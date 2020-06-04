[WATCH] Nurse finds people who stole her bike but UK police wont arrest them

Streaming issues? Report here
The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
Today at 12:05
Court tells PP to offer protection to KZN whistleblowers
The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
Guests
Guests
Lirandzu Themba
Crispin Phiri - Spokesperson of The Ministry at Department Of Justice
Thabiso Zulu
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Today at 19:18
Personal Finance Feature - What should investors do with their money now?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Today at 19:33
Small Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
12:00 - 13:00
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Lockdown regulations case was badly litigated - Pierre de Vos Constitutional law expert Pierre de Vos says the judgment has merits of being appealed and overturned. 4 June 2020 10:57 AM
Gauteng recoveries reach 2,169 as SA's death rate nears 800 The Western and Eastern Cape now account for 78% of all cases recorded in South Africa. 3 June 2020 9:58 PM
Court: COVID-19 patients can't be forced to quarantine if they can self-isolate The judgment was handed down on Wednesday after an urgent application by lobby group AfriForum, challenging the validity of regula... 3 June 2020 6:46 PM
What is the constitutionality behind lockdown regulations? Wits University law professor advocate James Grant unpacks government's lockdown regulations and the recent court loses. 4 June 2020 7:50 AM
'If learners are infected - with neglect - we will lay charge against MEC, HOD' Satdu Western Cape secretary Jonavon Rustin says they are not 100% sure all schools will be compliant. 3 June 2020 4:44 PM
Ekurhuleni regional council responds to Masina's tweets on economic policies African National Congress regional secretary TK Nciza social media policy of the party must be followed by all members. 3 June 2020 3:10 PM
Shapeshifter: Springbok-turned-businessman, Bryan Habana Former Springbok Bryan Habana about where he is at this point of his career. 3 June 2020 8:18 PM
Skynamo is positioning its sales solution to help reps work safely in the field Skynamo is a Field Sales management and productivity app used by manufacturers, distributors and wholesalers. 3 June 2020 7:18 PM
How long before everyone has access to financial services Only 54% of South Africans had a bank account in 2004, the goal is to make that 90% by 2030, where are we now. 3 June 2020 7:15 PM
[LISTEN] Preparing your child for a new way of schooling under COVID-19 Human potential and parenting expert Nikki Bush shares her insights and knowledge. 3 June 2020 2:58 PM
How do I repackage myself for a new career? Business and executive coach Dawn Klatzko shares her insights. 3 June 2020 12:03 PM
Lockdown having negative psychological effects on some South Africans Anxiety, depression and insomnia are only some of the negative effects of lockdown according to an online poll by Ipsos. 2 June 2020 4:16 PM
#ExtraTime with SA tennis star Chanel Simmonds In #ExtraTime, South Africa’s top-ranked female tennis player Chanel Simmonds speaks to us about life as a professional, meeting B... 3 June 2020 12:11 PM
Morena and Sirino sign 5-year deals with Sundowns Earlier this year the defending Absa Premiership champions secured the services of coach Pitso Mosimane and captain Hlompho Kekana... 2 June 2020 12:49 PM
Contact and non-contact sport training to resume. Golfers, surfers seek clarity Professional rugby and soccer teams can resume training under Level 3, says Sport Minister Nathi Mthethwa. 30 May 2020 12:48 PM
[WATCH] Styrofoam box bouncing from fast moving truck and back goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 4 June 2020 8:47 AM
[WATCH] Nurse finds people who stole her bike but UK police wont arrest them Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 4 June 2020 8:46 AM
[WATCH] Table View Primary School teachers dress as superheroes for Grade 7s Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 3 June 2020 8:46 AM
[WATCH] Nurse finds people who stole her bike but UK police wont arrest them

4 June 2020 8:46 AM
by
Khabazela
'Whats Gone Viral'
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook

Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: Table View Primary School teachers dress as superheroes for Grade 7s

Nurse finds people who stole her bike but UK police wont arrest them

Social media is talking after a nurse found who stole her bike but when she told the police to arrest the perpetrators, the UK police told her they wont arrest them as it was entrapment.

Watch the video below:

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:


screen-shot-2020-06-04-at-83246-ampng

[WATCH] Styrofoam box bouncing from fast moving truck and back goes viral

4 June 2020 8:47 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook

Read More arrow_forward

screen-shot-2020-06-03-at-82111-ampng

[WATCH] Table View Primary School teachers dress as superheroes for Grade 7s

3 June 2020 8:46 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook

Read More arrow_forward

screen-shot-2020-06-03-at-83854-ampng

Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau silent for 21 seconds after Trump question

3 June 2020 8:44 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook

Read More arrow_forward

screen-shot-2020-06-02-at-81130-ampng

[WATCH] Interaction between father and son shows that people aren't born racists

2 June 2020 8:18 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook

Read More arrow_forward

screen-shot-2020-06-01-at-85239-ampng

[WATCH] Police officers take the knee in solidarity with George Floyd protestors

1 June 2020 9:05 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook

Read More arrow_forward

screen-shot-2020-06-01-at-85338-ampng

[WATCH] 3 generations of black men discuss how to get justice for George Floyd

1 June 2020 9:05 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook

Read More arrow_forward

nathi-mthethwa-briefing-30-maypng

1 500 artists to receive relief funding, arts regulations relaxed

30 May 2020 3:48 PM

Minister Nathi Mthethwa announced that R200m is now available to help artists and athletes after a financial boost from MECs.

Read More arrow_forward

thandiswa-mazwaijpg

Thandiswa Mazwai to perform at Play Your Part Africa Live Stream Concert

30 May 2020 7:57 AM

The icon says now is actually an important time for music because it can travel much further than any language can.

Read More arrow_forward

artworks-000616705636-u9zlo7-t500x500jpg

[WATCH] I am more ready to give what I have - Bongi Mvuyana

29 May 2020 3:28 PM

Songwriter Bongi Mvuyana performs songs from her latest album Dopamine on #702Unplugged.

Read More arrow_forward

screen-shot-2020-05-29-at-82038-ampng

Father's review of child's restaurant goes viral

29 May 2020 8:30 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Read More arrow_forward

