A partnership with a good story to tell
The outbreak of the coronavirus on South African shores has posed a dilemma to us in the media – on the one hand, we believe our audiences have the right to know. And so, we try to bring you all the important information that impacts your life.
But on the other hand, a lot of that information is often negative in nature, and can psychologically and emotionally affect your response to the situation.
Now, the Centre for Communication Impact is partnering with the Health Department, the United States Agency for International Development and local media to bring hope to communities through inspirational stories from frontline workers and those who’ve recovered from COVID-19.
Joanne Joseph on Afternoon Drive speaks to Centre for Communications Impact CEO Claudia Shilumani for more.
We are looking for stories from five categories of workers. The first four categories we see them as essential workers, frontline workers, and the fifth category is those who have actually been infected and have recovered from COVID-19Claudia Shilumani, CEO - Centre for Communications Impact
And I want to emphasise the one of teachers because teachers don't see themselves as essential workers. During the lockdown teachers have been learning how to do things differently, including coming up with lessons and sending these lessons to children.Claudia Shilumani, CEO - Centre for Communications Impact
We are also looking at stories from the nurses, the doctors, the lab workers who are waking up every day and going to the hospitals to make sure that those that actually need to be tested and those who need health services continue to receive the essential healthcare services.Claudia Shilumani, CEO - Centre for Communications Impact
We are also looking at stories from law-enforcement officers. We know it's not easy, we've not had such a period in our lives in South Africa where we have to actually be restained where our freedom is almost taken away. We have been fighting as citizens so law-enforce officers might have had a tough time having to enforce these regulations.Claudia Shilumani, CEO - Centre for Communications Impact
What we are asking people is do is to write from their hearts and all the editing will be done through our editors. After the closing, which as now been extended to 12 June, we will review all the letters and those that are most inspirational, those that bring more hope to the people of South Africa, are the ones that will be selected. We will publish them through an e-book.Claudia Shilumani, CEO - Centre for Communications Impact
The maximum is two pages and they must include a picture. They can submit in all South African languages and we have the services of translators who are translating other materials related to COVID-19.Claudia Shilumani, CEO - Centre for Communications Impact
Stories must be submitted to storiesofhope@tshedzamedia.co.za
Listen below for more ...
