This Pretoria restaurant is giving new flair to the roadhouse concept to survive
Remember Uncle Charlie's in Johannesburg?
There used to be iconic roadhouses in the 70s and 80s.
Now, in the Covid-19 era, where crowded restaurants may become a thing of the past, the proprietor of a Pretoria cafe wants to revive the concept.
We have a restaurant and a coffee shop and we're hanging in there trying to make things work - so I came up with the idea of a roadhouse - meaning that everybody can sit in their cars and come as a family, get their trays on the side of their windows... enjoy a restaurant experience.Anelda Martin - Goddess Cafe
So we're trying very hard to bring the experience from within into the car...Anelda Martin - Goddess Cafe
I remember going as a kid and it was always a novel experience...always a feelgood...so considering where we are now with Covid-19 I don't think people would go anywhere now for a treat - and a lot of people I think are dying to bring their kids for nostalgic reasons.Anelda Martin - Goddess Cafe
Listen to the full interview below.
