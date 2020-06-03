Streaming issues? Report here
Home
arrow_forward
Politics

'All lockdown regulations have been declared invalid and unconstitutional'

3 June 2020 8:13 AM
by
DA
COVID19
lockdown regulations
unconstitutional and invalid
liberty fighters
Liberty Fighters Network's Reyno Dawid de Beer says the court declared all levels as invalid not just level three and four.

The Pretoria High Court on Tuesday declared the regulations for COVID-19 lockdown levels four and three as invalid and unconstitutional.

Liberty Fighters Network and Reyno Dawid de Beer challenged the regulations as set by Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.

They argued that the regulations encroached on and limited their rights as contained in the Bill of Rights in the Constitution.

RELATED: Lockdown regulations for levels 3 & 4 declared invalid and unconstitutional

This judgment changes nothing for now and the minister has 14 days to comply with the court order.

Bongani Bingwa chats to Liberty Fighters Network president Reyno Dawid de Beer and Democratic Alliance interim leader John Steenhuisen, to weigh in on the court case.

The government have incorrectly reported to the media that only level four and three have been declared as invalid and unconstitutional, it is in-fact all the regulations have been declared unconstitutional. The government has been given 14 days to rectify that.

Reyno Dawid de Beer, President - Liberty Fighters Network

He says his organisation received over 3,000 complains from tenants who were abused by landlords.

We realised that the government didn't promulgate and compile these regulations and it was totally irrational and that is why we decided to go to court. We sent a letter to the minister before we went to court and the letter wasnt responded to.

Reyno Dawid de Beer, President - Liberty Fighters Network

I dont think the government knew what it was doing when it promulgated the regulations hence the court declared them unconstitutional and invalid.

Reyno Dawid de Beer, President - Liberty Fighters Network

Steenhuisen says this ruling is going to be a one of the loses for government going forward as there are other cases in different courts.

Its not too late for the government to consult and repair the compact between citizens and the state. You cant have people using emergency powers to do what they can't do under normal circumstances.

John Steenhuisen, Interim leader - DA

Listen below to the full conversation:


