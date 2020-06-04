Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 22:05
Since unbanning of alcohol number of trauma cases have increased
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Professor Charles Parry
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
Latest Local
Body of SA medical student to be repatriated from Cuba Fifth-year medical student Sibusiso Qongqo died in Havana on 29 April. 4 June 2020 6:17 PM
Child Protection Week: Women & Men Against Child Abuse 'at a breaking point' Director Miranda Jordan expresses her frustration with the justice system. 4 June 2020 5:19 PM
Missing KwaZulu-Natal PPE worth millions reappears mysteriously - report Education MEC Kwazi Mshengu's spokesperson Kwazi Mthethwa told Joanne Joseph on Afternoon Drive that an investigation was ongoing. 4 June 2020 4:54 PM
View all Local
Cele feels vindicated after court overturns Mkhwebane's whistleblower report The police minister spokesperson says finally the court has ruled Saps wasn't supposed to provide protection for Zulu and Stuta. 4 June 2020 1:27 PM
What is the constitutionality behind lockdown regulations? Wits University law professor advocate James Grant unpacks government's lockdown regulations and the recent court loses. 4 June 2020 7:50 AM
'If learners are infected - with neglect - we will lay charge against MEC, HOD' Satdu Western Cape secretary Jonavon Rustin says they are not 100% sure all schools will be compliant. 3 June 2020 4:44 PM
View all Politics
This Pretoria restaurant is giving new flair to the roadhouse concept to survive Anelda Martin is the owner of the Goddess Cafe in Pretoria and she is looking to revive the roadhouse. 4 June 2020 8:16 PM
Oceana Group defers interim dividend payout due to Covid-19 Oceana fishing has deferred their interim dividend payout due to Covid19, but says all is well. 4 June 2020 7:26 PM
The reasons why Absa is ending PSL sponsorship Absa is ending its R140m a season sponsorship of SA's Premier Soccer League (PSL), after a 13-year relationship. 4 June 2020 6:46 PM
View all Business
View all Lifestyle
Absa ends sponsorship of PSL "While we will no longer be the anchor sponsor for the PSL, soccer will always remain close to our hearts." 4 June 2020 11:58 AM
#ExtraTime with SA tennis star Chanel Simmonds In #ExtraTime, South Africa's top-ranked female tennis player Chanel Simmonds speaks to us about life as a professional, meeting B... 3 June 2020 12:11 PM
Morena and Sirino sign 5-year deals with Sundowns Earlier this year the defending Absa Premiership champions secured the services of coach Pitso Mosimane and captain Hlompho Kekana... 2 June 2020 12:49 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Styrofoam box bouncing from fast moving truck and back goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 4 June 2020 8:47 AM
[WATCH] Nurse finds people who stole her bike but UK police wont arrest them Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 4 June 2020 8:46 AM
[WATCH] Table View Primary School teachers dress as superheroes for Grade 7s Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 3 June 2020 8:46 AM
View all Entertainment
Gauteng recoveries reach 2,169 as SA's death rate nears 800 The Western and Eastern Cape now account for 78% of all cases recorded in South Africa. 3 June 2020 9:58 PM
A partnership with a good story to tell Two agencies join the Health Department and media to tell stories of frontline workers and those who've recovered from COVID-19. 3 June 2020 5:54 PM
'Use of force on protestors so Trump can get pic of bible to define his term' EWN US correspondent Nadia Neophytou reflects on the different demonstrations held in cities around America. 3 June 2020 7:42 AM
View all World
Thandiswa Mazwai to perform at Play Your Part Africa Live Stream Concert The icon says now is actually an important time for music because it can travel much further than any language can. 30 May 2020 7:57 AM
Mauritius has no active COVID-19 cases M&G African correspondent Simon Allison says they have tested about 7% of their population. 25 May 2020 6:32 PM
The playlist of the special Africa Day Edition of "This is Africa" This weekend's song list for Richard Nwamba's "This is Africa" show celebrating Africa Month. 23 May 2020 8:44 PM
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Child Protection Week: Women & Men Against Child Abuse 'at a breaking point'

4 June 2020 5:19 PM
by
SA justice system
Child Protection Week
chidlren
Director Miranda Jordan expresses her frustration with the justice system.

Reflecting on Child Protection Week, Women and Men Against Child Abuse director Miranda Jordan has expressed her frustrations with the justice system.

Jordan was speaking to Joanne Joseph on the Afternoon Drive about the slow progress that has been made in two cases - the sexual harassment case against a former Bryanston High School sports coach, that's again been postponed, as well as the Carletonville creche case which resumes in a few weeks.

RELATED: Bryanston High School sexual abuse case handled 'badly'

ALSO RELATED: Mother of child abused at Carletonville crèche to take legal action

She says there has been poor communication from prosecutors involved in both cases.

Their communication has been dismal.

Miranda Jordan, Director - Women & Men Against Child Abuse

I feel like 24 years later, speaking on subjects regarding child abuse, I am talking about the same thing. We were promised that we were going to really see some changes happening when we looked at the justice system and particularly children.

Miranda Jordan, Director - Women & Men Against Child Abuse

There is almost no other organisation that monitors court cases to the extent that we do ... we are at breaking point. Why should we have to handhold them through the cases where justice should be communicating with them? We have had to take this ourselves to the senior public prosecutors and they demand that they speak to us and all the parents involved in all these cases.

Miranda Jordan, Director - Women & Men Against Child Abuse

Click on the link below to hear the full conversation...


More from Local

sibusiso-qongqojpg

Body of SA medical student to be repatriated from Cuba

4 June 2020 6:17 PM

Fifth-year medical student Sibusiso Qongqo died in Havana on 29 April.

Read More arrow_forward

masks-picjpg

Missing KwaZulu-Natal PPE worth millions reappears mysteriously - report

4 June 2020 4:54 PM

Education MEC Kwazi Mshengu's spokesperson Kwazi Mthethwa told Joanne Joseph on Afternoon Drive that an investigation was ongoing.

Read More arrow_forward

Generic Hotel Bedroom

[LISTEN] Some SA hotels are opening to business travellers

4 June 2020 4:49 PM

Business Insider Inc associate editor Phillip de Wet has the details.

Read More arrow_forward

Children pupils back to school Grade 1 123rfeducation 123lifestyle 123rf

Fight to have nursery schools reopened may head to court

4 June 2020 4:47 PM

ECD owners of South Africa co-founder Jenny De Kock says they are worried about what happens to children when they are left alone.

Read More arrow_forward

Mask South African flag coronavirus Covid-19 lockdown 123rf

About 10,000 donated masks stuck at OR Tambo International Airport

4 June 2020 4:05 PM

Mountain Club of SA president Greg Moseley says they must pay R25,000 to get the masks released by customs.

Read More arrow_forward

190809-jackson-mthembu-edjpg

Govt to appeal court ruling declaring level 3, 4 regulations invalid

4 June 2020 3:45 PM

Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu said that government would appeal the North Gauteng High Court ruling and said that this appeal must be heard on an urgent basis.

Read More arrow_forward

190807jozijpegjpg

Law-enforcement agencies deployed to Johannesburg CBD as part of Okae Molao

4 June 2020 3:43 PM

Okae Molao is an operation that seeks to ensure that shoppers and business owners adhere to lockdown regulations.

Read More arrow_forward

ezp9drewsae2vijjpg

Three people arrested for transporting dagga from Hillbrow to Tshwane

4 June 2020 1:30 PM

Gauteng police commissioner lieutenant-general Elias Mawela says people in Tshwane are not observing lockdown regulations.

Read More arrow_forward

Celebration Education Graduation Student Success Learning Concept 123rf

Cosatu wants historic student debts cleared

4 June 2020 1:05 PM

The trade union federation says COVID-19 has deepened the financial stress that is faced by many workers and graduates.

Read More arrow_forward

190916-psl-logo-edjpg

Absa ends sponsorship of PSL

4 June 2020 11:58 AM

"While we will no longer be the anchor sponsor for the PSL, soccer will always remain close to our hearts."

Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Missing KwaZulu-Natal PPE worth millions reappears mysteriously - report

Local

Govt to appeal court ruling declaring level 3, 4 regulations invalid

Local

Law-enforcement agencies deployed to Johannesburg CBD as part of Okae Molao

Local

EWN Highlights

Global vaccines programme gets $8.8bn shot in the arm

4 June 2020 8:45 PM

Twitter refuses to rule out suspending Trump's account

4 June 2020 8:22 PM

NMF rallies behind George Floyd protests, condemns Collins Khosa killing

4 June 2020 8:12 PM

