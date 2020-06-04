What is the constitutionality behind lockdown regulations?
The Pretoria High Court on Wednesday ruled that that no person who tests positive for COVID-19 can be forced into quarantine if that person can prove they can successfully self-quarantine or isolate.
An urgent application by lobby group AfriForum, challenged the validity of regulations that forbid self-isolation.
It argued that forcing people quarantine in a state facility was unconstitutional and irrational.
RELATED: Court: COVID-19 patients can't be forced to quarantine if they can self-isolate
This is the second case in 24 hours that has penned the Governments regulations as unlawful.
Bongani Bingwa chats to Wits University law professor Dr James Grant to unpack government's lockdown regulations.
There are a lot of good things that come from the earlier judgement on the level four and three regulations being invalid and unconstitutional, however, to strike down all the regulations on the basis of the rule of thumb, Grant believes a higher court might fight them overreaching.
There is another problem, Davis J sits in Gauteng, and the affect of his order is restricted to Gauteng only. We are all waiting to be told what to do and what not to do, and these rulings have created some uncertainties as the regulations without the judgments were incredibly difficult to follow.Dr James Grant, Law professor - Wits University
Listen below to the full conversation:
More from Information about Covid-19 coronavirus
Lockdown regulations case was badly litigated - Pierre de Vos
Constitutional law expert Pierre de Vos says the judgment has merits of being appealed and overturned.Read More
Gauteng recoveries reach 2,169 as SA's death rate nears 800
The Western and Eastern Cape now account for 78% of all cases recorded in South Africa.Read More
From a practical point continue to comply with Level 3 regulations - Eusebius
Eusebius McKaiser says government has 14 days to study the judgment that says regulations were invalid and unconstitutional.Read More
'All lockdown regulations have been declared invalid and unconstitutional'
Liberty Fighters Network's Reyno Dawid de Beer says the court declared all levels as invalid not just level three and four.Read More
Vanished PPEs in KZN might amount to millions of rands
EWN reporter Nkosikhona Duma says the matter is under investigation and there is no clarity on how the equipment disappeared.Read More
City of Joburg opens four licensing centres
MMC for Public Safety Mally Mokoena says they are working with 33% of staff for drivers license renewal and car registration.Read More
'Number of trauma cases have increased since unbanning of alcohol'
Chris Baragwanath Hospital CEO Dr Nkele Lesia says Level 3 started the number of trauma cases has doubled.Read More
'We are not against the opening of schools, we are worried about the timing'
Callers on the Eusebius McKaiser show share views on the reopening of schools.Read More
What do you need to know about lockdown Level 3? Pundits explain
Nickolaus Bauer on the Eusebius McKaiser Show facilitates a discussion on the different regulations under this new lockdown level.Read More
'Private sector must play role in emerging farmers to ensure food security'
AgriSA deputy executive director Christo van der Heeder reflects on what is happening with the Land Bank.Read More