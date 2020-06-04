Missing KwaZulu-Natal PPE worth millions reappears mysteriously - report
TimesLive reported on Thursday that large quantities of personal protective equipment (PPE), initially reported missing while en route to schools in KwaZulu-Natal, have mysteriously reappeared.
According to the report, Kwazi Mthethwa, spokesperson for education MEC Kwazi Mshengu, confirmed that the PPE had been recovered and that someone would be held accountable.
Mthethwa said the department would release more details once it had established all the facts.
June 4, 2020
