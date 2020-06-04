Cosatu wants historic student debts cleared
The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) has called on government to support the push for the cancellation of student debt for workers and graduates who remain burdened by such liabilities.
The trade union federation says Covid-19 lockdown has deepened the financial stress that is faced by many workers who have impaired credit records and are unable to repay their debts on time. They say that some of these workers risk losing their jobs, having their wages reduced and their possessions repossessed.
Cosatu wants the government to intervene in the matter by urging higher learning institutions to cancel academic loans for new workers entering the labour markets and graduates who are sitting at home waiting on jobs.
Cosatu national spokesperson Sizwe Pamla says while the matter has been raised before, the situation has become urgent.
It has become more urgent now with the economic fallout as a result of this outbreak and lockdown.Sizwe Pamla, spokesperson - Cosatu
Of course many South Africans are highly indebted but let us look at the debts where we can easily say these people did not necessarily have a choice.Sizwe Pamla, spokesperson - Cosatu
We need a conversation generally because what is currently happening is that we have 41 percent of graduates who are actually unemployed and sitting at home.Sizwe Pamla, spokesperson - Cosatu
Even the ones that have just been absorbed by the labour market, when you look at the principles of retrenchment, there is a principle in that the last one in is the first one out....you are likely to be considered for retrenchment.Sizwe Pamla, spokesperson - Cosatu
With people sitting at home you are not getting the returns on investment.Sizwe Pamla, spokesperson - Cosatu
We think that the National Treasury working with other stakeholders can find a way of ensuring that without derailing the system of higher education funding but we find pragmatic ways of ensuring that we can look at the cases of those individuals who are affected and make sure they cancel their debts as a way of allowing them to find ways of meaningfully participating in the economy.Sizwe Pamla, spokesperson - Cosatu
Click on the link below to hear the full conversation....
More from Local
Missing KwaZulu-Natal PPE worth millions reappears mysteriously - report
According to TimesLive, spokesperson Kwazi Mthethwa said the department would release details once it had established the facts.Read More
[LISTEN] Some SA hotels are opening to business travellers
Business Insider Inc associate editor Phillip de Wet has the details.Read More
Fight to have nursery schools reopened may head to court
ECD owners of South Africa co-founder Jenny De Kock says they are worried about what happens to children when they are left alone.Read More
About 10,000 donated masks stuck at OR Tambo International Airport
Mountain Club of SA president Greg Moseley says they must pay R25,000 to get the masks released by customs.Read More
Govt to appeal Court ruling declaring level 3, 4 regulations invalid
Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu said that government would appeal the North Gauteng High Court ruling and said that this appeal must be heard on an urgent basis.Read More
Law-enforcement agencies deployed to Johannesburg CBD as part of Okae Molao
Okae Molao is an operation that seeks to ensure that shoppers and business owners adhere to lockdown regulations.Read More
Three people arrested for transporting dagga from Hillbrow to Tshwane
Gauteng police commissioner lieutenant-general Elias Mawela says people in Tshwane are not observing lockdown regulations.Read More
Absa ends sponsorship of PSL
"While we will no longer be the anchor sponsor for the PSL, soccer will always remain close to our hearts."Read More
Lockdown regulations case was badly litigated - Pierre de Vos
Constitutional law expert Pierre de Vos says the judgment has merits of being appealed and overturned.Read More
Gauteng recoveries reach 2,169 as SA's death rate nears 800
The Western and Eastern Cape now account for 78% of all cases recorded in South Africa.Read More