The reasons why Absa is ending PSL sponsorship

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has announced the end of its relationship with main sponsor Absa.

The announcement brings to an end a 16-year relationship that will be a major loss to South African football.

Before Covid-19 we were already facing a recession...so it's something that we've carefully considered over a period of time and entered into discussions with PSL for not extending - so it predates Covid-19 but I think the event itself has made things even more difficult. Songezo Zibi, marketing and corporate relations - ABSA

The one thing I can tell you about football is its incredible reach into all income groups...all banking segments. We've done studies where we've compared it on a segment by segment basis in terms of volume and income right through every major sponsorship and football comes out tops... Songezo Zibi, marketing and corporate relations - ABSA

So if anybody can stay in football on a significant scale like this I think we would if we could - and one day Covid-19 will be over and there will be some kind of normality.

Football is something we remain interested in and we continue to explore with the PSL what else we can do that is more within our range of affordability. Songezo Zibi, marketing and corporate sponsorship - ABSA

