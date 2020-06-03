How do I repackage myself for a new career?

Streaming issues? Report here
Azania Moaka 702 Gradient Azania Moaka 702 Gradient
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 13:35
Navigating Covid-19 to win at Work and Life with Nikki Bush
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Nikki Bush, Human Potential and Parenting Expert
Today at 14:05
Masterclass on Time - What is Time ?
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Professor David Block - Author and Professor
Today at 15:16
The ANC youth league task team has called for a review on alcohol unbanning
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Sizophila Mkhize
Today at 15:20
Sadtu, Cosatu vow to lay criminal charges should staff, pupils get infected at schools
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Jomavon Rustin Provincial Secretary SADTU
Today at 15:45
City of Joburg prepaid price increases
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Nthatisi Modingoane
Today at 16:20
Stories of hope during COVID-19
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Claudia Shilumani, CEO of Centre for Communications Impact
Today at 16:45
Child Protection Week 2020: How do we protect children during Covid-19?
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Lucy Jamieson, senior researcher at the University of Cape Town's Children's Institute.
Today at 16:53
Netstar install cameras to support Putco in maintain passenger safety during COVID-19
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Ralph Govender, Netstar regional sales manager
Today at 17:20
A new look at gyms
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Johno Meintjies
Today at 18:09
Government has two weeks to overhaul lockdown regulations put in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus, or win an appeal
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Bulelwa Mabasa - Director at Werksmans Attorneys
Cas Coovadia - CEO at Business Unity SA
Today at 19:08
SKYPE: Business Unusual - Banking the unbanked
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Managing consumer expectations in a Covid world: a look at insurance and online retail
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Correspondent at Consumer Talk
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter: Springboker-turned-businessman, Bryan Habana
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Bryan Habana - Former Springbok and Co-founder at Retroactive
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
See full line-up
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
City Power cuts off power to houses in Vlakfontein for illegal connections The power utility's spokesperson Isaac Mangena says these houses were disconnected and will have to pay R11,000 reconnection fee. 3 June 2020 1:00 PM
SA recoveries surpass 18,000 with 761,534 tests conducted There were 50 new coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the total number to 755. 2 June 2020 10:05 PM
[LISTEN] Ipid investigating death of Robyn Montsumi in police custody The Sex Workers Education and Advocacy Taskforce says it wants clarity around the events leading up to the sex worker's death. 2 June 2020 6:29 PM
View all Local
From a practical point continue to comply with Level 3 regulations - Eusebius Eusebius McKaiser says government has 14 days to study the judgment that says regulations were invalid and unconstitutional. 3 June 2020 10:58 AM
'All lockdown regulations have been declared invalid and unconstitutional' Liberty Fighters Network's Reyno Dawid de Beer says the court declared all levels as invalid not just level three and four. 3 June 2020 8:13 AM
We do not have a branch in the ANC that is called social media - Pule Mabe The African National Congress spokesperson says they encourage their comrades to use the right platforms to raise issues. 2 June 2020 1:43 PM
View all Politics
University of Pretoria launches free National Support Portal for SMMEs The University of Pretoria's Centre for Entrepreneurship has launched a free National Support Portal for SMMEs. 2 June 2020 7:45 PM
What is the cash register till showing for small enterprises? The Yoco Small Business Recovery Monitor is a live, publicly available, small business transaction data resource. 2 June 2020 7:18 PM
Are job opportunities picking up for domestic workers again? Domestic workers and gardeners are allowed back at work this week, as lockdown restrictions relax under Level 3. 2 June 2020 7:08 PM
View all Business
How do I repackage myself for a new career? Business and executive coach Dawn Klatzko shares her insights. 3 June 2020 12:03 PM
Lockdown having negative psychological effects on some South Africans Anxiety, depression and insomnia are only some of the negative effects of lockdown according to an online poll by Ipsos. 2 June 2020 4:16 PM
[LISTEN] New documentary looks at human-wildlife conflict The documentary called 'The Edge of Existence' will be launched after lockdown. 2 June 2020 3:41 PM
View all Lifestyle
#ExtraTime with SA tennis star Chanel Simmonds In #ExtraTime, South Africa’s top-ranked female tennis player Chanel Simmonds speaks to us about life as a professional, meeting B... 3 June 2020 12:11 PM
Morena and Sirino sign 5-year deals with Sundowns Earlier this year the defending Absa Premiership champions secured the services of coach Pitso Mosimane and captain Hlompho Kekana... 2 June 2020 12:49 PM
Contact and non-contact sport training to resume. Golfers, surfers seek clarity Professional rugby and soccer teams can resume training under Level 3, says Sport Minister Nathi Mthethwa. 30 May 2020 12:48 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Table View Primary School teachers dress as superheroes for Grade 7s Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 3 June 2020 8:46 AM
Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau silent for 21 seconds after Trump question Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 3 June 2020 8:44 AM
[WATCH] Interaction between father and son shows that people aren't born racists Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 2 June 2020 8:18 AM
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

How do I repackage myself for a new career?

3 June 2020 12:03 PM
by
Tags:
career advice
World of Work
reinventing your career
Business and executive coach Dawn Klatzko shares her insights.

Many people have been under pressure to reinvent their careers in a world of work that is ever-changing.

Business and executive coach Dawn Klatzko says you are either experiencing one of the following conditions if you have to reinvent:

  • A fear that you are out of step with the most current tech trends

  • You no longer qualify as the “bright, young mind”

  • You regret having burnt a couple of bridges with past colleagues or clients

  • You just don’t have the time to go back to university to pursue a whole new qualification

To kick off the process of reinvention, Klatzko suggests you look at all of your 'hard assets' and 'soft assets'.

Sometimes these negative situations, what you may see as negative, this is the ideal opportunity to rewind, to dig around in the so-called baggage that you carry and relook in brand terms - your assets.

Dawn Klatzko, Business and executive coach

We don't have the time under circumstances like these to go and follow an entirely new career. You can do a short course by all means but you don't have three years unless you are very fortunate.

Dawn Klatzko, Business and executive coach

Look at all of your hard assets and soft assets. The hard asset is typically the kind of stuff that you find in your CV - your education, your work experience. Go to the very start, what was the dream you had in high school because maybe this is the time that you need to revisit that.

Dawn Klatzko, Business and executive coach

The soft assets ... even the talent managers are looking at soft assets with greater interest almost than hard assets.

Dawn Klatzko, Business and executive coach

Soft assets are the things that really drive you and they can be quite arbitrary. There are very interesting aspects of what your passions and interests are for somebody looking for leadership or motivation skills in a person.

Dawn Klatzko, Business and executive coach

Look through all of the soft and hard assets and then like a very fine wine maker, what you need to do is take the components of your baggage and re-blend them into an offering that you can immediately take to the market place.

Dawn Klatzko, Business and executive coach

When you review, do it with a view of how you are going to package yourself and sell yourself, using a blend of those assets.

Dawn Klatzko, Business and executive coach

Click on the link below to hear the full conversation...


3 June 2020 12:03 PM
by
Tags:
career advice
World of Work
reinventing your career

More from Lifestyle

191010depressiongif

Lockdown having negative psychological effects on some South Africans

2 June 2020 4:16 PM

Anxiety, depression and insomnia are only some of the negative effects of lockdown according to an online poll by Ipsos.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

the-edge-of-existencejpg

[LISTEN] New documentary looks at human-wildlife conflict

2 June 2020 3:41 PM

The documentary called 'The Edge of Existence' will be launched after lockdown.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

richardjpg

The playlist of the Special Africa Day Edition of “This is Africa”

30 May 2020 8:13 PM

This weekend’s song list for Richard Nwamba's “This is Africa” show celebrating Africa Month.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

africa-day-1jpg

Celebrating Africa Month with the continent's music legends

30 May 2020 6:20 PM

"This is Africa with Richard Nwamba" will feature 10 of the continent's legendary names.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

young-woman-at-home-staring-outside-window-lockdown-blues-123rf

'Anxiety and over-eating top 2 lockdown conditions, more South Africans smoking'

30 May 2020 10:30 AM

An Ipsos poll found that under-exercising, insomnia and depression have also been problems for South Africans under lockdown.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

thandiswa-mazwaijpg

Thandiswa Mazwai to perform at Play Your Part Africa Live Stream Concert

30 May 2020 7:57 AM

The icon says now is actually an important time for music because it can travel much further than any language can.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

pj-powers-world-in-union-tygerberg-childrens-choirjpg

PJ Powers and Tygerberg Children's Choir honour COVID-19 essential workers

29 May 2020 5:57 PM

The group has recorded a rendition of the hit song 'World in Union.'

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sex

[LISTEN] Exploring pleasure as a sexual right

29 May 2020 12:30 PM

In this week's Talking Sex feature, Dr Eve unpacks pleasure as a sexual right.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

drive-in-theaterjpg

ParkUpp hopes to launch drive-in cinemas in SA once it gets the green light

27 May 2020 6:24 PM

ParkUpp co-founder Michael Savvides says exact locations will only be specified once the lockdown regulations allow for it.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

child-daughter-mom-mother-divorce-childhood-trauma-psychologist-parents-123rf

COVID-19 and its impact: Why you should engage your children on their anxieties

26 May 2020 2:41 PM

Azania Mosaka speaks to clinical psychologist Viwe Dweba about this.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

From a practical point continue to comply with Level 3 regulations - Eusebius

Politics

'Use of force on protestors so Trump can get pic of bible to define his term'

World

'All lockdown regulations have been declared invalid and unconstitutional'

Politics

EWN Highlights

Lesotho's former first lady Maesiah Thabane arrested after court appearance

3 June 2020 12:30 PM

DA, EFF slam KZN govt’s ‘failure’ to account on Zulu King’s budget

3 June 2020 12:03 PM

You could be arrested if found transporting alcohol at certain times

3 June 2020 10:44 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA