Three people arrested for transporting dagga from Hillbrow to Tshwane
Gauteng police commissioner lieutenant-general Elias Mawela has expressed his concern with people, not observation lockdown regulations.
Mawela is facilitating a roadblock in Tshwane and says it is business as usual in the city centre.
Speaking to Clement Manyathela, he explains how many people they have arrested so far.
People are out and about with their ordinary lives some don' observe the social distance and they are not putting on their masks.Lieutenant-General Elias Mawela, Police commissioner - Gauteng
I am glad to announce that 666 wanted suspects were arrested for various crimes in the province.Lieutenant-General Elias Mawela, Police commissioner - Gauteng
Mawela says during the roadblock in Tshwane, they recovered a stolen vehicle and made arrests.
We also arrested three people who were transporting dagga from Hillbrow, there were delivering it somewhere here in Tshwane.Lieutenant-General Elias Mawela, Police commissioner - Gauteng
Two suspects arrested in Pretoria with 2 bags full of compressed dagga and driving a suspected stollen car.— MEC Faith Mazibuko (@FaithMazibukoSA) June 4, 2020
Police stopped the vehicle at a roadblock. The occupants said they are from Hilbrow and one of them is going to the hospital.
Police searched the boot and found dagga. pic.twitter.com/kio5crNKab
Listen to the full interview below...
