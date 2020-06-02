[LISTEN] Ipid investigating death of Robyn Montsumi in police custody

IOL has reported that the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) is investigating the death of 39-year-old sex worker Robyn Montsumi.

According to reports Montsumi died while in police custody at Mowbray police station in April.

The Sex Workers Education and Advocacy Taskforce (Sweat) is one of the organisations seeking clarity on the circumstances around Montsumi's death.

Sweat media officer Megan Lessing says Monstumi had manged to somehow communicate to people outside that she was not feeling well.

She was arrested on Thursday the 9th of April, the charge was possession of drugs, we have not seen a charge sheet, we don't know the case number but this is what we have been told. Megan Lessing, Media officer - Sex Workers Education and Advocacy Taskforce (Sweat)

There was this expectation that she would be released on bail on Saturday but that did not happen. Some of her friends say that she reported that she isn't feeling ill so we want to know if she said that to people in the outside. Did she report that to police on the inside? If she did, was she afforded medical care? Was there a follow-up? Megan Lessing, Media officer - Sex Workers Education and Advocacy Taskforce (Sweat)

At this point, all we want is some clarity. Megan Lessing, Media officer - Sex Workers Education and Advocacy Taskforce (Sweat)

