How do I repackage myself for a new career?

Many people have been under pressure to reinvent their careers in a world of work that is ever-changing.

Business and executive coach Dawn Klatzko says you are either experiencing one of the following conditions if you have to reinvent:

A fear that you are out of step with the most current tech trends

You no longer qualify as the “bright, young mind”

You regret having burnt a couple of bridges with past colleagues or clients

You just don’t have the time to go back to university to pursue a whole new qualification

To kick off the process of reinvention, Klatzko suggests you look at all of your 'hard assets' and 'soft assets'.

Sometimes these negative situations, what you may see as negative, this is the ideal opportunity to rewind, to dig around in the so-called baggage that you carry and relook in brand terms - your assets. Dawn Klatzko, Business and executive coach

We don't have the time under circumstances like these to go and follow an entirely new career. You can do a short course by all means but you don't have three years unless you are very fortunate. Dawn Klatzko, Business and executive coach

Look at all of your hard assets and soft assets. The hard asset is typically the kind of stuff that you find in your CV - your education, your work experience. Go to the very start, what was the dream you had in high school because maybe this is the time that you need to revisit that. Dawn Klatzko, Business and executive coach

The soft assets ... even the talent managers are looking at soft assets with greater interest almost than hard assets. Dawn Klatzko, Business and executive coach

Soft assets are the things that really drive you and they can be quite arbitrary. There are very interesting aspects of what your passions and interests are for somebody looking for leadership or motivation skills in a person. Dawn Klatzko, Business and executive coach

Look through all of the soft and hard assets and then like a very fine wine maker, what you need to do is take the components of your baggage and re-blend them into an offering that you can immediately take to the market place. Dawn Klatzko, Business and executive coach

When you review, do it with a view of how you are going to package yourself and sell yourself, using a blend of those assets. Dawn Klatzko, Business and executive coach

