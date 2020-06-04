Law-enforcement agencies deployed to Johannesburg CBD as part of Okae Molao
A large contingent of members of law-enforcement agencies was deployed in the Johannesburg CBD on Thursday as part of operation Okae Molao - an operation that seeks to ensure that shoppers and business owners adhere to Level 3 lockdown regulations.
Eyewitness News (EWN) reporter Edwin Ntshidi was there.
Some shops were closed down, these are shops that are being suspected of selling fake goods.Edwin Ntshidi, Reporter - EWN
I have spoken to some owners of the shops who are saying to me 'you know what I think we are being targeted'.Edwin Ntshidi, Reporter - EWN
Social distancing from what I have observed is very difficult whereby people are close to each other. I have spotted some people with their face masks, however some did not have. We are seeing street vendors here that are selling cooked food without using protective gear. General Masha has warned that such people will be brought to book. He also said several people were arrested for breaking lockdown rules.Edwin Ntshidi, Reporter - EWN
Some of them are saying that they are abiding by the rules, they are saying they are being targeted.Edwin Ntshidi, Reporter - EWN
