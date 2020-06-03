From a practical point continue to comply with Level 3 regulations - Eusebius

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 13:35
Navigating Covid-19 to win at Work and Life with Nikki Bush
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Nikki Bush, Human Potential and Parenting Expert
Today at 14:05
Masterclass on Time - What is Time ?
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Professor David Block - Author and Professor
Today at 15:16
The ANC youth league task team has called for a review on alcohol unbanning
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Sizophila Mkhize
Today at 15:20
Sadtu, Cosatu vow to lay criminal charges should staff, pupils get infected at schools
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Jomavon Rustin Provincial Secretary SADTU
Today at 15:45
City of Joburg prepaid price increases
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Nthatisi Modingoane
Today at 16:20
Stories of hope during COVID-19
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Claudia Shilumani, CEO of Centre for Communications Impact
Today at 16:45
Child Protection Week 2020: How do we protect children during Covid-19?
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Lucy Jamieson, senior researcher at the University of Cape Town's Children's Institute.
Today at 16:53
Netstar install cameras to support Putco in maintain passenger safety during COVID-19
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Ralph Govender, Netstar regional sales manager
Today at 17:20
A new look at gyms
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Johno Meintjies
Today at 18:09
Government has two weeks to overhaul lockdown regulations put in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus, or win an appeal
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Bulelwa Mabasa - Director at Werksmans Attorneys
Cas Coovadia - CEO at Business Unity SA
Today at 19:08
SKYPE: Business Unusual - Banking the unbanked
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Managing consumer expectations in a Covid world: a look at insurance and online retail
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Correspondent at Consumer Talk
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter: Springboker-turned-businessman, Bryan Habana
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Bryan Habana - Former Springbok and Co-founder at Retroactive
No Items to show
Latest Local
City Power cuts off power to houses in Vlakfontein for illegal connections The power utility's spokesperson Isaac Mangena says these houses were disconnected and will have to pay R11,000 reconnection fee. 3 June 2020 1:00 PM
SA recoveries surpass 18,000 with 761,534 tests conducted There were 50 new coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the total number to 755. 2 June 2020 10:05 PM
[LISTEN] Ipid investigating death of Robyn Montsumi in police custody The Sex Workers Education and Advocacy Taskforce says it wants clarity around the events leading up to the sex worker's death. 2 June 2020 6:29 PM
View all Local
From a practical point continue to comply with Level 3 regulations - Eusebius Eusebius McKaiser says government has 14 days to study the judgment that says regulations were invalid and unconstitutional. 3 June 2020 10:58 AM
'All lockdown regulations have been declared invalid and unconstitutional' Liberty Fighters Network's Reyno Dawid de Beer says the court declared all levels as invalid not just level three and four. 3 June 2020 8:13 AM
We do not have a branch in the ANC that is called social media - Pule Mabe The African National Congress spokesperson says they encourage their comrades to use the right platforms to raise issues. 2 June 2020 1:43 PM
View all Politics
University of Pretoria launches free National Support Portal for SMMEs The University of Pretoria's Centre for Entrepreneurship has launched a free National Support Portal for SMMEs. 2 June 2020 7:45 PM
What is the cash register till showing for small enterprises? The Yoco Small Business Recovery Monitor is a live, publicly available, small business transaction data resource. 2 June 2020 7:18 PM
Are job opportunities picking up for domestic workers again? Domestic workers and gardeners are allowed back at work this week, as lockdown restrictions relax under Level 3. 2 June 2020 7:08 PM
View all Business
How do I repackage myself for a new career? Business and executive coach Dawn Klatzko shares her insights. 3 June 2020 12:03 PM
Lockdown having negative psychological effects on some South Africans Anxiety, depression and insomnia are only some of the negative effects of lockdown according to an online poll by Ipsos. 2 June 2020 4:16 PM
[LISTEN] New documentary looks at human-wildlife conflict The documentary called 'The Edge of Existence' will be launched after lockdown. 2 June 2020 3:41 PM
View all Lifestyle
#ExtraTime with SA tennis star Chanel Simmonds In #ExtraTime, South Africa’s top-ranked female tennis player Chanel Simmonds speaks to us about life as a professional, meeting B... 3 June 2020 12:11 PM
Morena and Sirino sign 5-year deals with Sundowns Earlier this year the defending Absa Premiership champions secured the services of coach Pitso Mosimane and captain Hlompho Kekana... 2 June 2020 12:49 PM
Contact and non-contact sport training to resume. Golfers, surfers seek clarity Professional rugby and soccer teams can resume training under Level 3, says Sport Minister Nathi Mthethwa. 30 May 2020 12:48 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Table View Primary School teachers dress as superheroes for Grade 7s Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 3 June 2020 8:46 AM
Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau silent for 21 seconds after Trump question Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 3 June 2020 8:44 AM
[WATCH] Interaction between father and son shows that people aren't born racists Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 2 June 2020 8:18 AM
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

From a practical point continue to comply with Level 3 regulations - Eusebius

3 June 2020 10:58 AM
by
Tags:
Eusebius McKaiser
Covid 19
lockdown level 3
unconstitutional and invalid
Eusebius McKaiser says government has 14 days to study the judgment that says regulations were invalid and unconstitutional.

The Pretoria High Court on Tuesday declared the regulations for COVID-19 lockdown levels four and three as invalid and unconstitutional.

Liberty Fighters Network and Reyno Dawid de Beer challenged the regulations as set by Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.

RELATED: 'All lockdown regulations have been declared invalid and unconstitutional'

They argued that the regulations encroached on and limited their rights as contained in the Bill of Rights in the Constitution.

This judgment changes nothing for now and the minister has 14 days to comply with the court order.

Eusebius McKaiser says people shouldn't think that Level 3 regulations don't have an effect.

Nothing materially has changed after this judgment for the time being. Pretend you haven't heard anything about this judgment. The words that say the order is the declaration of invalidity is suspended, is just fancy wording.

Eusebius McKaiser, Presenter

He says for the sake of being practical, the public needs to continue to comply with the regulations that have been gazetted.

The ball is now in government's court to get the necessary legal advice and respond formally to the judgment. From a practical point of view continue to comply with regulations.

Eusebius McKaiser, Presenter

Watch the video below of Eusebius McKaiser sharing his views:

Listen below to the full open line:


More from Information about Covid-19 coronavirus

Gavel of judge in law court legal 123rflegal 123rf

'All lockdown regulations have been declared invalid and unconstitutional'

3 June 2020 8:13 AM

Liberty Fighters Network's Reyno Dawid de Beer says the court declared all levels as invalid not just level three and four.

Read More arrow_forward

zweli-mjpg

SA recoveries surpass 18,000 with 761,534 tests conducted

2 June 2020 10:05 PM

There were 50 new coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the total number to 755.

Read More arrow_forward

masks-surgical-ppe-protective-gear-123rf

Vanished PPEs in KZN might amount to millions of rands

2 June 2020 4:47 PM

EWN reporter Nkosikhona Duma says the matter is under investigation and there is no clarity on how the equipment disappeared.

Read More arrow_forward

180419 M Khan M1 victim driving license

City of Joburg opens four licensing centres

2 June 2020 3:53 PM

MMC for Public Safety Mally Mokoena says they are working with 33% of staff for drivers license renewal and car registration.

Read More arrow_forward

Critical-care-ICU-hospital-patient-doctor-ventilator-Covid19-health-worker-123rf

'Number of trauma cases have increased since unbanning of alcohol'

2 June 2020 1:09 PM

Chris Baragwanath Hospital CEO Dr Nkele Lesia says Level 3 started the number of trauma cases has doubled.

Read More arrow_forward

angie1gif

'We are not against the opening of schools, we are worried about the timing'

2 June 2020 11:23 AM

Callers on the Eusebius McKaiser show share views on the reopening of schools.

Read More arrow_forward

Lockdown levels South Africa Covid-19 coronavirus 123rf

What do you need to know about lockdown Level 3? Pundits explain

2 June 2020 11:21 AM

Nickolaus Bauer on the Eusebius McKaiser Show facilitates a discussion on the different regulations under this new lockdown level.

Read More arrow_forward

tobacco-farm-farming-cigarette-value-chain-industry-plant-crop-harvest-123rf

'Private sector must play role in emerging farmers to ensure food security'

2 June 2020 7:33 AM

AgriSA deputy executive director Christo van der Heeder reflects on what is happening with the Land Bank.

Read More arrow_forward

man-smoking-smoke-cigarette-house-home-123rf

British American Tobacco SA goes to court again over cigarette ban

1 June 2020 4:57 PM

Business Day specialist reporter Karyn Maughan says FITA is determined to have the matter heard on 9 and 10 June.

Read More arrow_forward

Angie Motshekga

Minister Angie Motsheka apologises for school reopening U-turn

1 June 2020 2:48 PM

One South Africa Movement founder Mmusi Maimane says Motshekga should resign or be removed from office.

Read More arrow_forward

Trending

From a practical point continue to comply with Level 3 regulations - Eusebius

Politics

'Use of force on protestors so Trump can get pic of bible to define his term'

World

'All lockdown regulations have been declared invalid and unconstitutional'

Politics

EWN Highlights

Lesotho's former first lady Maesiah Thabane arrested after court appearance

3 June 2020 12:30 PM

DA, EFF slam KZN govt’s ‘failure’ to account on Zulu King’s budget

3 June 2020 12:03 PM

You could be arrested if found transporting alcohol at certain times

3 June 2020 10:44 AM

