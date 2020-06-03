Streaming issues? Report here
'Use of force on protestors so Trump can get pic of bible to define his term'

3 June 2020 7:42 AM
by
Donald Trump
Racism
Protests
USA
George Floyd
EWN US correspondent Nadia Neophytou reflects on the different demonstrations held in cities around America.

Protestors from different ethnic and demographic groups, have taken to streets in cities across the United States to demand an end to police brutality.

The unrest comes a week after the death of George Floyd an unarmed black man in the hands of a police officer in Minneapolis.

RELATED:Chaos erupts in US as protestors demand justice for George Floyd's death

Bongani Bingwa chats to EWN US correspondent Nadia Neophytou to give more insight on what is happening in that country.

It feels like there is a deep reckoning that we havent seen before, there is a very different tone to these protests, there is a sense of urgency. The protests come with a lot of dismantling of structures that have been in place for many years.

Nadia Neophytou, US correspondent - EWN

She says for the protests to have an impact that protestors are calling for, a lot of change will have to happen.

There has been many jawdropping moments since Donald Trump came into office and yesterday seeing the use of force on protestors so that he can cross over the park and get into the church to have a photo opportunity of him holding the bible, will be one of the defining moments of his presidency.

Nadia Neophytou, US correspondent - EWN

She says there is a real sense of concern and fear as the army has also been deployed in different cities.

Listen below to the full conversation:


