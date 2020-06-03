'Use of force on protestors so Trump can get pic of bible to define his term'
Protestors from different ethnic and demographic groups, have taken to streets in cities across the United States to demand an end to police brutality.
The unrest comes a week after the death of George Floyd an unarmed black man in the hands of a police officer in Minneapolis.
Bongani Bingwa chats to EWN US correspondent Nadia Neophytou to give more insight on what is happening in that country.
It feels like there is a deep reckoning that we havent seen before, there is a very different tone to these protests, there is a sense of urgency. The protests come with a lot of dismantling of structures that have been in place for many years.Nadia Neophytou, US correspondent - EWN
She says for the protests to have an impact that protestors are calling for, a lot of change will have to happen.
There has been many jawdropping moments since Donald Trump came into office and yesterday seeing the use of force on protestors so that he can cross over the park and get into the church to have a photo opportunity of him holding the bible, will be one of the defining moments of his presidency.Nadia Neophytou, US correspondent - EWN
She says there is a real sense of concern and fear as the army has also been deployed in different cities.
Listen below to the full conversation:
SA recoveries surpass 18,000 with 761,534 tests conducted
There were 50 new coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the total number to 755.Read More
'US in worst circumstances, there has been no presidential leadership'
Honorary professor of international relations John Stremlau says the country is having multiple crises at once.Read More
Chaos erupts in US as protestors demand justice for George Floyd's death
EWN US correspondent Nadia Neophytou reflects on the different demonstrations held in cities around America.Read More
[VIDEO] 12-year-old goes viral with protest song after death of George Floyd
'I just want to live'. As protests spread in the US, a young gospel singer's heartbreaking song hits home.Read More
George Floyd's family demand officers implicated to be charged with murder
Eyewitness News correspondent Nadia Neophytou gives updates on developments in Minneapolis.Read More
Helen Rees: The Wits researcher championing SA’s fight against Covid-19
Helen Rees is the pioneer leading South Africa's division in the World Health Organisation's race to find a vaccine for Covid-19.Read More
Scientist hails HIV prevention injection drug breakthrough
Professor Sinead Delany-Moretlwe says the injection is as good as the daily pill in reducing the HIV infection.Read More
How ancient Africans dealt with pandemics
Prof Shadreck Chirikure says one of the ways to deal with the challenges was through social organisation.Read More
The world remembers 'the King of Rock 'n' Roll'
American music pioneer Little Richard died on Saturday, aged 87.Read More
Herd immunity: The seductive myth of Sweden and her response to COVID-19
Wits University's professor Shabir Mahdi explains why the Scandinavian country didn't have a lockdown.Read More