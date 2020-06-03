City Power cuts off power to houses in Vlakfontein for illegal connections

Streaming issues? Report here
Azania Moaka 702 Gradient Azania Moaka 702 Gradient
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 13:35
Navigating Covid-19 to win at Work and Life with Nikki Bush
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Nikki Bush, Human Potential and Parenting Expert
Today at 14:05
Masterclass on Time - What is Time ?
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Professor David Block - Author and Professor
Today at 15:16
The ANC youth league task team has called for a review on alcohol unbanning
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Sizophila Mkhize
Today at 15:20
Sadtu, Cosatu vow to lay criminal charges should staff, pupils get infected at schools
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Jomavon Rustin Provincial Secretary SADTU
Today at 15:45
City of Joburg prepaid price increases
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Nthatisi Modingoane
Today at 16:20
Stories of hope during COVID-19
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Claudia Shilumani, CEO of Centre for Communications Impact
Today at 16:45
Child Protection Week 2020: How do we protect children during Covid-19?
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Lucy Jamieson, senior researcher at the University of Cape Town's Children's Institute.
Today at 16:53
Netstar install cameras to support Putco in maintain passenger safety during COVID-19
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Ralph Govender, Netstar regional sales manager
Today at 17:20
A new look at gyms
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Johno Meintjies
Today at 18:09
Government has two weeks to overhaul lockdown regulations put in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus, or win an appeal
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Bulelwa Mabasa - Director at Werksmans Attorneys
Cas Coovadia - CEO at Business Unity SA
Today at 19:08
SKYPE: Business Unusual - Banking the unbanked
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Managing consumer expectations in a Covid world: a look at insurance and online retail
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Correspondent at Consumer Talk
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter: Springboker-turned-businessman, Bryan Habana
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Bryan Habana - Former Springbok and Co-founder at Retroactive
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
See full line-up
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
City Power cuts off power to houses in Vlakfontein for illegal connections The power utility's spokesperson Isaac Mangena says these houses were disconnected and will have to pay R11,000 reconnection fee. 3 June 2020 1:00 PM
SA recoveries surpass 18,000 with 761,534 tests conducted There were 50 new coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the total number to 755. 2 June 2020 10:05 PM
[LISTEN] Ipid investigating death of Robyn Montsumi in police custody The Sex Workers Education and Advocacy Taskforce says it wants clarity around the events leading up to the sex worker's death. 2 June 2020 6:29 PM
View all Local
From a practical point continue to comply with Level 3 regulations - Eusebius Eusebius McKaiser says government has 14 days to study the judgment that says regulations were invalid and unconstitutional. 3 June 2020 10:58 AM
'All lockdown regulations have been declared invalid and unconstitutional' Liberty Fighters Network's Reyno Dawid de Beer says the court declared all levels as invalid not just level three and four. 3 June 2020 8:13 AM
We do not have a branch in the ANC that is called social media - Pule Mabe The African National Congress spokesperson says they encourage their comrades to use the right platforms to raise issues. 2 June 2020 1:43 PM
View all Politics
University of Pretoria launches free National Support Portal for SMMEs The University of Pretoria's Centre for Entrepreneurship has launched a free National Support Portal for SMMEs. 2 June 2020 7:45 PM
What is the cash register till showing for small enterprises? The Yoco Small Business Recovery Monitor is a live, publicly available, small business transaction data resource. 2 June 2020 7:18 PM
Are job opportunities picking up for domestic workers again? Domestic workers and gardeners are allowed back at work this week, as lockdown restrictions relax under Level 3. 2 June 2020 7:08 PM
View all Business
How do I repackage myself for a new career? Business and executive coach Dawn Klatzko shares her insights. 3 June 2020 12:03 PM
Lockdown having negative psychological effects on some South Africans Anxiety, depression and insomnia are only some of the negative effects of lockdown according to an online poll by Ipsos. 2 June 2020 4:16 PM
[LISTEN] New documentary looks at human-wildlife conflict The documentary called 'The Edge of Existence' will be launched after lockdown. 2 June 2020 3:41 PM
View all Lifestyle
View all Sport
[WATCH] Table View Primary School teachers dress as superheroes for Grade 7s Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 3 June 2020 8:46 AM
Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau silent for 21 seconds after Trump question Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 3 June 2020 8:44 AM
[WATCH] Interaction between father and son shows that people aren't born racists Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 2 June 2020 8:18 AM
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Home
arrow_forward
Local

City Power cuts off power to houses in Vlakfontein for illegal connections

3 June 2020 1:00 PM
by
Tags:
City Power
Illegal electricity
Power cuts
hotspots
The power utility's spokesperson Isaac Mangena says these houses were disconnected and will have to pay R11,000 reconnection fee.

City Power's revenue protection is currently leading an operation to disconnect illegal connections in Vlakfontein in the South of Johannesburg.

The area has been hit with constant outages due to illegal connections and vandalism that has led to overloading of the electricity network.

RELATED: City Power to implement load rotation in Joburg hotspots hit by overloading

Clement Manyathela on the Midday Report chats to the power utility's spokesperson Isaac Mangena to give more insight on the matter.

Illegal connections are very bad as they inconvenience paying customers. Small businesses are also suffering because of that. It takes up to 24 hours to replace a sub station or a transformer that has blown up because of overload.

Isaac Mangena, Spokesperson - City Power

Vlakfontein is one of the problematic areas that City Power has identified as the hotspot of illegal connections in the City of Johannesburg, he says.

We have disconnected illegal connections and our risk control is working with the police to try and identify the crimes that could have been committed especially those in formal housing and were selling electricity illegally the informal settlement called Phumlamqashi.

Isaac Mangena, Spokesperson - City Power

He says for households to be reconnected they would have to pay a fine of R11,000.

Listen below to the full conversation:


3 June 2020 1:00 PM
by
Tags:
City Power
Illegal electricity
Power cuts
hotspots

More from Local

zweli-mjpg

SA recoveries surpass 18,000 with 761,534 tests conducted

2 June 2020 10:05 PM

There were 50 new coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the total number to 755.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Prison cell jail

[LISTEN] Ipid investigating death of Robyn Montsumi in police custody

2 June 2020 6:29 PM

The Sex Workers Education and Advocacy Taskforce says it wants clarity around the events leading up to the sex worker's death.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200429-ndz-edjpg

Lockdown regulations for levels 3 & 4 declared invalid and unconstitutional

2 June 2020 6:11 PM

The High Court has suspended the declaration for a period of 14 days and directed the Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, in consultation with the relevant ministers to review, amend and republish the regulations.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

child-study-school-learnpng

Teaming up to provide special learning packs for foundation phase learning

2 June 2020 6:11 PM

The packs will be distributed to children from low-income families in the Johannesburg inner-city.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Herman Mashaba

Mashaba in bid to compel government to retrieve bodies of Lily Mine workers

2 June 2020 6:03 PM

Pretty Nkambule, Yvonne Mnisi and Solomon Nyarende died in 2016 while trapped underground.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

masks-surgical-ppe-protective-gear-123rf

Vanished PPEs in KZN might amount to millions of rands

2 June 2020 4:47 PM

EWN reporter Nkosikhona Duma says the matter is under investigation and there is no clarity on how the equipment disappeared.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

180419 M Khan M1 victim driving license

City of Joburg opens four licensing centres

2 June 2020 3:53 PM

MMC for Public Safety Mally Mokoena says they are working with 33% of staff for drivers license renewal and car registration.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

r2kjpg

R2K welcomes the SCA ruling over the release of apartheid-era secrets

2 June 2020 1:27 PM

In 2016 court papers were filed seeking a final order compelling SARB to grant access to apartheid-era records of financial fraud.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

office-desk-work-space-workplace-employee-Covid-19-safety-disinfectant-123rf

Can you refuse to return to work if the necessary precautions aren't in place?

1 June 2020 5:57 PM

Elements Global Solutions employment director Sherisa Rajah shares some of what the new regulations prescribe.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

girl-teenager-flight-plane-airline-flight-travel-tourism-youth-gap-year-123rf

What the airlines will accept is an interesting question - Phillip de Wet

1 June 2020 5:02 PM

Domestic air travel for anything other than leisure and tourism is legal again under Level 3 rules.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

From a practical point continue to comply with Level 3 regulations - Eusebius

Politics

'Use of force on protestors so Trump can get pic of bible to define his term'

World

'All lockdown regulations have been declared invalid and unconstitutional'

Politics

EWN Highlights

Lesotho's former first lady Maesiah Thabane arrested after court appearance

3 June 2020 12:30 PM

DA, EFF slam KZN govt’s ‘failure’ to account on Zulu King’s budget

3 June 2020 12:03 PM

You could be arrested if found transporting alcohol at certain times

3 June 2020 10:44 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA