Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau silent for 21 seconds after Trump question

Streaming issues? Report here
Eusebius McKaiser 702 Gradient Eusebius McKaiser 702 Gradient
The Eusebius McKaiser Show
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 18:09
Government has two weeks to overhaul lockdown regulations put in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Bulelwa Mabasa - Member at President's Land Reform Advisory Panel
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 19:08
Business Unusual
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Consumer corner
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
Shapeshifter: Springboker-turned-businessman, Bryan Habana
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Bryan Habana - Former Springbok and Co-founder at Retroactive
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
See full line-up
The Eusebius McKaiser Show
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
SA recoveries surpass 18,000 with 761,534 tests conducted There were 50 new coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the total number to 755. 2 June 2020 10:05 PM
[LISTEN] Ipid investigating death of Robyn Montsumi in police custody The Sex Workers Education and Advocacy Taskforce says it wants clarity around the events leading up to the sex worker's death. 2 June 2020 6:29 PM
Lockdown regulations for levels 3 & 4 declared invalid and unconstitutional The High Court has suspended the declaration for a period of 14 days and directed the Minister of Cooperative Governance and Tradi... 2 June 2020 6:11 PM
View all Local
'All lockdown regulations have been declared invalid and unconstitutional' Liberty Fighters Network's Reyno Dawid de Beer says the court declared all levels as invalid not just level three and four. 3 June 2020 8:13 AM
We do not have a branch in the ANC that is called social media - Pule Mabe The African National Congress spokesperson says they encourage their comrades to use the right platforms to raise issues. 2 June 2020 1:43 PM
'Number of trauma cases have increased since unbanning of alcohol' Chris Baragwanath Hospital CEO Dr Nkele Lesia says Level 3 started the number of trauma cases has doubled. 2 June 2020 1:09 PM
View all Politics
University of Pretoria launches free National Support Portal for SMMEs The University of Pretoria's Centre for Entrepreneurship has launched a free National Support Portal for SMMEs. 2 June 2020 7:45 PM
What is the cash register till showing for small enterprises? The Yoco Small Business Recovery Monitor is a live, publicly available, small business transaction data resource. 2 June 2020 7:18 PM
Are job opportunities picking up for domestic workers again? Domestic workers and gardeners are allowed back at work this week, as lockdown restrictions relax under Level 3. 2 June 2020 7:08 PM
View all Business
Lockdown having negative psychological effects on some South Africans Anxiety, depression and insomnia are only some of the negative effects of lockdown according to an online poll by Ipsos. 2 June 2020 4:16 PM
[LISTEN] New documentary looks at human-wildlife conflict The documentary called 'The Edge of Existence' will be launched after lockdown. 2 June 2020 3:41 PM
The playlist of the Special Africa Day Edition of “This is Africa” This weekend’s song list for Richard Nwamba's “This is Africa” show celebrating Africa Month. 30 May 2020 8:13 PM
View all Lifestyle
Morena and Sirino sign 5-year deals with Sundowns Earlier this year the defending Absa Premiership champions secured the services of coach Pitso Mosimane and captain Hlompho Kekana... 2 June 2020 12:49 PM
Contact and non-contact sport training to resume. Golfers, surfers seek clarity Professional rugby and soccer teams can resume training under Level 3, says Sport Minister Nathi Mthethwa. 30 May 2020 12:48 PM
[WATCH] Sports Minister gives details on Level 3 lockdown regulations Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa has updated the nation on the resumption of non-contact sport. 30 May 2020 10:29 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Table View Primary School teachers dress as superheroes for Grade 7s Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 3 June 2020 8:46 AM
Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau silent for 21 seconds after Trump question Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 3 June 2020 8:44 AM
[WATCH] Interaction between father and son shows that people aren't born racists Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 2 June 2020 8:18 AM
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Home
arrow_forward
Entertainment

Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau silent for 21 seconds after Trump question

3 June 2020 8:44 AM
by
Tags:
Facebook
Twitter
Khabazela
'Whats Gone Viral'
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook

Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: Interaction between father and son shows that people aren't born racists

Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau silent for 21 seconds after Trump question

Social media is talking after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau went silent for 21 seconds after a reporter asked him about Donald Trump.

Watch this moment below:

Listen below to the full conversation:


3 June 2020 8:44 AM
by
Tags:
Facebook
Twitter
Khabazela
'Whats Gone Viral'

More from Entertainment

screen-shot-2020-06-03-at-82111-ampng

[WATCH] Table View Primary School teachers dress as superheroes for Grade 7s

3 June 2020 8:46 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

screen-shot-2020-06-02-at-81130-ampng

[WATCH] Interaction between father and son shows that people aren't born racists

2 June 2020 8:18 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

screen-shot-2020-06-01-at-85239-ampng

[WATCH] Police officers take the knee in solidarity with George Floyd protestors

1 June 2020 9:05 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

screen-shot-2020-06-01-at-85338-ampng

[WATCH] 3 generations of black men discuss how to get justice for George Floyd

1 June 2020 9:05 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

nathi-mthethwa-briefing-30-maypng

1 500 artists to receive relief funding, arts regulations relaxed

30 May 2020 3:48 PM

Minister Nathi Mthethwa announced that R200m is now available to help artists and athletes after a financial boost from MECs.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

thandiswa-mazwaijpg

Thandiswa Mazwai to perform at Play Your Part Africa Live Stream Concert

30 May 2020 7:57 AM

The icon says now is actually an important time for music because it can travel much further than any language can.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

artworks-000616705636-u9zlo7-t500x500jpg

[WATCH] I am more ready to give what I have - Bongi Mvuyana

29 May 2020 3:28 PM

Songwriter Bongi Mvuyana performs songs from her latest album Dopamine on #702Unplugged.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

screen-shot-2020-05-29-at-82038-ampng

Father's review of child's restaurant goes viral

29 May 2020 8:30 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

screen-shot-2020-05-29-at-81348-ampng

[WATCH] Adorable moment as one-year-old attempts to tell dad he loves him

29 May 2020 8:29 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

screen-shot-2020-05-29-at-81439-ampng

[WATCH] Madonna's son dancing in honour of George Floyd receives backlash

29 May 2020 8:28 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'All lockdown regulations have been declared invalid and unconstitutional'

Politics

'Use of force on protestors so Trump can get pic of bible to define his term'

World

Lockdown regulations for levels 3 & 4 declared invalid and unconstitutional

Local

EWN Highlights

Union calls for Tygerberg Hospital to be closed over health workers' safety

3 June 2020 9:04 AM

NW school closed after principal tests positive for coronavirus

3 June 2020 8:25 AM

WC Education MEC accuses SAHRC of depriving pupils of right to learn

3 June 2020 7:59 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA