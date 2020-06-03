Court: COVID-19 patients can't be forced to quarantine if they can self-isolate

JOHANNESBURG - A Pretoria High Court has ordered that no person who tests positive for COVID-19 can be forced into quarantine if that person can prove they can successfully self-quarantine or isolate.

The judgment was handed down on Wednesday after an urgent application by lobby group AfriForum, challenging the validity of regulations that forbid self-isolation.

AfriForum's application argued that the regulations would be unconstitutional and irrational if they forced people into quarantine or in a state facility.

The respondent in the case was the Minister of Cooperative Governance representing government.

AfriForum's head of campaigns Monique Taute said that the court made it clear that those that can do this by themselves are allowed to.

"The importance of civil rights organisations and institutions that oppose autocratic and irrational decisions by government has become increasingly clear during this lockdown. When government tries to abuse its power and tries to bully the public by violating their rights, AfriForum will stand up against it to the benefit of everyone in the country."

