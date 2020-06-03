Community members who picked up cash in Krugersdorp heist can be charged - SAPS
The SAPS have called on the public to assist with any information they may have on a cash-in-transit heist that took place in Chamdor, Krugersdorp on Wednesday morning.
It is believed three suspects fled the scene after they attacked a cash van with explosives in the early hours of the morning.
Videos on social media showed a Mercedes Benz sedan and a truck on fire, while people scurried for the cash.
SAPS spokesperson Colonel Brenda Murudili says if people are identified and found with money from the heist, they can be charged with theft.
The suspects fled the scene in three vehicles and the police are requesting anyone with information with those vehicles of interest - it was a BMW and two A4's - to contact the police on 086001011 or to send a tip off on the My SAPS app.Colonel Brenda Murudili, Spokesperson - SAPS
If people are identified and are found with some of that cash, you can be responsible and charged with theft or you can also be charged with the actual CIT robbery because investigations will have to reveal where you got the money, it could be that you were part of the gang that robbed the vehicle.Colonel Brenda Murudili, Spokesperson - SAPS
Click on the link below to hear more...
More from Local
'There will be deliberations over draft Joburg electricity tariff increase'
The City of Johannesburg is suggesting a new R200 basic charge for prepaid customers and R400 for prepaid business customers.Read More
Unbanning of alcohol sale is an uncalculated decision - ANC youth task team
Spokesperson Sizophila Mkhize says while there are responsible drinkers, the country is faced with an abnormal situation.Read More
Zondo eyes end of June restart, expects Zuma to appear 'quite soon'
Chairperson of the state capture commission of inquiry, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, briefed the media on the commission's work during the coronavirus lockdown.Read More
KZN premier explains decision to increase King Zwelithini’s annual budget
Sihle Zikalala says that part of the allocated funding is spent on cultural programmes implemented under the royal household.Read More
City Power cuts off power to houses in Vlakfontein for illegal connections
The power utility's spokesperson Isaac Mangena says these houses were disconnected and will have to pay R11,000 reconnection fee.Read More
SA recoveries surpass 18,000 with 761,534 tests conducted
There were 50 new coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the total number to 755.Read More
[LISTEN] Ipid investigating death of Robyn Montsumi in police custody
The Sex Workers Education and Advocacy Taskforce says it wants clarity around the events leading up to the sex worker's death.Read More
Lockdown regulations for levels 3 & 4 declared invalid and unconstitutional
The High Court has suspended the declaration for a period of 14 days and directed the Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, in consultation with the relevant ministers to review, amend and republish the regulations.Read More
Teaming up to provide special learning packs for foundation phase learning
The packs will be distributed to children from low-income families in the Johannesburg inner-city.Read More
Mashaba in bid to compel government to retrieve bodies of Lily Mine workers
Pretty Nkambule, Yvonne Mnisi and Solomon Nyarende died in 2016 while trapped underground.Read More