there is no clarity on how the equipment disappeared.

Read More arrow_forward

180419 M Khan M1 victim driving license

City of Joburg opens four licensing centres

2 June 2020 3:53 PM

MMC for Public Safety Mally Mokoena says they are working with 33% of staff for drivers license renewal and car registration.

Read More arrow_forward

r2kjpg

R2K welcomes the SCA ruling over the release of apartheid-era secrets

2 June 2020 1:27 PM

In 2016 court papers were filed seeking a final order compelling SARB to grant access to apartheid-era records of financial fraud.

Read More arrow_forward

office-desk-work-space-workplace-employee-Covid-19-safety-disinfectant-123rf

Can you refuse to return to work if the necessary precautions aren't in place?

1 June 2020 5:57 PM

Elements Global Solutions employment director Sherisa Rajah shares some of what the new regulations prescribe.

Read More arrow_forward

girl-teenager-flight-plane-airline-flight-travel-tourism-youth-gap-year-123rf

What the airlines will accept is an interesting question - Phillip de Wet

1 June 2020 5:02 PM

Domestic air travel for anything other than leisure and tourism is legal again under Level 3 rules.

Read More arrow_forward

man-smoking-smoke-cigarette-house-home-123rf

British American Tobacco SA goes to court again over cigarette ban

1 June 2020 4:57 PM

Business Day specialist reporter Karyn Maughan says FITA is determined to have the matter heard on 9 and 10 June.

Read More arrow_forward

Mask South African flag coronavirus Covid-19 lockdown 123rf

SA recoveries reach 17,291 as death toll breaches 700

1 June 2020 4:55 PM

A total of 742,742 tests have been processed cumulatively of which 17,617 have been conducted since the previous report.

Read More arrow_forward

