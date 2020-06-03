'All lockdown regulations have been declared invalid and unconstitutional'
The Pretoria High Court on Tuesday declared the regulations for COVID-19 lockdown levels four and three as invalid and unconstitutional.
Liberty Fighters Network and Reyno Dawid de Beer challenged the regulations as set by Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.
They argued that the regulations encroached on and limited their rights as contained in the Bill of Rights in the Constitution.
RELATED: Lockdown regulations for levels 3 & 4 declared invalid and unconstitutional
This judgment changes nothing for now and the minister has 14 days to comply with the court order.
Bongani Bingwa chats to Liberty Fighters Network president Reyno Dawid de Beer and Democratic Alliance interim leader John Steenhuisen, to weigh in on the court case.
The government have incorrectly reported to the media that only level four and three have been declared as invalid and unconstitutional, it is in-fact all the regulations have been declared unconstitutional. The government has been given 14 days to rectify that.Reyno Dawid de Beer, President - Liberty Fighters Network
He says his organisation received over 3,000 complains from tenants who were abused by landlords.
We realised that the government didn't promulgate and compile these regulations and it was totally irrational and that is why we decided to go to court. We sent a letter to the minister before we went to court and the letter wasnt responded to.Reyno Dawid de Beer, President - Liberty Fighters Network
I dont think the government knew what it was doing when it promulgated the regulations hence the court declared them unconstitutional and invalid.Reyno Dawid de Beer, President - Liberty Fighters Network
Steenhuisen says this ruling is going to be a one of the loses for government going forward as there are other cases in different courts.
Its not too late for the government to consult and repair the compact between citizens and the state. You cant have people using emergency powers to do what they can't do under normal circumstances.John Steenhuisen, Interim leader - DA
Listen below to the full conversation:
More from Information about Covid-19 coronavirus
SA recoveries surpass 18,000 with 761,534 tests conducted
There were 50 new coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the total number to 755.Read More
Vanished PPEs in KZN might amount to millions of rands
EWN reporter Nkosikhona Duma says the matter is under investigation and there is no clarity on how the equipment disappeared.Read More
City of Joburg opens four licensing centres
MMC for Public Safety Mally Mokoena says they are working with 33% of staff for drivers license renewal and car registration.Read More
'Number of trauma cases have increased since unbanning of alcohol'
Chris Baragwanath Hospital CEO Dr Nkele Lesia says Level 3 started the number of trauma cases has doubled.Read More
'We are not against the opening of schools, we are worried about the timing'
Callers on the Eusebius McKaiser show share views on the reopening of schools.Read More
What do you need to know about lockdown Level 3? Pundits explain
Nickolaus Bauer on the Eusebius McKaiser Show facilitates a discussion on the different regulations under this new lockdown level.Read More
'Private sector must play role in emerging farmers to ensure food security'
AgriSA deputy executive director Christo van der Heeder reflects on what is happening with the Land Bank.Read More
British American Tobacco SA goes to court again over cigarette ban
Business Day specialist reporter Karyn Maughan says FITA is determined to have the matter heard on 9 and 10 June.Read More
Minister Angie Motsheka apologises for school reopening U-turn
One South Africa Movement founder Mmusi Maimane says Motshekga should resign or be removed from office.Read More
Are workplaces ready to welcome workers during lockdown Level 3?
Eusebius McKaiser facilitates a discussion on the state of readiness for employers for employees during this lockdown level.Read More