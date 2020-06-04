Missing KwaZulu-Natal PPE worth millions reappears mysteriously - report

Today at 18:09 Absa ends its R140m a season sponsorship of SA’s Premier Soccer League (PSL), after a 13-year relationship The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Songezo Zibi - Head of communications at ABSA

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective

Today at 18:39 Oceana Group defers interim dividend payout due to Covid19, but says all is well The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Imraan Soomra - CEO at Oceana Group

Today at 19:08 This Pretoria restaurant is giving new flair to the roadhouse concept to survive The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Anelda Martin - Owner at Goddess Cafe

Today at 19:18 Personal Finance Feature - What should investors do with their money now? The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital

