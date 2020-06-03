[LISTEN] Preparing your child for a new way of schooling under COVID-19

While talks continue, the phased reopening of schools scheduled for 8 June has raised a series of concerns and anxiety amongst parents.

Human potential and parenting expert Nikki Bush shares her insights and knowledge on how to prepare your children for this adjustment and how to communicate what this means for their schooling.

Try not to talk to your children in absolutes because we must remain fluid at this time. Nikki Bush, Human potential and parenting expert

Look at the language that we use. We need to be talking to our children, especially the younger children, they are not at that stage where they can intellectually comprehend this thing and they are going to go back to school in an environment where they have to wear masks, not allowed to touch each other ... the spontaneity of childhood is going to be disrupted and they need to be prepared for it. Nikki Bush, Human potential and parenting expert

You talk them through step by step. You literally walk your child through what it's gonna be like. For some children you are going to have to go into the nitty-gritty details so they are not shocked and surprised. Nikki Bush, Human potential and parenting expert

We must believe in them and in their ability to make the transition. Nikki Bush, Human potential and parenting expert

