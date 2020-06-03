[LISTEN] Preparing your child for a new way of schooling under COVID-19

Streaming issues? Report here
Joanne Joseph 702 Gradients Joanne Joseph 702 Gradients
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 17:20
A new look at gyms
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Johno Meintjies
Today at 18:09
Government has two weeks to overhaul lockdown regulations put in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus, or win an appeal
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Bulelwa Mabasa - Director at Werksmans Attorneys
Cas Coovadia - CEO at Business Unity SA
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Gary Booysen - Director at Rand Swiss
Today at 18:39
Skynamo positioning its sales solution for safe working post Covid
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Sam Clarke - Founder and CEO at Skynamo
Today at 19:08
SKYPE: Business Unusual - Banking the unbanked
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Managing consumer expectations in a Covid world: a look at insurance and online retail
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Correspondent at Consumer Talk
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter: Springboker-turned-businessman, Bryan Habana
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Bryan Habana - Former Springbok and Co-founder at Retroactive
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'There will be deliberations over draft Joburg electricity tariff increase' The City of Johannesburg is suggesting a new R200 basic charge for prepaid customers and R400 for prepaid business customers. 3 June 2020 4:33 PM
Unbanning of alcohol sale is an uncalculated decision - ANC youth task team Spokesperson Sizophila Mkhize says while there are responsible drinkers, the country is faced with an abnormal situation. 3 June 2020 4:28 PM
Community members who picked up cash in Krugersdorp heist can be charged - SAPS Three suspects fled the scene in Chamdor after they attacked a cash van with explosives in the early hours of the morning. 3 June 2020 2:54 PM
View all Local
'If learners are infected - with neglect - we will lay charge against MEC, HOD' Satdu Western Cape secretary Jonavon Rustin says they are not 100% sure all schools will be compliant. 3 June 2020 4:44 PM
Ekurhuleni regional council responds to Masina's tweets on economic policies African National Congress regional secretary TK Nciza social media policy of the party must be followed by all members. 3 June 2020 3:10 PM
From a practical point continue to comply with Level 3 regulations - Eusebius Eusebius McKaiser says government has 14 days to study the judgment that says regulations were invalid and unconstitutional. 3 June 2020 10:58 AM
View all Politics
University of Pretoria launches free National Support Portal for SMMEs The University of Pretoria's Centre for Entrepreneurship has launched a free National Support Portal for SMMEs. 2 June 2020 7:45 PM
What is the cash register till showing for small enterprises? The Yoco Small Business Recovery Monitor is a live, publicly available, small business transaction data resource. 2 June 2020 7:18 PM
Are job opportunities picking up for domestic workers again? Domestic workers and gardeners are allowed back at work this week, as lockdown restrictions relax under Level 3. 2 June 2020 7:08 PM
View all Business
[LISTEN] Preparing your child for a new way of schooling under COVID-19 Human potential and parenting expert Nikki Bush shares her insights and knowledge. 3 June 2020 2:58 PM
How do I repackage myself for a new career? Business and executive coach Dawn Klatzko shares her insights. 3 June 2020 12:03 PM
Lockdown having negative psychological effects on some South Africans Anxiety, depression and insomnia are only some of the negative effects of lockdown according to an online poll by Ipsos. 2 June 2020 4:16 PM
View all Lifestyle
#ExtraTime with SA tennis star Chanel Simmonds In #ExtraTime, South Africa’s top-ranked female tennis player Chanel Simmonds speaks to us about life as a professional, meeting B... 3 June 2020 12:11 PM
Morena and Sirino sign 5-year deals with Sundowns Earlier this year the defending Absa Premiership champions secured the services of coach Pitso Mosimane and captain Hlompho Kekana... 2 June 2020 12:49 PM
Contact and non-contact sport training to resume. Golfers, surfers seek clarity Professional rugby and soccer teams can resume training under Level 3, says Sport Minister Nathi Mthethwa. 30 May 2020 12:48 PM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
'Use of force on protestors so Trump can get pic of bible to define his term' EWN US correspondent Nadia Neophytou reflects on the different demonstrations held in cities around America. 3 June 2020 7:42 AM
SA recoveries surpass 18,000 with 761,534 tests conducted There were 50 new coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the total number to 755. 2 June 2020 10:05 PM
'US in worst circumstances, there has been no presidential leadership' Honorary professor of international relations John Stremlau says the country is having multiple crises at once. 1 June 2020 5:12 PM
View all World
Thandiswa Mazwai to perform at Play Your Part Africa Live Stream Concert The icon says now is actually an important time for music because it can travel much further than any language can. 30 May 2020 7:57 AM
Mauritius has no active COVID-19 cases M&G African correspondent Simon Allison says they have tested about 7% of their population. 25 May 2020 6:32 PM
The playlist of the special Africa Day Edition of “This is Africa” This weekend’s song list for Richard Nwamba's “This is Africa” show celebrating Africa Month. 23 May 2020 8:44 PM
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

[LISTEN] Preparing your child for a new way of schooling under COVID-19

3 June 2020 2:58 PM
by
Tags:
Schooling
COVID-19
schools reopening
schools phased reopening
Human potential and parenting expert Nikki Bush shares her insights and knowledge.

While talks continue, the phased reopening of schools scheduled for 8 June has raised a series of concerns and anxiety amongst parents.

Human potential and parenting expert Nikki Bush shares her insights and knowledge on how to prepare your children for this adjustment and how to communicate what this means for their schooling.

Try not to talk to your children in absolutes because we must remain fluid at this time.

Nikki Bush, Human potential and parenting expert

Look at the language that we use. We need to be talking to our children, especially the younger children, they are not at that stage where they can intellectually comprehend this thing and they are going to go back to school in an environment where they have to wear masks, not allowed to touch each other ... the spontaneity of childhood is going to be disrupted and they need to be prepared for it.

Nikki Bush, Human potential and parenting expert

You talk them through step by step. You literally walk your child through what it's gonna be like. For some children you are going to have to go into the nitty-gritty details so they are not shocked and surprised.

Nikki Bush, Human potential and parenting expert

We must believe in them and in their ability to make the transition.

Nikki Bush, Human potential and parenting expert

Click on the link below to hear more....


3 June 2020 2:58 PM
by
Tags:
Schooling
COVID-19
schools reopening
schools phased reopening

More from Lifestyle

work-from-home-office-job-remote-working-team-online-freelancer-laptop-123rf

How do I repackage myself for a new career?

3 June 2020 12:03 PM

Business and executive coach Dawn Klatzko shares her insights.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

191010depressiongif

Lockdown having negative psychological effects on some South Africans

2 June 2020 4:16 PM

Anxiety, depression and insomnia are only some of the negative effects of lockdown according to an online poll by Ipsos.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

the-edge-of-existencejpg

[LISTEN] New documentary looks at human-wildlife conflict

2 June 2020 3:41 PM

The documentary called 'The Edge of Existence' will be launched after lockdown.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

richardjpg

The playlist of the Special Africa Day Edition of “This is Africa”

30 May 2020 8:13 PM

This weekend’s song list for Richard Nwamba's “This is Africa” show celebrating Africa Month.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

africa-day-1jpg

Celebrating Africa Month with the continent's music legends

30 May 2020 6:20 PM

"This is Africa with Richard Nwamba" will feature 10 of the continent's legendary names.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

young-woman-at-home-staring-outside-window-lockdown-blues-123rf

'Anxiety and over-eating top 2 lockdown conditions, more South Africans smoking'

30 May 2020 10:30 AM

An Ipsos poll found that under-exercising, insomnia and depression have also been problems for South Africans under lockdown.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

thandiswa-mazwaijpg

Thandiswa Mazwai to perform at Play Your Part Africa Live Stream Concert

30 May 2020 7:57 AM

The icon says now is actually an important time for music because it can travel much further than any language can.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

pj-powers-world-in-union-tygerberg-childrens-choirjpg

PJ Powers and Tygerberg Children's Choir honour COVID-19 essential workers

29 May 2020 5:57 PM

The group has recorded a rendition of the hit song 'World in Union.'

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sex

[LISTEN] Exploring pleasure as a sexual right

29 May 2020 12:30 PM

In this week's Talking Sex feature, Dr Eve unpacks pleasure as a sexual right.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

drive-in-theaterjpg

ParkUpp hopes to launch drive-in cinemas in SA once it gets the green light

27 May 2020 6:24 PM

ParkUpp co-founder Michael Savvides says exact locations will only be specified once the lockdown regulations allow for it.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Unbanning of alcohol sale is an uncalculated decision - ANC youth task team

Local

Community members who picked up cash in Krugersdorp heist can be charged - SAPS

Local

KZN premier explains decision to increase King Zwelithini’s annual budget

Local

EWN Highlights

US defence chief opposes use of Insurrection Act to quell unrest

3 June 2020 5:12 PM

Scopa: Beit Bridge border fence anchored in corruption, abuse

3 June 2020 4:46 PM

Kagiso residents who looted cash-in-transit heist scene facing charges - police

3 June 2020 4:42 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA