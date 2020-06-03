ExtraTime with SA tennis star Chanel Simmonds

Streaming issues? Report here
The Azania Mosaka Show
Today at 13:35
Navigating Covid-19 to win at Work and Life with Nikki Bush
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Nikki Bush, Human Potential and Parenting Expert
Today at 14:05
Masterclass on Time - What is Time ?
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Professor David Block - Author and Professor
Today at 15:16
The ANC youth league task team has called for a review on alcohol unbanning
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Sizophila Mkhize
Today at 15:20
Sadtu, Cosatu vow to lay criminal charges should staff, pupils get infected at schools
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Jomavon Rustin Provincial Secretary SADTU
Today at 15:45
City of Joburg prepaid price increases
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Nthatisi Modingoane
Today at 16:20
Stories of hope during COVID-19
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Claudia Shilumani, CEO of Centre for Communications Impact
Today at 16:45
Child Protection Week 2020: How do we protect children during Covid-19?
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Lucy Jamieson, senior researcher at the University of Cape Town's Children's Institute.
Today at 16:53
Netstar install cameras to support Putco in maintain passenger safety during COVID-19
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Ralph Govender, Netstar regional sales manager
Today at 17:20
A new look at gyms
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Johno Meintjies
Today at 18:09
Government has two weeks to overhaul lockdown regulations put in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus, or win an appeal
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Bulelwa Mabasa - Director at Werksmans Attorneys
Cas Coovadia - CEO at Business Unity SA
Today at 19:08
SKYPE: Business Unusual - Banking the unbanked
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Managing consumer expectations in a Covid world: a look at insurance and online retail
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Correspondent at Consumer Talk
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter: Springboker-turned-businessman, Bryan Habana
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Bryan Habana - Former Springbok and Co-founder at Retroactive
No Items to show
#ExtraTime with SA tennis star Chanel Simmonds

3 June 2020 12:11 PM
by
Tags:
Tennis
Tennis SA
ExtraTime
Chanel Simmonds
In #ExtraTime, South Africa’s top-ranked female tennis player Chanel Simmonds speaks to us about life as a professional, meeting Billie Jean King and how she would like to see the sport grow on home soil.

Twenty-seven-year-old Chanel Simmonds was born and breed in Kempton Park and took up tennis at the age of five.

Simmonds has been playing tennis professionally for more than a decade and has played in all four Grand Slam qualifying events over the years. She played in the 2013 US Open main draw, which she says is one of her most treasured memories.

“In 2013, I qualified at the US Open, I played my first main draw Grand Slam, and I actually ended up playing against the only other South African in the main draw, Chanel Scheepers. That was a cool experience. I've played in all the qualifying events of the Grand Slams. And I've made final round of Australian Open, I think once or twice in the qualifying.”

Simmonds continued down memory lane, “I've played in two All Africa Games where I have won silver medals for both. And I’ve represented South Africa in Fed Cup for the last 10 years or so. So, that's a very fun week for me, because I'm playing on a team and I'm playing for more than just myself.”

Unlike other pro-players, Simmonds does not have an agent which means she has to plan and do everything herself.

She explained how she goes about planning a season, “I sit with my coach and we look at the calendar to see what tournaments are best to play. We also have to take into consideration visas, because with the South African passport we have to get visas everywhere. That's also something to think about, because certain visas take longer. I also look at costs, I can’t fly to expensive places or if I know the hotels and food is going to be expensive, so there’s also that.”

Simmonds even joked about becoming a travel agent after she retires, as she knows exactly where to look for a good deal, “I've been doing it for so long. I know what websites to look at and what deals there are too. So, to be honest, I think I could work as a travel agent, I would get a job so quickly if I decide to go into that industry because I know all the deals and where to look.”

In terms of world rankings, Simmonds is currently 330<sup>th</sup> on the WTA Singles Rankings (as of 16 March). She says she definitely wants to play in more Grand Slams, but that all depends on improving her ranking.

“I really want to play in the Grand Slams. I played in the qualifying events and for that your ranking has to be around 200-210. So, I haven't played a GS since 2014, I think.

She continued, “I mean, it's only 100 spots in the rankings. I do feel like I'm so close, I just need two or three good results, and then I'm there and I'm able to train in the qualifiers of the Grand Slams. That’s the only goal I’ve actually been focused on over the last year or so.”

In terms of female sport stars, Simmonds says she thinks the reason women aren’t as prominent in the sports space in South Africa is because the most watched sports are male dominated.

“If you look at our top sports, it's soccer, rugby and cricket. And I think those are very male dominated sports. So, maybe that could possibly be a reason why there aren't too many female sports stars that are recognized.

Simmonds went on, “I'm trying to think now besides Caster Semenya, unless you do something really extraordinary, like on the world stage international stage, I don't think South African women get recognized as easily as opposed to some of the team events that we have.”

A sport like tennis has even more reason to go unnoticed, “Tennis is an individual sport so there’s even less reason that it would be in the papers or on the news, as opposed to a netball or hockey that I think fall just under our cricket and rugby. I think it helps if you play on a team.” says Simmonds.

Over her decade long career, Simmonds says she has met some memorable people, one of them being Billie Jean King.

“I met Billie Jean King, a few years ago, and that was actually in the US where they have an event called World TeamTennis. It's a different format, you play on a team and you only play five games.

Simmonds continued excitedly, “I happened to be on a team with the Bryan Brothers (Bob and Mike Bryan) and Billie Jean King, she was one of the organizers for this whole new event. So I would say she's probably the coolest person I've met.”

Simmonds, who is not looking at retiring anytime soon, wants to see the sport grow in South Africa and believes that it all starts at grassroots level.

“If we can start from the absolute basics and introduce tennis to younger players, all through school and then, hopefully they have the decision and that they are good enough at age 16, 17,18 to decide to go pro, then tennis will definitely develop.”

The 27 year old has been happy with what TSA has been doing so far in terms of development and exposure. Just before the COVID-19 pandemic hit South Africa, Simmonds was playing in the Ilana Kloss Tournament, one of two ITF World Tennis Tour events held in Potchefstroom in March.

“I think we are moving forward in trying to expose our players and creating more players. And I think the Federation is doing well in trying to promote tennis in general in South Africa, because, I mean, we can't build up a sport without exposing it and creating more events. So I think the Federation is doing very well in promoting the sport.”


This article first appeared on EWN : #ExtraTime with SA tennis star Chanel Simmonds


3 June 2020 12:11 PM
by
Tags:
Tennis
Tennis SA
ExtraTime
Chanel Simmonds

