Mashaba in bid to compel government to retrieve bodies of Lily Mine workers

The People’s Dialogue founder and former Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba has filed court papers in an effort to compel government and other stakeholders to retrieve the bodies of three miners who were trapped underground at Lily Mine nearly four years ago.

Pretty Nkambule, Yvonne Mnisi and Solomon Nyarende died in 2016 while trapped in a container after a surface caved -in.

Mashaba says they want access to any records that informed a decision to call off efforts to recover the bodies.

I have managed to get some of the best lawyers in our country to represent the families, so we are now asking the department to give us documents and minutes of the meetings that informed them why they are claiming this container cannot be retrieved. Herman Mashaba, Founder - The People's Dialogue

We are in possession of offers from companies that want to buy this mine and two of the conditions that they are putting forward before they can start mining is that they will retrieve this container and that they will compensate the families of the deceased.... Herman Mashaba, Founder - The People's Dialogue

If there is someone who is interested to buy the mine and saying we can retrieve this container, then how come the current owners are saying they cannot retrieve this container? Herman Mashaba, Founder - The People's Dialogue

What informed their decision even until now to say to South Africans and the world that they are unable to retrieve this container? Herman Mashaba, Founder - The People's Dialogue

