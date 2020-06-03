Court: COVID-19 patients can't be forced to quarantine if they can self-isolate
JOHANNESBURG - A Pretoria High Court has ordered that no person who tests positive for COVID-19 can be forced into quarantine if that person can prove they can successfully self-quarantine or isolate.
The judgment was handed down on Wednesday after an urgent application by lobby group AfriForum, challenging the validity of regulations that forbid self-isolation.
AfriForum's application argued that the regulations would be unconstitutional and irrational if they forced people into quarantine or in a state facility.
The respondent in the case was the Minister of Cooperative Governance representing government.
AfriForum's head of campaigns Monique Taute said that the court made it clear that those that can do this by themselves are allowed to.
"The importance of civil rights organisations and institutions that oppose autocratic and irrational decisions by government has become increasingly clear during this lockdown. When government tries to abuse its power and tries to bully the public by violating their rights, AfriForum will stand up against it to the benefit of everyone in the country."
For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.
This article first appeared on EWN : Court: COVID-19 patients can't be forced to quarantine if they can self-isolate
More from Local
A partnership with a good story to tell
Two agencies join the Health Department and media to tell stories of frontline workers and those who’ve recovered from COVID-19.Read More
Child Protection Week 2020: Protecting children during COVID-19 and the lockdown
Joanne Joseph speaks to University of Cape Town's Children's Institute senior researcher Lucy Jamieson.Read More
'There will be deliberations over draft Joburg electricity tariff increase'
The City of Johannesburg is suggesting a new R200 basic charge for prepaid customers and R400 for prepaid business customers.Read More
Unbanning of alcohol sale is an uncalculated decision - ANC youth task team
Spokesperson Sizophila Mkhize says while there are responsible drinkers, the country is faced with an abnormal situation.Read More
Community members who picked up cash in Krugersdorp heist can be charged - SAPS
Three suspects fled the scene in Chamdor after they attacked a cash van with explosives in the early hours of the morning.Read More
Zondo eyes end of June restart, expects Zuma to appear 'quite soon'
Chairperson of the state capture commission of inquiry, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, briefed the media on the commission's work during the coronavirus lockdown.Read More
KZN premier explains decision to increase King Zwelithini’s annual budget
Sihle Zikalala says that part of the allocated funding is spent on cultural programmes implemented under the royal household.Read More
City Power cuts off power to houses in Vlakfontein for illegal connections
The power utility's spokesperson Isaac Mangena says these houses were disconnected and will have to pay R11,000 reconnection fee.Read More
SA recoveries surpass 18,000 with 761,534 tests conducted
There were 50 new coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the total number to 755.Read More
[LISTEN] Ipid investigating death of Robyn Montsumi in police custody
The Sex Workers Education and Advocacy Taskforce says it wants clarity around the events leading up to the sex worker's death.Read More