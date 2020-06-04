This Pretoria restaurant is giving new flair to the roadhouse concept to survive

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 702 Gradient Aubrey Masango 702 Gradient
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 22:05
Since unbanning of alcohol number of trauma cases have increased
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Professor Charles Parry
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Body of SA medical student to be repatriated from Cuba Fifth-year medical student Sibusiso Qongqo died in Havana on 29 April. 4 June 2020 6:17 PM
Child Protection Week: Women & Men Against Child Abuse 'at a breaking point' Director Miranda Jordan expresses her frustration with the justice system. 4 June 2020 5:19 PM
[LISTEN] Some SA hotels are opening to business travellers Business Insider Inc associate editor Phillip de Wet has the details. 4 June 2020 4:49 PM
View all Local
Cele feels vindicated after court overturns Mkhwebane's whistleblower report The police minister spokesperson says finally the court has ruled Saps wasn't supposed to provide protection for Zulu and Stuta. 4 June 2020 1:27 PM
What is the constitutionality behind lockdown regulations? Wits University law professor advocate James Grant unpacks government's lockdown regulations and the recent court loses. 4 June 2020 7:50 AM
'If learners are infected - with neglect - we will lay charge against MEC, HOD' Satdu Western Cape secretary Jonavon Rustin says they are not 100% sure all schools will be compliant. 3 June 2020 4:44 PM
View all Politics
This Pretoria restaurant is giving new flair to the roadhouse concept to survive Anelda Martin is the owner of the Goddess Cafe in Pretoria and she is looking to revive the roadhouse. 4 June 2020 8:16 PM
Oceana Group defers interim dividend payout due to Covid-19 Oceana fishing has deferred their interim dividend payout due to Covid19, but says all is well. 4 June 2020 7:26 PM
The reasons why Absa is ending PSL sponsorship Absa is ending its R140m a season sponsorship of SA’s Premier Soccer League (PSL), after a 13-year relationship. 4 June 2020 6:46 PM
View all Business
How to set up your home workstation Karo director John Karle suggests simple steps to improve the way you work at home using items around the house. 4 June 2020 2:47 PM
[LISTEN] Preparing your child for a new way of schooling under COVID-19 Human potential and parenting expert Nikki Bush shares her insights and knowledge. 3 June 2020 2:58 PM
How do I repackage myself for a new career? Business and executive coach Dawn Klatzko shares her insights. 3 June 2020 12:03 PM
View all Lifestyle
Absa ends sponsorship of PSL "While we will no longer be the anchor sponsor for the PSL, soccer will always remain close to our hearts." 4 June 2020 11:58 AM
#ExtraTime with SA tennis star Chanel Simmonds In #ExtraTime, South Africa’s top-ranked female tennis player Chanel Simmonds speaks to us about life as a professional, meeting B... 3 June 2020 12:11 PM
Morena and Sirino sign 5-year deals with Sundowns Earlier this year the defending Absa Premiership champions secured the services of coach Pitso Mosimane and captain Hlompho Kekana... 2 June 2020 12:49 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Styrofoam box bouncing from fast moving truck and back goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 4 June 2020 8:47 AM
[WATCH] Nurse finds people who stole her bike but UK police wont arrest them Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 4 June 2020 8:46 AM
[WATCH] Table View Primary School teachers dress as superheroes for Grade 7s Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 3 June 2020 8:46 AM
View all Entertainment
Gauteng recoveries reach 2,169 as SA's death rate nears 800 The Western and Eastern Cape now account for 78% of all cases recorded in South Africa. 3 June 2020 9:58 PM
A partnership with a good story to tell Two agencies join the Health Department and media to tell stories of frontline workers and those who’ve recovered from COVID-19. 3 June 2020 5:54 PM
'Use of force on protestors so Trump can get pic of bible to define his term' EWN US correspondent Nadia Neophytou reflects on the different demonstrations held in cities around America. 3 June 2020 7:42 AM
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Home
arrow_forward
Business

This Pretoria restaurant is giving new flair to the roadhouse concept to survive

4 June 2020 8:16 PM
by
Tags:
COVID-19
Miss Cake
Anelda Martin
roadhouse
Anelda Martin is the owner of the Goddess Cafe in Pretoria and she is looking to revive the roadhouse.

Remember Uncle Charlie's in Johannesburg?

There used to be iconic roadhouses in the 70s and 80s.

Now, in the Covid-19 era, where crowded restaurants may become a thing of the past, the proprietor of a Pretoria cafe wants to revive the concept.

We have a restaurant and a coffee shop and we're hanging in there trying to make things work - so I came up with the idea of a roadhouse - meaning that everybody can sit in their cars and come as a family, get their trays on the side of their windows... enjoy a restaurant experience.

Anelda Martin - Goddess Cafe

So we're trying very hard to bring the experience from within into the car...

Anelda Martin - Goddess Cafe

I remember going as a kid and it was always a novel experience...always a feelgood...so considering where we are now with Covid-19 I don't think people would go anywhere now for a treat - and a lot of people I think are dying to bring their kids for nostalgic reasons.

Anelda Martin - Goddess Cafe

Listen to the full interview below.

Get the 10 most-read articles of the week from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show, emailed to you every Friday morning.


4 June 2020 8:16 PM
by
Tags:
COVID-19
Miss Cake
Anelda Martin
roadhouse

More from Business

missionjpg

Oceana Group defers interim dividend payout due to Covid-19

4 June 2020 7:26 PM

Oceana fishing has deferred their interim dividend payout due to Covid19, but says all is well.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

180417-psl-relegationedjpg

The reasons why Absa is ending PSL sponsorship

4 June 2020 6:46 PM

Absa is ending its R140m a season sponsorship of SA’s Premier Soccer League (PSL), after a 13-year relationship.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

US President Donald Trump in New York 2017 123rfpolitics 123rf

Trump is battered by crisis after crisis ahead of elections - is this the end?

4 June 2020 6:37 PM

Covid-19 and race riots - is President Donald Trump's re-election campaign collapsing?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

8a258830-d0ff-49c1-8a4e-f9475828040c.jpg

'Government should look at aiding the entire aviation industry'

4 June 2020 5:11 PM

Airlines Association of Southern Africa chief executive Chris Zweigenthal says the airline revenue went to zero overnight.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

151007BrianHabana-gif.gif

Shapeshifter: Springbok-turned-businessman, Bryan Habana

3 June 2020 8:18 PM

Former Springbok Bryan Habana about where he is at this point of his career.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

download-20jpg

Skynamo is positioning its sales solution to help reps work safely in the field

3 June 2020 7:18 PM

Skynamo is a Field Sales management and productivity app used by manufacturers, distributors and wholesalers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

123rf A pile of two hundred rand notes, South African currency money

How long before everyone has access to financial services

3 June 2020 7:15 PM

Only 54% of South Africans had a bank account in 2004, the goal is to make that 90% by 2030, where are we now.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lockdown levels South Africa Covid-19 coronavirus 123rf

Government has two weeks to overhaul lockdown regulations

3 June 2020 6:42 PM

Government has two weeks to overhaul lockdown regulations they say were put in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus, or win an appeal.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

vertical-logopng

University of Pretoria launches free National Support Portal for SMMEs

2 June 2020 7:45 PM

The University of Pretoria's Centre for Entrepreneurship has launched a free National Support Portal for SMMEs.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sorry we closed small business 123rfbusiness 123rf

What is the cash register till showing for small enterprises?

2 June 2020 7:18 PM

The Yoco Small Business Recovery Monitor is a live, publicly available, small business transaction data resource.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Missing KwaZulu-Natal PPE worth millions reappears mysteriously - report

Local

Govt to appeal court ruling declaring level 3, 4 regulations invalid

Local

Law-enforcement agencies deployed to Johannesburg CBD as part of Okae Molao

Local

EWN Highlights

Global vaccines programme gets $8.8bn shot in the arm

4 June 2020 8:45 PM

Twitter refuses to rule out suspending Trump's account

4 June 2020 8:22 PM

NMF rallies behind George Floyd protests, condemns Collins Khosa killing

4 June 2020 8:12 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA