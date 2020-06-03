City Power cuts off power to houses in Vlakfontein for illegal connections

City Power's revenue protection is currently leading an operation to disconnect illegal connections in Vlakfontein in the South of Johannesburg.

The area has been hit with constant outages due to illegal connections and vandalism that has led to overloading of the electricity network.

RELATED: City Power to implement load rotation in Joburg hotspots hit by overloading

Clement Manyathela on the Midday Report chats to the power utility's spokesperson Isaac Mangena to give more insight on the matter.

Illegal connections are very bad as they inconvenience paying customers. Small businesses are also suffering because of that. It takes up to 24 hours to replace a sub station or a transformer that has blown up because of overload. Isaac Mangena, Spokesperson - City Power

Vlakfontein is one of the problematic areas that City Power has identified as the hotspot of illegal connections in the City of Johannesburg, he says.

We have disconnected illegal connections and our risk control is working with the police to try and identify the crimes that could have been committed especially those in formal housing and were selling electricity illegally the informal settlement called Phumlamqashi. Isaac Mangena, Spokesperson - City Power

He says for households to be reconnected they would have to pay a fine of R11,000.

Several houses were found to sell electricity to the informal settlement in Vlakfontein. The houses were cut off with a penalty of R11,000 imposed for reconnection. pic.twitter.com/mvK86zlg3h — @CityPowerJhb (@CityPowerJhb) June 3, 2020

An operation underway to cut off illegal connections around Phumlamqashi informal settlement in Vlakfontein. pic.twitter.com/ATBSpvnBK2 — @CityPowerJhb (@CityPowerJhb) June 3, 2020

Listen below to the full conversation: