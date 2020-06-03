Unbanning of alcohol sale is an uncalculated decision - ANC youth task team

The African National Congress (ANC) national youth task team says the unbanning of alcohol sales is a recipe for disaster and has described government's decision as "uncalculated"'.

The task team says it has heard from at least three hospitals in KwaZulu-Natal about a rise in alcohol-related incidents.

On Tuesday, the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital raised its own concerns that people admitted due to alcohol-related cases would burden resources set aside to treat COVID-19 patients.

Task team spokesperson Sizophila Mkhize says while there are responsible drinkers, the country is faced with an abnormal situation.

We are faced with an abnormal situation, we are trying to fight a pandemic ... I don't think we are ready for such a disruption. Sizophila Mkhize, Spokesperson - ANC national youth task team

When you allow such a disruption it is a problem, a recipe for disaster. Sizophila Mkhize, Spokesperson - ANC national youth task team

As much as it might not be hundred percent of the people that drink alcohol that give us disastrous end results, those who are giving us disastrous end results are giving us a problem while we are fighting a pandemic. Sizophila Mkhize, Spokesperson - ANC national youth task team

Our view is that at least let us pass through wintertime. You can't deal with a rise of [COVID-19] statistics when you are having a drunk society, it is impossible. Sizophila Mkhize, Spokesperson - ANC national youth task team

