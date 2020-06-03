KZN premier explains decision to increase King Zwelithini’s annual budget
KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala has explained a decision to increase King Goodwill Zwelithini's annual budget by R4.5 million.
The king has been allocated R71.3 million for the 2020/2021 budget.
Zikalala announced this on Tuesday when he delivered his budget speech at the provincial legislature.
The premier says the money is not spent on the king per se but is used for cultural programmes implemented under the stewardship of the royal household.
People think that this is about sustaining the king's livelihood but this is the allocation for cultural programmes that are always implemented under the stewardship of the royal household. This is not the money that goes to his majesty per se.Sihle Zikalala, KZN Premier
It is about the issue of ensuring that the palaces are maintained, that ceremonies and other cultural events are implemented. It is not funding that goes to his majesty per se.Sihle Zikalala, KZN Premier
Meanwhile the Democratic Alliance (DA) in KZN has questioned the increase.
DA Provincial leader Zwakele Mncwango says they are frustrated with the local government.
I did raise a lot of questions to the premier yesterday because we understand that we are facing serious challenges and there are budget cuts all over in terms of service delivery but we see the increase on a king's budget without any explanation as to what they want to achieve from this increase.Zwakele Mncwango, KZN Democratic Alliance leader
Click on the link below to hear the full conversation....
