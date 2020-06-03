From a practical point continue to comply with Level 3 regulations - Eusebius

The Pretoria High Court on Tuesday declared the regulations for COVID-19 lockdown levels four and three as invalid and unconstitutional.

Liberty Fighters Network and Reyno Dawid de Beer challenged the regulations as set by Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.

They argued that the regulations encroached on and limited their rights as contained in the Bill of Rights in the Constitution.

This judgment changes nothing for now and the minister has 14 days to comply with the court order.

Eusebius McKaiser says people shouldn't think that Level 3 regulations don't have an effect.

Nothing materially has changed after this judgment for the time being. Pretend you haven't heard anything about this judgment. The words that say the order is the declaration of invalidity is suspended, is just fancy wording. Eusebius McKaiser, Presenter

He says for the sake of being practical, the public needs to continue to comply with the regulations that have been gazetted.

The ball is now in government's court to get the necessary legal advice and respond formally to the judgment. From a practical point of view continue to comply with regulations. Eusebius McKaiser, Presenter

