Body of SA medical student to be repatriated from Cuba

The African National Congress (ANC) in the Eastern Cape says it welcomes a decision to speed up the process of returning fifth-year medical student Sibusiso Qongqo's mortal remains from Cuba.

Qongqo who is from Cofimvaba died in Havana on 29 April.

At the time of his death South Africa's borders, port entries - including airports - were closed.

On Thursday, the ANC in the Eastern Cape released a statement saying they have been assured by Premier Oscar Mabuyane that deliberations took place between the provincial government, national government and the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) to have Qongqo's body returned.

Joanne Joseph spoke to provincial secretary of the ANC Lulama Ngcukayitobi to find out more.

They have agreed that the body and the remains of Sibusiso must be repatriated back to South Africa. There is an assurance. Lulama Ngcukayitobi, Provincial secretary - ANC Eastern Cape

The family says they have received confirmation on the matter and that the body is expected to arrive on 2 July.

Qongqo's sister Phiwokuhle says this is positive feedback.

We did understand the regulations of the lockdown, it is not that we wanted them to bring the body tomorrow, all we wanted was the body to come back. To the family it is very delighting to learn that we can bury him at home, that's all we wanted. Phiwokuhle Qongqo, Sibusiso Qongqo's sister

