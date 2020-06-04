The reasons why Absa is ending PSL sponsorship
The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has announced the end of its relationship with main sponsor Absa.
The announcement brings to an end a 16-year relationship that will be a major loss to South African football.
Before Covid-19 we were already facing a recession...so it's something that we've carefully considered over a period of time and entered into discussions with PSL for not extending - so it predates Covid-19 but I think the event itself has made things even more difficult.Songezo Zibi, marketing and corporate relations - ABSA
The one thing I can tell you about football is its incredible reach into all income groups...all banking segments. We've done studies where we've compared it on a segment by segment basis in terms of volume and income right through every major sponsorship and football comes out tops...Songezo Zibi, marketing and corporate relations - ABSA
So if anybody can stay in football on a significant scale like this I think we would if we could - and one day Covid-19 will be over and there will be some kind of normality.
Football is something we remain interested in and we continue to explore with the PSL what else we can do that is more within our range of affordability.Songezo Zibi, marketing and corporate sponsorship - ABSA
Get the 10 most-read articles of the week from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show, emailed to you every Friday morning.
More from Business
This Pretoria restaurant is giving new flair to the roadhouse concept to survive
Anelda Martin is the owner of the Goddess Cafe in Pretoria and she is looking to revive the roadhouse.Read More
Oceana Group defers interim dividend payout due to Covid-19
Oceana fishing has deferred their interim dividend payout due to Covid19, but says all is well.Read More
Trump is battered by crisis after crisis ahead of elections - is this the end?
Covid-19 and race riots - is President Donald Trump's re-election campaign collapsing?Read More
'Government should look at aiding the entire aviation industry'
Airlines Association of Southern Africa chief executive Chris Zweigenthal says the airline revenue went to zero overnight.Read More
Shapeshifter: Springbok-turned-businessman, Bryan Habana
Former Springbok Bryan Habana about where he is at this point of his career.Read More
Skynamo is positioning its sales solution to help reps work safely in the field
Skynamo is a Field Sales management and productivity app used by manufacturers, distributors and wholesalers.Read More
How long before everyone has access to financial services
Only 54% of South Africans had a bank account in 2004, the goal is to make that 90% by 2030, where are we now.Read More
Government has two weeks to overhaul lockdown regulations
Government has two weeks to overhaul lockdown regulations they say were put in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus, or win an appeal.Read More
University of Pretoria launches free National Support Portal for SMMEs
The University of Pretoria's Centre for Entrepreneurship has launched a free National Support Portal for SMMEs.Read More
What is the cash register till showing for small enterprises?
The Yoco Small Business Recovery Monitor is a live, publicly available, small business transaction data resource.Read More