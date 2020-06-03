[WATCH] Table View Primary School teachers dress as superheroes for Grade 7s

Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Table View Primary School teachers dress as superheroes for Grade 7s

The Grade 7 class at Table View Primary School were welcomed by teachers dressed as superheroes on Monday when they started school.

