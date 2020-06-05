'Unrest in USA over black lives will yield lasting reforms'

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Gauteng recoveries reach 2,222, Western Cape records 54 more COVID-19 deaths There were 34,696 tests since the previous report, bringing the total to 820,675. 4 June 2020 9:48 PM
Body of SA medical student to be repatriated from Cuba Fifth-year medical student Sibusiso Qongqo died in Havana on 29 April. 4 June 2020 6:17 PM
Child Protection Week: Women & Men Against Child Abuse 'at a breaking point' Director Miranda Jordan expresses her frustration with the justice system. 4 June 2020 5:19 PM
ANC calls on South Africans to wear black on Fridays to fight racism - Pule Mabe The spokesperson says the campaign is in solidarity with all the countries that are experiencing institutionalised racism. 5 June 2020 9:25 AM
Prof Thuli Madonsela pens an open letter to Cyril Ramaphosa The professor has raised her concerns on the governments handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. 5 June 2020 8:10 AM
Cele feels vindicated after court overturns Mkhwebane's whistleblower report The police minister spokesperson says finally the court has ruled Saps wasn't supposed to provide protection for Zulu and Stuta. 4 June 2020 1:27 PM
This Pretoria restaurant is giving new flair to the roadhouse concept to survive Anelda Martin is the owner of the Goddess Cafe in Pretoria and she is looking to revive the roadhouse. 4 June 2020 8:16 PM
Oceana Group defers interim dividend payout due to Covid-19 Oceana fishing has deferred their interim dividend payout due to Covid19, but says all is well. 4 June 2020 7:26 PM
The reasons why Absa is ending PSL sponsorship Absa is ending its R140m a season sponsorship of SA’s Premier Soccer League (PSL), after a 13-year relationship. 4 June 2020 6:46 PM
How to set up your home workstation Karo director John Karle suggests simple steps to improve the way you work at home using items around the house. 4 June 2020 2:47 PM
[LISTEN] Preparing your child for a new way of schooling under COVID-19 Human potential and parenting expert Nikki Bush shares her insights and knowledge. 3 June 2020 2:58 PM
How do I repackage myself for a new career? Business and executive coach Dawn Klatzko shares her insights. 3 June 2020 12:03 PM
Absa ends sponsorship of PSL "While we will no longer be the anchor sponsor for the PSL, soccer will always remain close to our hearts." 4 June 2020 11:58 AM
#ExtraTime with SA tennis star Chanel Simmonds In #ExtraTime, South Africa’s top-ranked female tennis player Chanel Simmonds speaks to us about life as a professional, meeting B... 3 June 2020 12:11 PM
Morena and Sirino sign 5-year deals with Sundowns Earlier this year the defending Absa Premiership champions secured the services of coach Pitso Mosimane and captain Hlompho Kekana... 2 June 2020 12:49 PM
[WATCH] Piers Morgan heated exchange with Rudi Giuliani has us confused Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 5 June 2020 8:45 AM
[WATCH] Woman sings to police officer 'You about to lose your job' goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 5 June 2020 8:45 AM
[WATCH] Styrofoam box bouncing from fast moving truck and back goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 4 June 2020 8:47 AM
Thandiswa Mazwai to perform at Play Your Part Africa Live Stream Concert The icon says now is actually an important time for music because it can travel much further than any language can. 30 May 2020 7:57 AM
Mauritius has no active COVID-19 cases M&G African correspondent Simon Allison says they have tested about 7% of their population. 25 May 2020 6:32 PM
The playlist of the special Africa Day Edition of “This is Africa” This weekend’s song list for Richard Nwamba's “This is Africa” show celebrating Africa Month. 23 May 2020 8:44 PM
'Unrest in USA over black lives will yield lasting reforms'

5 June 2020 7:32 AM
by
Tags:
USA
Black Lives Matter Movement
George Floyd
Georgia State Senate candidate Devin Barrington Ward says protests power need to be backed up by change in public policy.

A private memorial service was held Thursday afternoon in Minneapolis for George Floyd, whose death in police custody triggered widespread protests across the United States and other countries in the world.

RELATED: Chaos erupts in US as protestors demand justice for George Floyd's death

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Georgia State Senate candidate and Black Futurists Group managing director Devin Barrington Ward to reflect on what has been happening in the USA.

Barrington Ward says he believes that the last 10 days of protests will bring lasting change.

We just received amazing news out of Los Angeles that the mayor will be taking up to $250 million out of the police budget and reinvesting that money back into black communities. I believe that was only possible to devert from the broken system of policing because people have had enough and people took to the streets and there was a different energy and a different intention.

Devin Barrington Ward, Candidate - Georgia State Senate

In addition to that, the city of Minneapolis where Floyd was killed, the city council wants to disband the police department and start from scratch, he says.

I believe that because all of the unrest that has been going, we will see some lasting reforms. The power of protest is important but it has to be paired with the power of public policy.

Devin Barrington Ward, Candidate - Georgia State Senate

Listen below to the full conversation:


More from World

OperationOkae_1319

Gauteng recoveries reach 2,222, Western Cape records 54 more COVID-19 deaths

4 June 2020 9:48 PM

There were 34,696 tests since the previous report, bringing the total to 820,675.

Coronavirus9899

A partnership with a good story to tell

3 June 2020 5:54 PM

Two agencies join the Health Department and media to tell stories of frontline workers and those who’ve recovered from COVID-19.

US President Donald Trump in New York 2017 123rfpolitics 123rf

'Use of force on protestors so Trump can get pic of bible to define his term'

3 June 2020 7:42 AM

EWN US correspondent Nadia Neophytou reflects on the different demonstrations held in cities around America.

US President Donald Trump in New York 2017 123rfpolitics 123rf

'US in worst circumstances, there has been no presidential leadership'

1 June 2020 5:12 PM

Honorary professor of international relations John Stremlau says the country is having multiple crises at once.

27georgefloyd-articlelargejpg

Chaos erupts in US as protestors demand justice for George Floyd's death

1 June 2020 7:53 AM

EWN US correspondent Nadia Neophytou reflects on the different demonstrations held in cities around America.

keedron-bryantpng

[VIDEO] 12-year-old goes viral with protest song after death of George Floyd

30 May 2020 2:19 PM

'I just want to live'. As protests spread in the US, a young gospel singer's heartbreaking song hits home.

27georgefloyd-articlelargejpg

George Floyd's family demand officers implicated to be charged with murder

29 May 2020 1:44 PM

Eyewitness News correspondent Nadia Neophytou gives updates on developments in Minneapolis.

ei-7020-episodic-thumbnail-helen-254x161-fapng

Helen Rees: The Wits researcher championing SA’s fight against Covid-19

19 May 2020 1:23 PM

Helen Rees is the pioneer leading South Africa's division in the World Health Organisation's race to find a vaccine for Covid-19.

hiv-do-it-yourself-home-test-kit-on-sale-in-uk-mediajpg

Scientist hails HIV prevention injection drug breakthrough

19 May 2020 12:37 PM

Professor Sinead Delany-Moretlwe says the injection is as good as the daily pill in reducing the HIV infection.

coronavirus-disease-pandemic-covid-19-123rf

How ancient Africans dealt with pandemics

15 May 2020 4:39 PM

Prof Shadreck Chirikure says one of the ways to deal with the challenges was through social organisation.

