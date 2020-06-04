What is the constitutionality behind lockdown regulations?

Streaming issues? Report here
Clement Manyethela 702 gradient Clement Manyethela 702 gradient
The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
12:00 - 13:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 12:05
Court tells PP to offer protection to KZN whistleblowers
The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
Guests
Lirandzu Themba
Crispin Phiri - Spokesperson of The Ministry at Department Of Justice
Thabiso Zulu
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Today at 19:18
Personal Finance Feature - What should investors do with their money now?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Today at 19:33
Small Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
No Items to show
Up Next: The Azania Mosaka Show
See full line-up
The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
12:00 - 13:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Lockdown regulations case was badly litigated - Pierre de Vos Constitutional law expert Pierre de Vos says the judgment has merits of being appealed and overturned. 4 June 2020 10:57 AM
Gauteng recoveries reach 2,169 as SA's death rate nears 800 The Western and Eastern Cape now account for 78% of all cases recorded in South Africa. 3 June 2020 9:58 PM
Court: COVID-19 patients can't be forced to quarantine if they can self-isolate The judgment was handed down on Wednesday after an urgent application by lobby group AfriForum, challenging the validity of regula... 3 June 2020 6:46 PM
View all Local
What is the constitutionality behind lockdown regulations? Wits University law professor advocate James Grant unpacks government's lockdown regulations and the recent court loses. 4 June 2020 7:50 AM
'If learners are infected - with neglect - we will lay charge against MEC, HOD' Satdu Western Cape secretary Jonavon Rustin says they are not 100% sure all schools will be compliant. 3 June 2020 4:44 PM
Ekurhuleni regional council responds to Masina's tweets on economic policies African National Congress regional secretary TK Nciza social media policy of the party must be followed by all members. 3 June 2020 3:10 PM
View all Politics
Shapeshifter: Springbok-turned-businessman, Bryan Habana Former Springbok Bryan Habana about where he is at this point of his career. 3 June 2020 8:18 PM
Skynamo is positioning its sales solution to help reps work safely in the field Skynamo is a Field Sales management and productivity app used by manufacturers, distributors and wholesalers. 3 June 2020 7:18 PM
How long before everyone has access to financial services Only 54% of South Africans had a bank account in 2004, the goal is to make that 90% by 2030, where are we now. 3 June 2020 7:15 PM
View all Business
[LISTEN] Preparing your child for a new way of schooling under COVID-19 Human potential and parenting expert Nikki Bush shares her insights and knowledge. 3 June 2020 2:58 PM
How do I repackage myself for a new career? Business and executive coach Dawn Klatzko shares her insights. 3 June 2020 12:03 PM
Lockdown having negative psychological effects on some South Africans Anxiety, depression and insomnia are only some of the negative effects of lockdown according to an online poll by Ipsos. 2 June 2020 4:16 PM
View all Lifestyle
#ExtraTime with SA tennis star Chanel Simmonds In #ExtraTime, South Africa’s top-ranked female tennis player Chanel Simmonds speaks to us about life as a professional, meeting B... 3 June 2020 12:11 PM
Morena and Sirino sign 5-year deals with Sundowns Earlier this year the defending Absa Premiership champions secured the services of coach Pitso Mosimane and captain Hlompho Kekana... 2 June 2020 12:49 PM
Contact and non-contact sport training to resume. Golfers, surfers seek clarity Professional rugby and soccer teams can resume training under Level 3, says Sport Minister Nathi Mthethwa. 30 May 2020 12:48 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Styrofoam box bouncing from fast moving truck and back goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 4 June 2020 8:47 AM
[WATCH] Nurse finds people who stole her bike but UK police wont arrest them Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 4 June 2020 8:46 AM
[WATCH] Table View Primary School teachers dress as superheroes for Grade 7s Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 3 June 2020 8:46 AM
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Home
arrow_forward
Politics

What is the constitutionality behind lockdown regulations?

4 June 2020 7:50 AM
by
Tags:
Pretoria High Court
Covid 19
lockdown regulations
lockdown regulations judgment
Wits University law professor advocate James Grant unpacks government's lockdown regulations and the recent court loses.

The Pretoria High Court on Wednesday ruled that that no person who tests positive for COVID-19 can be forced into quarantine if that person can prove they can successfully self-quarantine or isolate.

An urgent application by lobby group AfriForum, challenged the validity of regulations that forbid self-isolation.

It argued that forcing people quarantine in a state facility was unconstitutional and irrational.

RELATED: Court: COVID-19 patients can't be forced to quarantine if they can self-isolate

This is the second case in 24 hours that has penned the Governments regulations as unlawful.

Bongani Bingwa chats to Wits University law professor Dr James Grant to unpack government's lockdown regulations.

There are a lot of good things that come from the earlier judgement on the level four and three regulations being invalid and unconstitutional, however, to strike down all the regulations on the basis of the rule of thumb, Grant believes a higher court might fight them overreaching.

There is another problem, Davis J sits in Gauteng, and the affect of his order is restricted to Gauteng only. We are all waiting to be told what to do and what not to do, and these rulings have created some uncertainties as the regulations without the judgments were incredibly difficult to follow.

Dr James Grant, Law professor - Wits University

Listen below to the full conversation:


4 June 2020 7:50 AM
by
Tags:
Pretoria High Court
Covid 19
lockdown regulations
lockdown regulations judgment

More from Information about Covid-19 coronavirus

Lockdown levels South Africa Covid-19 coronavirus 123rf

Lockdown regulations case was badly litigated - Pierre de Vos

4 June 2020 10:57 AM

Constitutional law expert Pierre de Vos says the judgment has merits of being appealed and overturned.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200428zweligif

Gauteng recoveries reach 2,169 as SA's death rate nears 800

3 June 2020 9:58 PM

The Western and Eastern Cape now account for 78% of all cases recorded in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

eusebius-mckaiserpng

From a practical point continue to comply with Level 3 regulations - Eusebius

3 June 2020 10:58 AM

Eusebius McKaiser says government has 14 days to study the judgment that says regulations were invalid and unconstitutional.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Gavel of judge in law court legal 123rflegal 123rf

'All lockdown regulations have been declared invalid and unconstitutional'

3 June 2020 8:13 AM

Liberty Fighters Network's Reyno Dawid de Beer says the court declared all levels as invalid not just level three and four.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

masks-surgical-ppe-protective-gear-123rf

Vanished PPEs in KZN might amount to millions of rands

2 June 2020 4:47 PM

EWN reporter Nkosikhona Duma says the matter is under investigation and there is no clarity on how the equipment disappeared.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

180419 M Khan M1 victim driving license

City of Joburg opens four licensing centres

2 June 2020 3:53 PM

MMC for Public Safety Mally Mokoena says they are working with 33% of staff for drivers license renewal and car registration.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Critical-care-ICU-hospital-patient-doctor-ventilator-Covid19-health-worker-123rf

'Number of trauma cases have increased since unbanning of alcohol'

2 June 2020 1:09 PM

Chris Baragwanath Hospital CEO Dr Nkele Lesia says Level 3 started the number of trauma cases has doubled.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

angie1gif

'We are not against the opening of schools, we are worried about the timing'

2 June 2020 11:23 AM

Callers on the Eusebius McKaiser show share views on the reopening of schools.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lockdown levels South Africa Covid-19 coronavirus 123rf

What do you need to know about lockdown Level 3? Pundits explain

2 June 2020 11:21 AM

Nickolaus Bauer on the Eusebius McKaiser Show facilitates a discussion on the different regulations under this new lockdown level.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

tobacco-farm-farming-cigarette-value-chain-industry-plant-crop-harvest-123rf

'Private sector must play role in emerging farmers to ensure food security'

2 June 2020 7:33 AM

AgriSA deputy executive director Christo van der Heeder reflects on what is happening with the Land Bank.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

What is the constitutionality behind lockdown regulations?

Politics

Court: COVID-19 patients can't be forced to quarantine if they can self-isolate

Local

Gauteng recoveries reach 2,169 as SA's death rate nears 800

World Local

EWN Highlights

Absa ends sponsorship for PSL

4 June 2020 11:58 AM

Child Protection Week: Public urged to stop cycle of abuse & exploitation

4 June 2020 10:25 AM

EWN says goodbye to comments section

4 June 2020 10:08 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA