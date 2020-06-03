Streaming issues? Report here
Ekurhuleni regional council responds to Masina's tweets on economic policies

3 June 2020 3:10 PM
by
Tags:
Mzwandile Masina
ANC Ekurhuleni
African National Congress regional secretary TK Nciza social media policy of the party must be followed by all members.

On Tuesday the African National Congress rebuked Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina him for saying that he agreed with his friend and Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema against the reopening of the economy and the nationalisation of the economy as such views were contradicting the official party policies.

ANC regional secretary in Ekurhuleni TK Nciza says the mayor met with the regional executive council (REC) members last night and sheds more light on this.

What came out of the meeting is that, firstly, he must retract all the statements or the tweets that he would have posted on the day. Secondly, policy positions of the ANC, wherever there is an issue that is not being understood or agreed upon, must be raised within the structures of the ANC.

TK Nciza, Regional secretary, ANC Ekurhuleni

We were very clear with him that we are very happy with the work he would have done as the leader of the ANC and as the mayor, however, we must confine ourselves within the ANC structures

TK Nciza, Regional secretary, ANC Ekurhuleni

The social media policy of the ANC must be followed by all members, including him.

TK Nciza, Regional secretary, ANC Ekurhuleni

On Masina's resignation bid, Ncisa said:

He never elected himself, he never made himself a mayor. As a disciplined cadre of the ANC, he didn't even raise that issue. I think it was in the midst of whatever emotions were evoked between him and whoever he was talking to but as an executive, we never raised that issue.

TK Nciza, Regional secretary, ANC Ekurhuleni

Listen below for more ...


