Ekurhuleni regional council responds to Masina's tweets on economic policies
On Tuesday the African National Congress rebuked Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina him for saying that he agreed with his friend and Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema against the reopening of the economy and the nationalisation of the economy as such views were contradicting the official party policies.
ANC regional secretary in Ekurhuleni TK Nciza says the mayor met with the regional executive council (REC) members last night and sheds more light on this.
What came out of the meeting is that, firstly, he must retract all the statements or the tweets that he would have posted on the day. Secondly, policy positions of the ANC, wherever there is an issue that is not being understood or agreed upon, must be raised within the structures of the ANC.TK Nciza, Regional secretary, ANC Ekurhuleni
We were very clear with him that we are very happy with the work he would have done as the leader of the ANC and as the mayor, however, we must confine ourselves within the ANC structuresTK Nciza, Regional secretary, ANC Ekurhuleni
The social media policy of the ANC must be followed by all members, including him.TK Nciza, Regional secretary, ANC Ekurhuleni
On Masina's resignation bid, Ncisa said:
He never elected himself, he never made himself a mayor. As a disciplined cadre of the ANC, he didn't even raise that issue. I think it was in the midst of whatever emotions were evoked between him and whoever he was talking to but as an executive, we never raised that issue.TK Nciza, Regional secretary, ANC Ekurhuleni
Listen below for more ...
More from Politics
'If learners are infected - with neglect - we will lay charge against MEC, HOD'
Satdu Western Cape secretary Jonavon Rustin says they are not 100% sure all schools will be compliant.Read More
From a practical point continue to comply with Level 3 regulations - Eusebius
Eusebius McKaiser says government has 14 days to study the judgment that says regulations were invalid and unconstitutional.Read More
'All lockdown regulations have been declared invalid and unconstitutional'
Liberty Fighters Network's Reyno Dawid de Beer says the court declared all levels as invalid not just level three and four.Read More
We do not have a branch in the ANC that is called social media - Pule Mabe
The African National Congress spokesperson says they encourage their comrades to use the right platforms to raise issues.Read More
'Number of trauma cases have increased since unbanning of alcohol'
Chris Baragwanath Hospital CEO Dr Nkele Lesia says Level 3 started the number of trauma cases has doubled.Read More
What do you need to know about lockdown Level 3? Pundits explain
Nickolaus Bauer on the Eusebius McKaiser Show facilitates a discussion on the different regulations under this new lockdown level.Read More
Motorists have until midnight to fill up before petrol price increase
The Department of Energy on Monday said the retail price of all grades of petrol would increase by R1.18 cents per litre.Read More
'Private sector must play role in emerging farmers to ensure food security'
AgriSA deputy executive director Christo van der Heeder reflects on what is happening with the Land Bank.Read More
Are workplaces ready to welcome workers during lockdown Level 3?
Eusebius McKaiser facilitates a discussion on the state of readiness for employers for employees during this lockdown level.Read More
We are looking at 50% for buses and 70% for taxis - Fikile Mbalula
Transport minister gives the different regulations for the industry as the country moves to lockdown Level 3.Read More