Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 17:20
A new look at gyms
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Community members who picked up cash in Krugersdorp heist can be charged - SAPS

3 June 2020 2:54 PM
by
Three suspects fled the scene in Chamdor after they attacked a cash van with explosives in the early hours of the morning.

The SAPS have called on the public to assist with any information they may have on a cash-in-transit heist that took place in Chamdor, Krugersdorp on Wednesday morning.

It is believed three suspects fled the scene after they attacked a cash van with explosives in the early hours of the morning.

Videos on social media showed a Mercedes Benz sedan and a truck on fire, while people scurried for the cash.

SAPS spokesperson Colonel Brenda Murudili says if people are identified and found with money from the heist, they can be charged with theft.

The suspects fled the scene in three vehicles and the police are requesting anyone with information with those vehicles of interest - it was a BMW and two A4's - to contact the police on 086001011 or to send a tip off on the My SAPS app.

Colonel Brenda Murudili, Spokesperson - SAPS

If people are identified and are found with some of that cash, you can be responsible and charged with theft or you can also be charged with the actual CIT robbery because investigations will have to reveal where you got the money, it could be that you were part of the gang that robbed the vehicle.

Colonel Brenda Murudili, Spokesperson - SAPS

Click on the link below to hear more...


Share this:
