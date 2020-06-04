[LISTEN] Some SA hotels are opening to business travellers
Business Insider is reporting that independent hotels have started accepting bookings, with some already available and others planning on opening to business travellers from mid-June.
The places of accommodation can however expect visits from inspectors and must on demand present proof that their guests are on essential business travel.
Business Insider Inc associate editor Phillip de Wet shares the details.
The City Lodge group has 15 hotels and counting that are already open, various other groups have some of their hotels open. Let's put it this way, we haven't found a city or a secondary city where you can't find a bed tonight if you really need one.Phillip de Wet, Associate editor - Business Insider Inc
What we are seeing from some of the groups for instance is 'get in touch with us and we will tell you whether a hotel is open'. A lot of them are also trying to gage demand.Phillip de Wet, Associate editor - Business Insider Inc
You are going to need some paperwork, you are going to need some kind of permit or letter from a company. There is a bit of difference between the hotels in what they will accept and what they won't so our best recommendation at the moment is speak to the hotel desk before you go to know what kind of paper you have to handover otherwise you might just run into trouble.Phillip de Wet, Associate editor - Business Insider Inc
