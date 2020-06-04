Child Protection Week: Women & Men Against Child Abuse 'at a breaking point'
Reflecting on Child Protection Week, Women and Men Against Child Abuse director Miranda Jordan has expressed her frustrations with the justice system.
Jordan was speaking to Joanne Joseph on the Afternoon Drive about the slow progress that has been made in two cases - the sexual harassment case against a former Bryanston High School sports coach, that’s again been postponed, as well as the Carletonville creche case which resumes in a few weeks.
RELATED: Bryanston High School sexual abuse case handled 'badly'
ALSO RELATED: Mother of child abused at Carletonville crèche to take legal action
She says there has been poor communication from prosecutors involved in both cases.
Their communication has been dismal.Miranda Jordan, Director - Women & Men Against Child Abuse
I feel like 24 years later, speaking on subjects regarding child abuse, I am talking about the same thing. We were promised that we were going to really see some changes happening when we looked at the justice system and particularly children.Miranda Jordan, Director - Women & Men Against Child Abuse
There is almost no other organisation that monitors court cases to the extent that we do ... we are at breaking point. Why should we have to handhold them through the cases where justice should be communicating with them? We have had to take this ourselves to the senior public prosecutors and they demand that they speak to us and all the parents involved in all these cases.Miranda Jordan, Director - Women & Men Against Child Abuse
Click on the link below to hear the full conversation...
