Fight to have nursery schools reopened may head to court
Trade union Solidarity and Schools Support Centre want the government to provide clear regulations on when independent and private nursery schools may open.
The duo is threatening to take the government to court should nursery school are not allowed to open.
Speaking to Joanne Joseph, ECD owners of South Africa co-founder Jenny De Kock who says they are concerned about the safety of children who are left alone as parents go back to work.
RELATED: Are early childhood development centres re-opening far too late?
More children in the country die from other things than they could ever die from coronavirus.Jenny De Kock, Co-founder - ECD owners of South Africa
Our big issue are the things that are happening to our children while they are left unattended.Jenny De Kock, Co-founder - ECD owners of South Africa
De Kock says some schools have already closed their doors and they may not reopen post-COVID-19.
All we are asking for is a date for reopening. Give us a date and tell us what to prepare.Jenny De Kock, Co-founder - ECD owners of South Africa
Listen to the full interview below...
More from Information about Covid-19 coronavirus
About 10,000 donated masks stuck at OR Tambo International Airport
Mountain Club of SA president Greg Moseley says they must pay R25,000 to get the masks released by customs.Read More
Three people arrested for transporting dagga from Hillbrow to Tshwane
Gauteng police commissioner lieutenant-general Elias Mawela says people in Tshwane are not observing lockdown regulations.Read More
Lockdown regulations case was badly litigated - Pierre de Vos
Constitutional law expert Pierre de Vos says the judgment has merits of being appealed and overturned.Read More
What is the constitutionality behind lockdown regulations?
Wits University law professor advocate James Grant unpacks government's lockdown regulations and the recent court loses.Read More
Gauteng recoveries reach 2,169 as SA's death rate nears 800
The Western and Eastern Cape now account for 78% of all cases recorded in South Africa.Read More
From a practical point continue to comply with Level 3 regulations - Eusebius
Eusebius McKaiser says government has 14 days to study the judgment that says regulations were invalid and unconstitutional.Read More
'All lockdown regulations have been declared invalid and unconstitutional'
Liberty Fighters Network's Reyno Dawid de Beer says the court declared all levels as invalid not just level three and four.Read More
Vanished PPEs in KZN might amount to millions of rands
EWN reporter Nkosikhona Duma says the matter is under investigation and there is no clarity on how the equipment disappeared.Read More
City of Joburg opens four licensing centres
MMC for Public Safety Mally Mokoena says they are working with 33% of staff for drivers license renewal and car registration.Read More
'Number of trauma cases have increased since unbanning of alcohol'
Chris Baragwanath Hospital CEO Dr Nkele Lesia says Level 3 started the number of trauma cases has doubled.Read More