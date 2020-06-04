Oceana Group defers interim dividend payout due to Covid-19
Oceana Group is a global fishing company, ranked as one of the top 20 seafood companies in the world.
It's better known locally as producing the Lucky Star brand of pilchards.
The Money Show interviews the company CEO about local earnings and the impact of Covid-19 on exports.
Canned fish is a significant portion of Oceana's earnings, probably about 25 to 30 per cent...and obviously a staple to SA consumers and a big part of our SA earnings.Imraan Soomra, CEO - Oceana Group
The SA resource has undergone a cyclical low so a few years ago we began importing frozen fish from elsewhere so much so that this year almost all the fish in Lucky Star is from elsewhere, which we've bought predominantly from West Africa and bring back...to keep the jobs up the West Coast sustained.Imraan Soomra, CEO - Oceana Group
The hake export market in South Africa is also holding up well.
We've seen in Euro terms significant increases in those price points...especially during lockdown with our products consumed in-home, we've seen demand for South African Cape white fish soar...the real challenge was getting supply into Europe - disruptions in ports....Imraan Soomra, CEO - Oceana Group
Listen to the interview below.
Get the 10 most-read articles of the week from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show, emailed to you every Friday morning.
More from Business
This Pretoria restaurant is giving new flair to the roadhouse concept to survive
Anelda Martin is the owner of the Goddess Cafe in Pretoria and she is looking to revive the roadhouse.Read More
The reasons why Absa is ending PSL sponsorship
Absa is ending its R140m a season sponsorship of SA’s Premier Soccer League (PSL), after a 13-year relationship.Read More
Trump is battered by crisis after crisis ahead of elections - is this the end?
Covid-19 and race riots - is President Donald Trump's re-election campaign collapsing?Read More
'Government should look at aiding the entire aviation industry'
Airlines Association of Southern Africa chief executive Chris Zweigenthal says the airline revenue went to zero overnight.Read More
Shapeshifter: Springbok-turned-businessman, Bryan Habana
Former Springbok Bryan Habana about where he is at this point of his career.Read More
Skynamo is positioning its sales solution to help reps work safely in the field
Skynamo is a Field Sales management and productivity app used by manufacturers, distributors and wholesalers.Read More
How long before everyone has access to financial services
Only 54% of South Africans had a bank account in 2004, the goal is to make that 90% by 2030, where are we now.Read More
Government has two weeks to overhaul lockdown regulations
Government has two weeks to overhaul lockdown regulations they say were put in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus, or win an appeal.Read More
University of Pretoria launches free National Support Portal for SMMEs
The University of Pretoria's Centre for Entrepreneurship has launched a free National Support Portal for SMMEs.Read More
What is the cash register till showing for small enterprises?
The Yoco Small Business Recovery Monitor is a live, publicly available, small business transaction data resource.Read More