Fight to have nursery schools reopened may head to court

Trade union Solidarity and Schools Support Centre want the government to provide clear regulations on when independent and private nursery schools may open.

The duo is threatening to take the government to court should nursery school are not allowed to open.

Speaking to Joanne Joseph, ECD owners of South Africa co-founder Jenny De Kock who says they are concerned about the safety of children who are left alone as parents go back to work.

More children in the country die from other things than they could ever die from coronavirus. Jenny De Kock, Co-founder - ECD owners of South Africa

Our big issue are the things that are happening to our children while they are left unattended. Jenny De Kock, Co-founder - ECD owners of South Africa

De Kock says some schools have already closed their doors and they may not reopen post-COVID-19.

All we are asking for is a date for reopening. Give us a date and tell us what to prepare. Jenny De Kock, Co-founder - ECD owners of South Africa

