Absa ends sponsorship of PSL
CAPE TOWN - In what is likely to be a blow to local football, Absa will no longer be the anchor sponsor of the richest league in Africa.
After 16 years, the PSL and Absa have parted ways, after it was announced on Thursday that the banking institution will not renew its contract when it expires at the end of the current season.
The COVID-19 pandemic has put considerable strain on sports sponsorship around the world, with advertising and sponsorships falling rapidly.
“We have enjoyed a long, fruitful relationship with the PSL and have supported the PSL’s work in South African football and sports development. While we will no longer be the anchor sponsor for the PSL, soccer will always remain close to our hearts. We are therefore exploring alternative options to continue our relationship with the PSL, said Daniel Mminele, chief executive of Absa Group.
“We would like to thank the PSL and the football community for the excellent partnership and support over the years,” said Mminele.
“The Absa Premiership era will forever be a reference point for football glory, both in term of club development and player performance in our sports history. The PSL is grateful to Absa for strengthening the league to true professionalism,” said PSL chairperson, Irvin Khoza.
“Memory is a prized component for football followers around the world. The period of 2007 to 2020 will forever be etched in the memories of football fans as a highpoint in the PSL,” said Khoza.
This article first appeared on EWN : Absa ends sponsorship of PSL
More from Sport
#ExtraTime with SA tennis star Chanel Simmonds
In #ExtraTime, South Africa’s top-ranked female tennis player Chanel Simmonds speaks to us about life as a professional, meeting Billie Jean King and how she would like to see the sport grow on home soil.Read More
Morena and Sirino sign 5-year deals with Sundowns
Earlier this year the defending Absa Premiership champions secured the services of coach Pitso Mosimane and captain Hlompho Kekana after both signed new four-year contracts.Read More
Contact and non-contact sport training to resume. Golfers, surfers seek clarity
Professional rugby and soccer teams can resume training under Level 3, says Sport Minister Nathi Mthethwa.Read More
[WATCH] Sports Minister gives details on Level 3 lockdown regulations
Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa has updated the nation on the resumption of non-contact sport.Read More
#ExtraTime with Netball SA president Cecilia Molokwane
In today’s edition of Extra Time, we speak to Netball SA president Cecilia Molokwane about her many years in the sport, and some of the exciting plans she has as the World Cup approaches.Read More
History-making climber Sibusiso Vilane still haunted by his Mandela challenge
Sibusiso Vilane knows a thing or two about facing a storm. His historic ascent of Mount Everest in 2003 was filled with them, but he pushed through and climbed many more peaks.Read More
#ExtraTime with SA netball coach Dorette Badenhorst
In this week's edition of #ExtraTime, we focus our attention on netball, and we speak to national team coach Dorette Badenhorst who takes us through her journey in the sport.Read More
#ExtraTime with top SA gymnast Caitlin Rooskrantz
In the latest instalment of #ExtraTime, we speak to South Africa's star gymnast Caitlin Rooskrantz who opens up about her 12-year journey to the top, and what qualifying for the Olympic Games means to her.Read More
#ExtraTime with Tennis SA CEO Richard Glover
The latest instalment of #ExtraTime sees EWN Sport catch up with Tennis South Africa CEO Richard Glover, to talk about the growth of the sport – and about working for Arsenal FC many years.Read More
#ExtraTime: Why gymnastics is at the heart of every sport
In #ExtraTime this week we focus on gymnastics – a sport that has been a part of our communities for decades and is the foundation of every movement.Read More
More from Local
Missing KwaZulu-Natal PPE worth millions reappears mysteriously - report
According to TimesLive, spokesperson Kwazi Mthethwa said the department would release details once it had established the facts.Read More
[LISTEN] Some SA hotels are opening to business travellers
Business Insider Inc associate editor Phillip de Wet has the details.Read More
Fight to have nursery schools reopened may head to court
ECD owners of South Africa co-founder Jenny De Kock says they are worried about what happens to children when they are left alone.Read More
About 10,000 donated masks stuck at OR Tambo International Airport
Mountain Club of SA president Greg Moseley says they must pay R25,000 to get the masks released by customs.Read More
Govt to appeal Court ruling declaring level 3, 4 regulations invalid
Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu said that government would appeal the North Gauteng High Court ruling and said that this appeal must be heard on an urgent basis.Read More
Law-enforcement agencies deployed to Johannesburg CBD as part of Okae Molao
Okae Molao is an operation that seeks to ensure that shoppers and business owners adhere to lockdown regulations.Read More
Three people arrested for transporting dagga from Hillbrow to Tshwane
Gauteng police commissioner lieutenant-general Elias Mawela says people in Tshwane are not observing lockdown regulations.Read More
Cosatu wants historic student debts cleared
The trade union federation says COVID-19 has deepened the financial stress that is faced by many workers and graduates.Read More
Lockdown regulations case was badly litigated - Pierre de Vos
Constitutional law expert Pierre de Vos says the judgment has merits of being appealed and overturned.Read More
Gauteng recoveries reach 2,169 as SA's death rate nears 800
The Western and Eastern Cape now account for 78% of all cases recorded in South Africa.Read More