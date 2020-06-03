Unbanning of alcohol sale is an uncalculated decision - ANC youth task team
The African National Congress (ANC) national youth task team says the unbanning of alcohol sales is a recipe for disaster and has described government's decision as "uncalculated"'.
The task team says it has heard from at least three hospitals in KwaZulu-Natal about a rise in alcohol-related incidents.
On Tuesday, the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital raised its own concerns that people admitted due to alcohol-related cases would burden resources set aside to treat COVID-19 patients.
RELATED: 'Number of trauma cases have increased since unbanning of alcohol'
Task team spokesperson Sizophila Mkhize says while there are responsible drinkers, the country is faced with an abnormal situation.
We are faced with an abnormal situation, we are trying to fight a pandemic ... I don't think we are ready for such a disruption.Sizophila Mkhize, Spokesperson - ANC national youth task team
When you allow such a disruption it is a problem, a recipe for disaster.Sizophila Mkhize, Spokesperson - ANC national youth task team
As much as it might not be hundred percent of the people that drink alcohol that give us disastrous end results, those who are giving us disastrous end results are giving us a problem while we are fighting a pandemic.Sizophila Mkhize, Spokesperson - ANC national youth task team
Our view is that at least let us pass through wintertime. You can't deal with a rise of [COVID-19] statistics when you are having a drunk society, it is impossible.Sizophila Mkhize, Spokesperson - ANC national youth task team
Click on the link below to hear more...
More from Local
'There will be deliberations over draft Joburg electricity tariff increase'
The City of Johannesburg is suggesting a new R200 basic charge for prepaid customers and R400 for prepaid business customers.Read More
Community members who picked up cash in Krugersdorp heist can be charged - SAPS
Three suspects fled the scene in Chamdor after they attacked a cash van with explosives in the early hours of the morning.Read More
Zondo eyes end of June restart, expects Zuma to appear 'quite soon'
Chairperson of the state capture commission of inquiry, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, briefed the media on the commission's work during the coronavirus lockdown.Read More
KZN premier explains decision to increase King Zwelithini’s annual budget
Sihle Zikalala says that part of the allocated funding is spent on cultural programmes implemented under the royal household.Read More
City Power cuts off power to houses in Vlakfontein for illegal connections
The power utility's spokesperson Isaac Mangena says these houses were disconnected and will have to pay R11,000 reconnection fee.Read More
SA recoveries surpass 18,000 with 761,534 tests conducted
There were 50 new coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the total number to 755.Read More
[LISTEN] Ipid investigating death of Robyn Montsumi in police custody
The Sex Workers Education and Advocacy Taskforce says it wants clarity around the events leading up to the sex worker's death.Read More
Lockdown regulations for levels 3 & 4 declared invalid and unconstitutional
The High Court has suspended the declaration for a period of 14 days and directed the Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, in consultation with the relevant ministers to review, amend and republish the regulations.Read More
Teaming up to provide special learning packs for foundation phase learning
The packs will be distributed to children from low-income families in the Johannesburg inner-city.Read More
Mashaba in bid to compel government to retrieve bodies of Lily Mine workers
Pretty Nkambule, Yvonne Mnisi and Solomon Nyarende died in 2016 while trapped underground.Read More