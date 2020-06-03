Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau silent for 21 seconds after Trump question

Social media is talking after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau went silent for 21 seconds after a reporter asked him about Donald Trump.

Watch this moment below:

Listen below to the full conversation: