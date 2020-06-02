[LISTEN] Ipid investigating death of Robyn Montsumi in police custody
IOL has reported that the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) is investigating the death of 39-year-old sex worker Robyn Montsumi.
According to reports Montsumi died while in police custody at Mowbray police station in April.
The Sex Workers Education and Advocacy Taskforce (Sweat) is one of the organisations seeking clarity on the circumstances around Montsumi's death.
Sweat media officer Megan Lessing says Monstumi had manged to somehow communicate to people outside that she was not feeling well.
She was arrested on Thursday the 9th of April, the charge was possession of drugs, we have not seen a charge sheet, we don't know the case number but this is what we have been told.Megan Lessing, Media officer - Sex Workers Education and Advocacy Taskforce (Sweat)
There was this expectation that she would be released on bail on Saturday but that did not happen. Some of her friends say that she reported that she isn't feeling ill so we want to know if she said that to people in the outside. Did she report that to police on the inside? If she did, was she afforded medical care? Was there a follow-up?Megan Lessing, Media officer - Sex Workers Education and Advocacy Taskforce (Sweat)
At this point, all we want is some clarity.Megan Lessing, Media officer - Sex Workers Education and Advocacy Taskforce (Sweat)
Click on the link below to hear more...
More from Local
Lockdown regulations for levels 3 & 4 declared invalid and unconstitutional
The High Court has suspended the declaration for a period of 14 days and directed the Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, in consultation with the relevant ministers to review, amend and republish the regulations.Read More
Teaming up to provide special learning packs for foundation phase learning
The packs will be distributed to children from low-income families in the Johannesburg inner-city.Read More
Mashaba in bid to compel government to retrieve bodies of Lily Mine workers
Pretty Nkambule, Yvonne Mnisi and Solomon Nyarende died in 2016 while trapped underground.Read More
Vanished PPEs in KZN might amount to millions of rands
EWN reporter Nkosikhona Duma says the matter is under investigation and there is no clarity on how the equipment disappeared.Read More
City of Joburg opens four licensing centres
MMC for Public Safety Mally Mokoena says they are working with 33% of staff for drivers license renewal and car registration.Read More
R2K welcomes the SCA ruling over the release of apartheid-era secrets
In 2016 court papers were filed seeking a final order compelling SARB to grant access to apartheid-era records of financial fraud.Read More
Can you refuse to return to work if the necessary precautions aren't in place?
Elements Global Solutions employment director Sherisa Rajah shares some of what the new regulations prescribe.Read More
What the airlines will accept is an interesting question - Phillip de Wet
Domestic air travel for anything other than leisure and tourism is legal again under Level 3 rules.Read More
British American Tobacco SA goes to court again over cigarette ban
Business Day specialist reporter Karyn Maughan says FITA is determined to have the matter heard on 9 and 10 June.Read More
SA recoveries reach 17,291 as death toll breaches 700
A total of 742,742 tests have been processed cumulatively of which 17,617 have been conducted since the previous report.Read More