'Unrest in USA over black lives will yield lasting reforms'

A private memorial service was held Thursday afternoon in Minneapolis for George Floyd, whose death in police custody triggered widespread protests across the United States and other countries in the world.

RELATED: Chaos erupts in US as protestors demand justice for George Floyd's death

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Georgia State Senate candidate and Black Futurists Group managing director Devin Barrington Ward to reflect on what has been happening in the USA.

Barrington Ward says he believes that the last 10 days of protests will bring lasting change.

We just received amazing news out of Los Angeles that the mayor will be taking up to $250 million out of the police budget and reinvesting that money back into black communities. I believe that was only possible to devert from the broken system of policing because people have had enough and people took to the streets and there was a different energy and a different intention. Devin Barrington Ward, Candidate - Georgia State Senate

In addition to that, the city of Minneapolis where Floyd was killed, the city council wants to disband the police department and start from scratch, he says.

I believe that because all of the unrest that has been going, we will see some lasting reforms. The power of protest is important but it has to be paired with the power of public policy. Devin Barrington Ward, Candidate - Georgia State Senate

Listen below to the full conversation: