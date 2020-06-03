Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau silent for 21 seconds after Trump question
Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau silent for 21 seconds after Trump question
Social media is talking after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau went silent for 21 seconds after a reporter asked him about Donald Trump.
Watch this moment below:
Listen below to the full conversation:
