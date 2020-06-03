Shapeshifter: Springbok-turned-businessman, Bryan Habana
He is in second place among all time test try scorers, with a total of 67 tries behind only Daisuke Ohata.
Now he is one of the co-founders of Retroactive, a new creative digital sports marketing agency, together with Mike Sharman.
The agency will manage fully integrated digital marketing campaigns for customised sport sponsorships and events, combined with its strategic, creative, digital and analytical capabilities that will drive measurable business growth for clients.
It's been a pretty eventful 14 months - the Retroactive brand won a few awards last year...Bryan Habana - former Springbok, co-founder of Retroactive Digital Communications
I sort of got studying in my final years of playing, learning the basic skills of finance, law, digital marketing - things that intrigued me - it made the landing a bit softer.Bryan Habana - former Springbok, co-founder of Retroactive Digital Communications
Listen to the full interview about the initiative below.
Get the 10 most-read articles of the week from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show, emailed to you every Friday morning.
More from ShapeShifter
Gloria Serobe (Solidarity Fund) is one of SA's most important people right now
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Solidarity Fund Chairperson Gloria Serobe.Read More
Digital banks have started thriving
Technological advancements have made it possible for new banks to operate and flourish.Read More
Meet Fortune Mojapelo of (London-listed) SA vanadium producer Bushveld Minerals
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asks Bushveld Minerals founder Fortune Mojapelo to share his success story.Read More
The Duchess - the story behind the world’s first non-alcoholic gin & tonic
Launched in 2016, The Duchess has won numerous awards and successfully broke into the UK, Belgium and the Scandinavian countries.Read More
Still young(ish)? Entry-level jobs available on Lulaway’s employment platform
Lulaway has placed 30 000 young South Africans in jobs since 2011. Bruce Whitfield interviews its CEO, Jake Willis.Read More
38 deals, not one failure! – Bruce Whitfield on black-owned Pape Fund Managers
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Zuko Kubukeli, CEO at Pape Fund Managers.Read More
Need a loan to grow your small business? There’s a pot of money waiting
Spartan SME Finance provides finance for small businesses. Bruce Whitfield interviews its CEO, Kumaran Padayachee.Read More
Grade-4s in SA don’t understand what they’re ‘reading’. Enter Click Foundation…
Nicola Harris (founder, Click Foundation) on her mission to radically transform educational outcomes of disadvantaged learners.Read More
Pieter de Villiers is (yet another) South African taking Silicon Valley by storm
He’s the co-founder of Clickatell, global leaders in application-to-person mobile messaging and mobile transactional services.Read More
Meet Fred Roed, founder of 'Heavy Chef' (SA’s most popular monthly tech event)
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews the author of "The Heavy Chef Guide to Starting a Business in South Africa".Read More