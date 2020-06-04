[WATCH] Styrofoam box bouncing from fast moving truck and back goes viral
Styrofoam box bouncing from fast moving truck and back goes viral
This is the amazing moment when a styrofoam box bounces out of the speeding truck twice in a row.
Watch the video below:
確かにトラックの後ろにはカルマン渦ができるけど— 台湾交通事故bot (@tw_kotsujiko) June 3, 2020
こんなに上手くいくのかな😂 pic.twitter.com/Xcb5QJKxcJ
Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:
