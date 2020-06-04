CAPE TOWN - In what is likely to be a blow to local football, Absa will no longer be the anchor sponsor of the richest league in Africa.

After 16 years, the PSL and Absa have parted ways, after it was announced on Thursday that the banking institution will not renew its contract when it expires at the end of the current season.

The COVID-19 pandemic has put considerable strain on sports sponsorship around the world, with advertising and sponsorships falling rapidly.

“We have enjoyed a long, fruitful relationship with the PSL and have supported the PSL’s work in South African football and sports development. While we will no longer be the anchor sponsor for the PSL, soccer will always remain close to our hearts. We are therefore exploring alternative options to continue our relationship with the PSL, said Daniel Mminele, chief executive of Absa Group.

“We would like to thank the PSL and the football community for the excellent partnership and support over the years,” said Mminele.

“The Absa Premiership era will forever be a reference point for football glory, both in term of club development and player performance in our sports history. The PSL is grateful to Absa for strengthening the league to true professionalism,” said PSL chairperson, Irvin Khoza.

“Memory is a prized component for football followers around the world. The period of 2007 to 2020 will forever be etched in the memories of football fans as a highpoint in the PSL,” said Khoza.

This article first appeared on EWN : Absa ends sponsorship of PSL