Teaming up to provide special learning packs for foundation phase learning

The No Child Left Behind Fund - a project by Lebo Leitch and her friend Dudu Makhari- will be handing over education and nutrition support packs to children in the Johannesburg inner-city.

The Johannesburg Social Housing Company has partnered with the organisation to identify children in their foundation phase of learning who do not have access to online learning resources.

Leitch explains that the focus on this group of children is because they are likely to be the last to return to school and will likely not have an opportunity to double back to key concepts.

With the help of sponsors and corporate donations, the campaign will provide a workbook, fortified porridge, stationary as well as a bar of soap to encourage good hygiene as a result of COVID-19.

As a mom of small kids myself, I couldn't believe how much foundational material children get between grade 1 and grade 3... we started thinking about what's happening in the inner-city where, never mind access to WiFi, there isn't a spare device in the home. How are these children keeping up? Lebo Leitch, Founder - No Child Left Behind Fund

We went for fortified porridge because a lot of these children get a meal from school and we don't know whether or not they are able to maintain their nutrition and you know you can only really do good work if your body and your mind are nourished. Lebo Leitch, Founder - No Child Left Behind Fund

At the moment we are working with the Johannesburg Social Housing Company because they have access to a lot of low-income communities. Lebo Leitch, Founder - No Child Left Behind Fund

For anyone who would like to find out more or make a donation, visit www.nochildleftbehind.fund

