How to set up your home workstation

4 June 2020 2:47 PM
by
Tags:
working from home
home workstation
Karo director John Karle suggests simple steps to improve the way you work at home using items around the house.

COVID-19 has forced some people to work from home with a workstation that does not include an adjustable monitor, separate keyboard and mouse, adjustable chair and a footrest.

If you do not have a perfect home office setup, Karo director John Karle suggests simple steps to improve the way you work at home using items around the house, to create a healthier and better working environment.

Karle says one should focus on their posture before they get to work.

Get a desk, you need something that is firm and that you can get your legs underneath the desk.

John Karle, Director - Karo

Pull up your chair, something that is also secure and not wobbly. What you have got to do is place your wrists onto the table and the angle between your forearm and your upper arm needs to be 90 degrees.

John Karle, Director - Karo

He suggests you avoid dangling feet.

We need to support our feet. Get multiple books, an old shoe box, anything that you can rest your foot on.

John Karle, Director - Karo

If you're using your dining room chair you also find your backrest might be these wooden slats and it is uncomfortable, get a cushion and put it between the backrest and your back.

John Karle, Director - Karo

Pull out the shoe boxes, books, anything that can raise your laptop to a level where you are looking directly at the monitor. What one ideally needs then is a wireless or a wired separate keyboard so that you can put the keyboard on the table in front of you, right on the front edge of the desk so that you not leaning toward the keyboard.

John Karle, Director - Karo

In your whole workstation setup, bring the things towards you. You mustn't be stretching towards it.

John Karle, Director - Karo

Lastly and most importantly, Karle says you must get up and move around at least every 45 minutes.

Click on the link below to hear more...


