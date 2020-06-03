Child Protection Week 2020: Protecting children during COVID-19 and the lockdown
Listing some of the ways that the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown has affected children, University of Cape Town's Children's Institute senior researcher Lucy Jamieson says there have been varying effects - both positive and negative.
She says good care, healthy food and nutrition as well as education are being impacted.
While things like hand washing have had a positive impact on children's health, the effects of containment and lockdown have had a negative impact on their psychological well-being says Jamieson.
On violence against children, Jamieson says it is difficult to know what is going on behind closed doors as women and children do not have access to the needed support structures.
We may well see when these children go back to school they start to confide in teachers and other trusted adults about what exactly has happened.Lucy Jamieson, Senior researcher - University of Cape Town's Children's Institute
We would hope that all of the community health workers and all of the teams that are going out there are equipped to be able to identify signs and symptoms [of abuse].Lucy Jamieson, Senior researcher - University of Cape Town's Children's Institute
In other countries they have made it much easier for women and children. In France for example, a woman or child who goes to the local pharmacy can say a code word which enables them to be identified as needing help.Lucy Jamieson, Senior researcher - University of Cape Town's Children's Institute
Click on the link below to hear the full interview...
