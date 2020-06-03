'If learners are infected - with neglect - we will lay charge against MEC, HOD'
News24 has reported that the South African Democratic Teachers' Union (Sadtu) and the Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) in the Western Cape are promising to hold provincial Education MEC Debbie Schäfer to account if any of the province’s pupils contracts COVID-19.
Sadtu and Cosatu want to hold Shafer personally liable for the flouting of safety regulations after her decision to resume classes yesterday. Many have criticised this, saying it was a premature move.
But Shafer’s defended it. She says it’s her job to provide education to South African pupils, and that’s exactly what she’s going to do.
Joanne Joseph on Afternoon Drive speaks to Satdu Western Cape secretary Jonavon Rustin for more on this.
We are dealing with a really sensitive situation in the Western Cape. We're dealing with a province that has a huge rate of infection and we are not 100% sure that this verification that every single school where our learners should return is ready with all the compliance matters.Jonavon Rustin, Secretary - Sadtu Western Cape
We're of the hope that Debbie Schäfer would have taken the departure from the national ministry and give some time so we can be 100% sure that when our learners return to school everything is in order.Jonavon Rustin, Secretary - Sadtu Western Cape
Between Cosatu and Sadtu we are thinking that if our learners are infected and we find negligence, we will then go to the police station and lay a charge against the MEC and the HOD.Jonavon Rustin, Secretary - Sadtu Western Cape
Our members have returned to school, unfortunately ... we're receiving on daily basis teachers getting infected at school. Yesterday we got five additional cases. Today we got a case...Jonavon Rustin, Secretary - Sadtu Western Cape
Listen below for more ...
