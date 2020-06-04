Streaming issues? Report here
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 18:09
Absa ends its R140m a season sponsorship of SA’s Premier Soccer League (PSL), after a 13-year relationship
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Songezo Zibi - Head of communications at ABSA
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Today at 18:39
Oceana Group defers interim dividend payout due to Covid19, but says all is well
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Imraan Soomra - CEO at Oceana Group
Today at 19:08
This Pretoria restaurant is giving new flair to the roadhouse concept to survive
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Anelda Martin - Owner at Goddess Cafe
Today at 19:18
Personal Finance Feature - What should investors do with their money now?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Today at 19:33
Small Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
15:00 - 18:00
Latest Local
Missing KwaZulu-Natal PPE worth millions reappears mysteriously - report According to TimesLive, spokesperson Kwazi Mthethwa said the department would release details once it had established the facts. 4 June 2020 4:54 PM
[LISTEN] Some SA hotels are opening to business travellers Business Insider Inc associate editor Phillip de Wet has the details. 4 June 2020 4:49 PM
Fight to have nursery schools reopened may head to court ECD owners of South Africa co-founder Jenny De Kock says they are worried about what happens to children when they are left alone. 4 June 2020 4:47 PM
View all Local
Cele feels vindicated after court overturns Mkhwebane's whistleblower report The police minister spokesperson says finally the court has ruled Saps wasn't supposed to provide protection for Zulu and Stuta. 4 June 2020 1:27 PM
What is the constitutionality behind lockdown regulations? Wits University law professor advocate James Grant unpacks government's lockdown regulations and the recent court loses. 4 June 2020 7:50 AM
'If learners are infected - with neglect - we will lay charge against MEC, HOD' Satdu Western Cape secretary Jonavon Rustin says they are not 100% sure all schools will be compliant. 3 June 2020 4:44 PM
View all Politics
Shapeshifter: Springbok-turned-businessman, Bryan Habana Former Springbok Bryan Habana about where he is at this point of his career. 3 June 2020 8:18 PM
Skynamo is positioning its sales solution to help reps work safely in the field Skynamo is a Field Sales management and productivity app used by manufacturers, distributors and wholesalers. 3 June 2020 7:18 PM
How long before everyone has access to financial services Only 54% of South Africans had a bank account in 2004, the goal is to make that 90% by 2030, where are we now. 3 June 2020 7:15 PM
View all Business
How to set up your home workstation Karo director John Karle suggests simple steps to improve the way you work at home using items around the house. 4 June 2020 2:47 PM
[LISTEN] Preparing your child for a new way of schooling under COVID-19 Human potential and parenting expert Nikki Bush shares her insights and knowledge. 3 June 2020 2:58 PM
How do I repackage myself for a new career? Business and executive coach Dawn Klatzko shares her insights. 3 June 2020 12:03 PM
View all Lifestyle
#ExtraTime with SA tennis star Chanel Simmonds In #ExtraTime, South Africa’s top-ranked female tennis player Chanel Simmonds speaks to us about life as a professional, meeting B... 3 June 2020 12:11 PM
Morena and Sirino sign 5-year deals with Sundowns Earlier this year the defending Absa Premiership champions secured the services of coach Pitso Mosimane and captain Hlompho Kekana... 2 June 2020 12:49 PM
Contact and non-contact sport training to resume. Golfers, surfers seek clarity Professional rugby and soccer teams can resume training under Level 3, says Sport Minister Nathi Mthethwa. 30 May 2020 12:48 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Styrofoam box bouncing from fast moving truck and back goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 4 June 2020 8:47 AM
[WATCH] Nurse finds people who stole her bike but UK police wont arrest them Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 4 June 2020 8:46 AM
[WATCH] Table View Primary School teachers dress as superheroes for Grade 7s Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 3 June 2020 8:46 AM
View all Entertainment
Gauteng recoveries reach 2,169 as SA's death rate nears 800 The Western and Eastern Cape now account for 78% of all cases recorded in South Africa. 3 June 2020 9:58 PM
A partnership with a good story to tell Two agencies join the Health Department and media to tell stories of frontline workers and those who’ve recovered from COVID-19. 3 June 2020 5:54 PM
'Use of force on protestors so Trump can get pic of bible to define his term' EWN US correspondent Nadia Neophytou reflects on the different demonstrations held in cities around America. 3 June 2020 7:42 AM
View all World
Thandiswa Mazwai to perform at Play Your Part Africa Live Stream Concert The icon says now is actually an important time for music because it can travel much further than any language can. 30 May 2020 7:57 AM
Mauritius has no active COVID-19 cases M&G African correspondent Simon Allison says they have tested about 7% of their population. 25 May 2020 6:32 PM
The playlist of the special Africa Day Edition of “This is Africa” This weekend’s song list for Richard Nwamba's “This is Africa” show celebrating Africa Month. 23 May 2020 8:44 PM
View all Africa
'We are not against the opening of schools, we are worried about the timing' Callers on the Eusebius McKaiser show share views on the reopening of schools. 2 June 2020 11:23 AM
SANDF findings into Collins Khosa's death absolute BS, says Eusebius Callers on the open line discuss the SANDF internal inquiry into the death of Alexandra resident Collins Khosa. 28 May 2020 10:55 AM
I think the government has gone absolutely bonkers, says Eusebius McKaiser Callers on the open line comment on the decision by the government to open congregational worship at Level 3. 27 May 2020 11:29 AM
View all Opinion

Fight to have nursery schools reopened may head to court

ECD owners of South Africa co-founder Jenny De Kock says they are worried about what happens to children when they are left alone.

Trade union Solidarity and Schools Support Centre want the government to provide clear regulations on when independent and private nursery schools may open.

The duo is threatening to take the government to court should nursery school are not allowed to open.

Speaking to Joanne Joseph, ECD owners of South Africa co-founder Jenny De Kock who says they are concerned about the safety of children who are left alone as parents go back to work.

RELATED: Are early childhood development centres re-opening far too late?

More children in the country die from other things than they could ever die from coronavirus.

Jenny De Kock, Co-founder - ECD owners of South Africa

Our big issue are the things that are happening to our children while they are left unattended.

Jenny De Kock, Co-founder - ECD owners of South Africa

De Kock says some schools have already closed their doors and they may not reopen post-COVID-19.

All we are asking for is a date for reopening. Give us a date and tell us what to prepare.

Jenny De Kock, Co-founder - ECD owners of South Africa

Listen to the full interview below...


Mask South African flag coronavirus Covid-19 lockdown 123rf

About 10,000 donated masks stuck at OR Tambo International Airport

4 June 2020 4:05 PM

Mountain Club of SA president Greg Moseley says they must pay R25,000 to get the masks released by customs.

ezp9drewsae2vijjpg

Three people arrested for transporting dagga from Hillbrow to Tshwane

4 June 2020 1:30 PM

Gauteng police commissioner lieutenant-general Elias Mawela says people in Tshwane are not observing lockdown regulations.

Lockdown levels South Africa Covid-19 coronavirus 123rf

Lockdown regulations case was badly litigated - Pierre de Vos

4 June 2020 10:57 AM

Constitutional law expert Pierre de Vos says the judgment has merits of being appealed and overturned.

Lockdown levels South Africa Covid-19 coronavirus 123rf

What is the constitutionality behind lockdown regulations?

4 June 2020 7:50 AM

Wits University law professor advocate James Grant unpacks government's lockdown regulations and the recent court loses.

200428zweligif

Gauteng recoveries reach 2,169 as SA's death rate nears 800

3 June 2020 9:58 PM

The Western and Eastern Cape now account for 78% of all cases recorded in South Africa.

eusebius-mckaiserpng

From a practical point continue to comply with Level 3 regulations - Eusebius

3 June 2020 10:58 AM

Eusebius McKaiser says government has 14 days to study the judgment that says regulations were invalid and unconstitutional.

Gavel of judge in law court legal 123rflegal 123rf

'All lockdown regulations have been declared invalid and unconstitutional'

3 June 2020 8:13 AM

Liberty Fighters Network's Reyno Dawid de Beer says the court declared all levels as invalid not just level three and four.

masks-surgical-ppe-protective-gear-123rf

Vanished PPEs in KZN might amount to millions of rands

2 June 2020 4:47 PM

EWN reporter Nkosikhona Duma says the matter is under investigation and there is no clarity on how the equipment disappeared.

180419 M Khan M1 victim driving license

City of Joburg opens four licensing centres

2 June 2020 3:53 PM

MMC for Public Safety Mally Mokoena says they are working with 33% of staff for drivers license renewal and car registration.

Critical-care-ICU-hospital-patient-doctor-ventilator-Covid19-health-worker-123rf

'Number of trauma cases have increased since unbanning of alcohol'

2 June 2020 1:09 PM

Chris Baragwanath Hospital CEO Dr Nkele Lesia says Level 3 started the number of trauma cases has doubled.

