'There will be deliberations over draft Joburg electricity tariff increase'

Moneyweb says Joburg households and businesses using prepaid electricity are in for a shock when they see the new rates being proposed in the city’s draft budget.

The online publication has reported the City of Johannesburg is suggesting a new R200 basic charge for prepaid customers and R400 for prepaid business customers.

City spokesperson Nthathisi Modingoane explains why this has been proposed and insists that this is up for deliberation.

What the city is trying to do is normalise the situation and say everybody should contribute in the maintenance and up keeping of the infrastructure. Nthathisi Modingoane, Spokesperson - City of Joburg

The charge is not actually high if you compare it to the current payments that are being made by conventional meter users. Nthathisi Modingoane, Spokesperson - City of Joburg

Modingoane says they are at the stage of public consultation.

We are not saying what we are proposing will eventually be the final tariffs or would get approved by council at the end of the month. We're saying there is a gap in terms of the money that becomes available to maintain the infrastructure because more people are moving away from conventional to prepaid. Nthathisi Modingoane, Spokesperson - City of Joburg

Click on the link below to hear the full interview...