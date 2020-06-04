Body of SA medical student to be repatriated from Cuba
The African National Congress (ANC) in the Eastern Cape says it welcomes a decision to speed up the process of returning fifth-year medical student Sibusiso Qongqo's mortal remains from Cuba.
Qongqo who is from Cofimvaba died in Havana on 29 April.
At the time of his death South Africa's borders, port entries - including airports - were closed.
On Thursday, the ANC in the Eastern Cape released a statement saying they have been assured by Premier Oscar Mabuyane that deliberations took place between the provincial government, national government and the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) to have Qongqo's body returned.
Joanne Joseph spoke to provincial secretary of the ANC Lulama Ngcukayitobi to find out more.
They have agreed that the body and the remains of Sibusiso must be repatriated back to South Africa. There is an assurance.Lulama Ngcukayitobi, Provincial secretary - ANC Eastern Cape
The family says they have received confirmation on the matter and that the body is expected to arrive on 2 July.
Qongqo's sister Phiwokuhle says this is positive feedback.
We did understand the regulations of the lockdown, it is not that we wanted them to bring the body tomorrow, all we wanted was the body to come back. To the family it is very delighting to learn that we can bury him at home, that's all we wanted.Phiwokuhle Qongqo, Sibusiso Qongqo's sister
Click on the link below to hear more...
More from Local
Child Protection Week: Women & Men Against Child Abuse 'at a breaking point'
Director Miranda Jordan expresses her frustration with the justice system.Read More
Missing KwaZulu-Natal PPE worth millions reappears mysteriously - report
Education MEC Kwazi Mshengu's spokesperson Kwazi Mthethwa told Joanne Joseph on Afternoon Drive that an investigation was ongoing.Read More
[LISTEN] Some SA hotels are opening to business travellers
Business Insider Inc associate editor Phillip de Wet has the details.Read More
Fight to have nursery schools reopened may head to court
ECD owners of South Africa co-founder Jenny De Kock says they are worried about what happens to children when they are left alone.Read More
About 10,000 donated masks stuck at OR Tambo International Airport
Mountain Club of SA president Greg Moseley says they must pay R25,000 to get the masks released by customs.Read More
Govt to appeal court ruling declaring level 3, 4 regulations invalid
Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu said that government would appeal the North Gauteng High Court ruling and said that this appeal must be heard on an urgent basis.Read More
Law-enforcement agencies deployed to Johannesburg CBD as part of Okae Molao
Okae Molao is an operation that seeks to ensure that shoppers and business owners adhere to lockdown regulations.Read More
Three people arrested for transporting dagga from Hillbrow to Tshwane
Gauteng police commissioner lieutenant-general Elias Mawela says people in Tshwane are not observing lockdown regulations.Read More
Cosatu wants historic student debts cleared
The trade union federation says COVID-19 has deepened the financial stress that is faced by many workers and graduates.Read More
Absa ends sponsorship of PSL
"While we will no longer be the anchor sponsor for the PSL, soccer will always remain close to our hearts."Read More