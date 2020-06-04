[WATCH] Nurse finds people who stole her bike but UK police wont arrest them

Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: Table View Primary School teachers dress as superheroes for Grade 7s

Nurse finds people who stole her bike but UK police wont arrest them

Social media is talking after a nurse found who stole her bike but when she told the police to arrest the perpetrators, the UK police told her they wont arrest them as it was entrapment.

Watch the video below:

My brilliant neighbour Joey is a mental health nurse.

Last night her bike was stolen.

It turned up on Gumtree - but when she gave police the name and address of the thief, they said they couldn't help because her investigative work would make it entrapment.

This is NUTS. pic.twitter.com/AmyxsWGzWi — Jeremy Vine (@theJeremyVine) June 3, 2020

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela: