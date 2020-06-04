'Government should look at aiding the entire aviation industry'

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula says Airports Company South Africa (Acsa) needs R11 billion to address the impact of the pandemic.

The ban on air travels during the COVID-19 lockdown, saw the aviation industry lose revenue.

Speaking to Joanne Joseph, Airlines Association of Southern Africa chief executive Chris Zweigenthal they are hoping to have a slow start domestic flights resume operating.

Right from the start of the lockdown, we approached the government to consider some sort of financial aid and relief for the airline and that is still under consideration. Chris Zweigenthal, Chief executive - Airlines Association of Southern Africa

The airline revenue went to zero overnight on 27 March. I think the government should look at the entire aviation for aiding support. Chris Zweigenthal, Chief executive - Airlines Association of Southern Africa

